Philippine clergy join Robredo’s pink campaign

Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo and Archbishop Rolando Tria Tirona of Nueva Caceres don pink masks and tops ahead of her presidential bid. (Photo supplied)

A bishop and his clergymen have extended blessings to Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo, donning pink masks and tops ahead of her presidential bid in May 2022.

Legaspi Bishop Joel Baylon and the clergymen prayed over Robredo when the vice president visited her region in Bicol, southern Luzon.

Robredo visited her home province in Camarines Sur besides Albay and Sorsogon. But she first paid a courtesy call on the bishop in the Archdiocese of Nueva Caceres in Naga City, where her deceased husband former secretary Jesse Robredo served as local chief for nine years

Robredo visited Archbishop Rolando Tria Tirona and asked for his blessing.

Archbishop Tirona was photographed with Robredo wearing a pink polo shirt. The two prayed before an image of Our Lady of Peñafrancia, the patroness of the Bicol region.

“No place like home. Super long day but had the chance to visit Archbishop Rolando Tirona of the Archdiocese of Caceres to ask for his prayers and blessing,” said Rodredo in a Facebook post.

It is now, more than ever, necessary that political leaders be outstanding for honesty, integrity and commitment to the common good

After her hometown, Robredo went to Albay province where she was welcomed by Legaspi Bishop Joel Baylon and his clergymen.

Bishop Baylon had a meeting with Robredo where the bishop and the clergy extended their hands for a blessing.

The bishop reminded Robredo of what Pope Francis had to say about political leaders in his latest encyclical Fratelli Tutti.

“It is now, more than ever, necessary that political leaders be outstanding for honesty, integrity and commitment to the common good,” Bishop Baylon said, quoting the pope.

Robredo later visited the impoverished island of San Miguel in Tabaco City in Albay province where she met a group of fishermen.

The fishermen said it was their first time to see their bishop and the clergymen support a presidential candidate, just as it was the first time a high government official had visited their island.

“It’s really very memorable. In fact, I had goosebumps. This is the first time we saw the bishop and our priests wear pink in support of a presidential candidate,” said Albay parishioner and fisherman Christopher Lorenzana.

Lorenzana likewise recalled the people power revolution when the Catholic Church took an active role in deposing the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos.

“During the people's power against Marcos, the Catholic Church was very active in restoring democracy. Now, we are seeing the same thing. Church leaders and priests are beginning to show support to the vice president as a symbol of democracy and the rule of law,” Lorenzana added.

Robredo was lauded by her supporters in Sorsogon province as she promised to fight for sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea, an issue which President Rodrigo Duterte set aside as a “mere scrap of paper.”

“Our clergymen surely discussed with her about the rights of our fishermen in the West Philippine Sea. We have no more catch. We need someone who will fight for our right to fish,” said Sorsogon churchgoer Ronron Desuyo.