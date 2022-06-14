News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Philippines

Philippine clergy welcome Marcos offer to work with Church

Papal nuncio, prelates assure president-elect of 'principled cooperation'

Philippine President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visits the grave of his father at the Heroes' Cemetery in Taguig City, suburban Manila, on May 10

Philippine President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visits the grave of his father at the Heroes' Cemetery in Taguig City, suburban Manila, on May 10. (Photo: Bongbong Marcos media bureau/AFP)

Joseph Peter Calleja

By Joseph Peter Calleja

Published: June 14, 2022 07:04 AM GMT

Updated: June 14, 2022 07:34 AM GMT

Catholic clergy in the Philippines have welcomed an assurance from President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to "work closely” with the Church for the common good.

Archbishop Charles Brown, the apostolic nuncio to the Philippines, said Marcos assured him of his cooperation when they met on June 10.

“The president-elect’s meeting with the diplomatic corps was very productive and encouraging. He [Marcos] assured me of his desire to collaborate, cooperate closely with the Catholic Church and the Holy See,” said Archbishop Brown in an interview with Catholic Church-run Radyo Veritas on June 12.

Archbishop Brown, as the papal nuncio, customarily heads the Philippine Diplomatic Corps, the body of foreign diplomats accredited by the government. He also spearheads diplomatic functions at Malacanan Palace, the official residence of the president.

Archbishop Brown said he was one of several ambassadors who paid a courtesy call to the president-elect to extend goodwill. “Several state representatives or ambassadors have already paid a visit to the president-elect. Our meeting was a good one because it was encouraging and productive,” he added.

Caritas chief and KidapawanBishop Jose Colin Bagaforo said Caritas was willing to work with the new administration if there were principled politics.

"Despite Bongbong Marcos winning the presidential race, our principles remain the same. So is our call for the government to uphold truth and honesty in managing public funds"

“We in Caritas are willing to work with the new administration on a program that will address the rights and dignity of the people and promotes truth and honest governance. This is part of principled politics,” Bishop Bagaforo told Radyo Veritas.

Bishop Bagaforo likewise reminded Filipino Catholics that the fight for good governance did not end after the elections in which the majority elected Marcos Jr. as new president.

“Our fight for new governance never stops. Despite Bongbong Marcos winning the presidential race, our principles remain the same. So is our call for the government to uphold truth and honesty in managing public funds,” Bishop Bagaforo added.

He said the Catholic Church’s involvement in the incoming Marcos demonstration was based on principled politics — a kind of politics that puts the common good at the center instead of selfish interests.

“We will, as always, exercise principled cooperation with the government,” the prelate added.

Sorsogon clergyman Father Joem Afable said Marcos Jr. has yet to prove if human rights would be respected under his presidency.

“Remember that the present constitution was designed as an antithesis to what his father did during martial law. Therefore, his powers, if he has any plan to abuse them, are limited by the constitution itself,” Father Afable told UCA News.

Catholic clergymen in the Philippines backed opposition standard-bearer Vice President Leonor “Leni” Robredo in the May 9 polls. She lost by over 15 million votes to Marcos, who gathered over 31 million votes or 58 percent of the voting population.

