X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Philippine clergy join Robredo’s pink campaign

Catholic Church played an active role in deposing strongman Ferdinand Marcos

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: October 29, 2021 09:05 AM GMT

Updated: October 29, 2021 10:37 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Will Modi meet Pope Francis at the Vatican?

Oct 25, 2021
2

Cambodia lifts ban on flights from three Asian countries

Oct 25, 2021
3

Crying out for lawful law enforcers in Indonesia

Oct 25, 2021
4

Daughter of Indonesia's first president becomes a Hindu

Oct 26, 2021
5

Cambodian court convicts 14 activists over protests

Oct 26, 2021
6

Modi's intervention sought to end anti-Christian violence in India

Oct 27, 2021
7

Korean missionary nuns held in Nepal on conversion charges

Oct 27, 2021
8

Vatican-approved bishop 'kidnapped' in China

Oct 27, 2021
9

Modi to meet pope this weekend, says Indian cardinal

Oct 28, 2021
10

Church sees conspiracy in probe against Indian cardinal

Oct 25, 2021
Support UCA News
Philippine clergy join Robredo’s pink campaign

Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo and Archbishop Rolando Tria Tirona of Nueva Caceres don pink masks and tops ahead of her presidential bid. (Photo supplied)

A bishop and his clergymen have extended blessings to Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo, donning pink masks and tops ahead of her presidential bid in May 2022.

Legaspi Bishop Joel Baylon and the clergymen prayed over Robredo when the vice president visited her region in Bicol, southern Luzon.

Robredo visited her home province in Camarines Sur besides Albay and Sorsogon. But she first paid a courtesy call on the bishop in the Archdiocese of Nueva Caceres in Naga City, where her deceased husband former secretary Jesse Robredo served as local chief for nine years

Robredo visited Archbishop Rolando Tria Tirona and asked for his blessing.

Archbishop Tirona was photographed with Robredo wearing a pink polo shirt. The two prayed before an image of Our Lady of Peñafrancia, the patroness of the Bicol region.

“No place like home. Super long day but had the chance to visit Archbishop Rolando Tirona of the Archdiocese of Caceres to ask for his prayers and blessing,” said Rodredo in a Facebook post.

It is now, more than ever, necessary that political leaders be outstanding for honesty, integrity and commitment to the common good

After her hometown, Robredo went to Albay province where she was welcomed by Legaspi Bishop Joel Baylon and his clergymen.

Bishop Baylon had a meeting with Robredo where the bishop and the clergy extended their hands for a blessing.

The bishop reminded Robredo of what Pope Francis had to say about political leaders in his latest encyclical Fratelli Tutti.

“It is now, more than ever, necessary that political leaders be outstanding for honesty, integrity and commitment to the common good,” Bishop Baylon said, quoting the pope.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Robredo later visited the impoverished island of San Miguel in Tabaco City in Albay province where she met a group of fishermen.

The fishermen said it was their first time to see their bishop and the clergymen support a presidential candidate, just as it was the first time a high government official had visited their island.

“It’s really very memorable. In fact, I had goosebumps. This is the first time we saw the bishop and our priests wear pink in support of a presidential candidate,” said Albay parishioner and fisherman Christopher Lorenzana.

Lorenzana likewise recalled the people power revolution when the Catholic Church took an active role in deposing the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos.

“During the people's power against Marcos, the Catholic Church was very active in restoring democracy. Now, we are seeing the same thing. Church leaders and priests are beginning to show support to the vice president as a symbol of democracy and the rule of law,” Lorenzana added.

Robredo was lauded by her supporters in Sorsogon province as she promised to fight for sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea, an issue which President Rodrigo Duterte set aside as a “mere scrap of paper.”

“Our clergymen surely discussed with her about the rights of our fishermen in the West Philippine Sea. We have no more catch. We need someone who will fight for our right to fish,” said Sorsogon churchgoer Ronron Desuyo.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Pedophiles abuse children while judicial system sleeps
Pedophiles abuse children while judicial system sleeps
Interfaith gathering pledges solidarity in Vietnam
Interfaith gathering pledges solidarity in Vietnam
Indonesia's Widodo calls for vaccine equity
Indonesia's Widodo calls for vaccine equity
Philippine priest breeds rabbits to fight hunger
Philippine priest breeds rabbits to fight hunger
Myanmar refugee children enroll in Indian schools
Myanmar refugee children enroll in Indian schools
Cambodia delivers 200,000 Covid vaccines to Vietnam
Cambodia delivers 200,000 Covid vaccines to Vietnam
Support Us

Latest News

Catholics fight for religious freedom
Oct 29, 2021
Pedophiles abuse children while judicial system sleeps
Oct 29, 2021
Interfaith gathering pledges solidarity in Vietnam
Oct 29, 2021
Pope calls for 'urgent' response to climate crisis at COP26
Oct 29, 2021
Bangladesh court orders judicial probe into attacks on Hindus
Oct 29, 2021
Indonesia's Widodo calls for vaccine equity
Oct 29, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Pedophiles abuse children while judicial system sleeps
Oct 29, 2021
Vietnamese religious' love for beloved homeland
Oct 28, 2021
Can electronic persons sin like us?
Oct 28, 2021
The struggle for street power in Pakistan
Oct 27, 2021
A despairing cry for help in a Vietnam field hospital
Oct 26, 2021

Features

Generation gap: Why Japan's youth don't bother to vote
Oct 29, 2021
The division on Christian divorce in Pakistan
Oct 29, 2021
Women lead way as India pushes 'eco-miracle' seaweed
Oct 28, 2021
Climate refugees find safety in Bangladesh's shanty towns
Oct 26, 2021
Italian missionary hits the road to help poor in Bangladesh
Oct 25, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Vaticans 2021 Nativity scene from the Andes Christmas tree from Italy

Vatican's 2021 Nativity scene from the Andes; Christmas tree from Italy
Reorganization at Knights of Columbus founders church leads to hard feelings

Reorganization at Knights of Columbus founder's church leads to hard feelings
Pope Francis to visit Canada foster reconciliation with indigenous peoples

Pope Francis to visit Canada, foster reconciliation with indigenous peoples
Missionary bishop alarmed over coup in neighboring Sudan

Missionary bishop alarmed over coup in neighboring Sudan

French Catholics demand change in light of devastating Church sex abuse report

French Catholics demand change in light of devastating Church sex abuse report
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.