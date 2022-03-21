Philippines

Philippine clergymen attend Robredo's biggest campaign rally

Vice president's rally sets record high of nearly 140,000 participants in build-up to presidential election

Supporters of Philippine Vice President and opposition presidential candidate Leni Robredo wave pink flags and banners during a campaign rally in the business district of Pasig City in suburban Manila on March 20. (Photo: AFP)

By Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila Updated: March 21, 2022 09:47 AM GMT

Catholic clergymen showed their support for opposition standard bearer Vice President Leonor “Leni” Robredo and former lawmaker Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan at a political event.

Pasig City’s Emerald Avenue in Metro Manila turned pink as nearly 140,000 voters flocked there on March 20 carrying placards in support of Robredo and Pangilinan.

The event drew more than one million views on social media, making it the most attended political rally for the May presidential election.

The crowds likewise spilled over onto EDSA Avenue, the highway where millions of people gathered during the 1986 People Power Revolution that toppled the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos Sr., father of top presidential bet Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Several Jesuits joined the rally, drawing cheers from Catholics during the event.

“I have seen Jesuit composer and theologian Father Manoling Francisco in pink, together with other Jesuits, among those who joined the rally. It was the first time I met him and it was memorable for me to have seen him in such a political exercise,” said Manila parish choir member Jeff Generoso.

“Let us thank God for the gift of life. I only pray that this coming May, let us vote for the leader who is good, honest, virtuous, with decency and integrity, and with fear of the Lord”

Father Francisco is a well-known composer of liturgical songs. He composed the Mass songs when Pope Francis visited the country in 2015.

Jesuit Father Xavier Olin, a friend of Robredo, likewise posted photos showing young Catholic voters carrying placards for the vice president. “It was great to rave with you, Pasig. Rave party energy from a youth-filled crowd,” he said.

Manila Cathedral rector Father Reginal Malicdem also confirmed his support for the vice president.

“Let us thank God for the gift of life. I only pray that this coming May, let us vote for the leader who is good, honest, virtuous, with decency and integrity, and with fear of the Lord,” Malicdem said in a recent Facebook post.

The grand people’s rally was held 50 days before election day. Police reports said it drew the largest crowd ever recorded for the upcoming poll. Nearly 50,000 supporters travelled from places outside Metro Manila to show their support for Robredo.

“We came all the way from Benguet province, north of Manila, just to show our support. I heard some of us are from Cebu in the Visayas region who came here just to lend support,” Baguio voter Jose Falcis told UCA News.

"The latest Pulse Asia survey was done prior to this game-changing development and does not yet capture the more recent surge in VP Leni's support"

Falcis said he could not believe surveys showing Robredo is still number 2. The Pulse Asia survey showed Marcos Jr. topping all presidential candidates with 60 percentage points. Robredo is second with only 15.

Robredo’s spokesman, however, said it was too early to predict since surveys were “not yet” the elections.

"Recent weeks have seen a snowballing of support for VP Leni, with massive, record-breaking rallies from Butuan to Bacolod, Cavite to Isabela, Sampaloc to Malolos provinces across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao," Gutierrez said.

"The latest Pulse Asia survey was done prior to this game-changing development and does not yet capture the more recent surge in VP Leni's support."

