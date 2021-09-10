X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Philippine Church turns three brothers into fathers

Archbishop ordains three siblings into priesthood in an 'unprecedented' ceremony in Cagayan de Oro

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: September 10, 2021 08:51 AM GMT

Updated: September 10, 2021 09:28 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Dangers multiply for Afghan Christians under Taliban rule

Sep 8, 2021
2

Hong Kong police arrest Tiananmen vigil organizers

Sep 8, 2021
3

Miracle needed for beatification of 'St. Paul of Korea'

Sep 8, 2021
4

Redemptorist missionaries made Our Lady known in Vietnam

Sep 7, 2021
5

Christian help for Hindu victims of Pakistan temple attack

Sep 7, 2021
6

Pakistani philanthropist runs one-of-a-kind bank

Sep 7, 2021
7

Indian Jesuit priests return home safely from Afghanistan

Sep 9, 2021
8

Indonesian police arrest 10 over Ahmadi mosque attack

Sep 7, 2021
9

Singapore Catholics spread love for poor beyond borders

Sep 7, 2021
10

New bishop installed in China under Sino-Vatican deal

Sep 8, 2021
Support UCA News
Philippine Church turns three brothers into fathers

From left: Jerson, Jessie and Jestonie Avenido with their parents after their ordination in Cagayan de Oro on Sept. 8. (Photo supplied)

An ordination ceremony in the Philippines’ Mindanao region proved to be a real family affair when three brothers were ordained into the priesthood at the same time.

Jessie, Jestonie and Jerson Avenido, members of the Sacred Stigma of our Lord Jesus Christ congregation, an Italian order, were all ordained priests by Archbishop Jose Cabantan of Cagayan de Oro on Sept. 8.

The ceremony took place at the Saint Augustine Metropolitan Cathedral in Cagayan de Oro City, drawing praise from Catholic organizations across the country who said three brothers entering the same religious order and being ordained at the same time was an extremely rare, if not unprecedented, event.

Archbishop Cabantan said he had never ordained three brothers into one congregation before.

The Knights of Columbus in Virac Diocese called it “unprecedented and a gift to the Catholic Church.” They also praised the family of the brothers, thanking them for the special gift to the Church.

The new priests' father is a farmer and security guard while their mother is a babysitter. “It is a blessing to have a priest in the family, but three is special,” they added.

We did not come from a rich family but we are very rich in our love for the Lord and his Church

Although they were ordained together, the Avenido brothers’ journey to the priesthood were separate, with the eldest, Jessie, 30 entering a seminary in 2008 followed by Jestonie, 29, and Jerson, 28, in 2010.

None, however, had originally set their sights on a religious vocation.  

Jessie initially wanted to become a policeman or an electrical engineer and even enrolled in a local engineering school. Jestonie had wanted to become a teacher, while Jerson had dreamed of becoming a doctor.

“We did not come from a rich family but we are very rich in our love for the Lord and his Church,” said Father Jessie Avenido after the ordination ceremony.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Altar servers in Santa Cruz Parish in Manila said they were inspired by the Avenido brothers.

“Their story is inspiring. We hope some of our group can enter the seminary with our siblings. Some of us have brothers who are altar servers here in the parish,” acolyte James Vedan told UCA News.

The newly ordained priests said their vocation was the product of the hard work and prayer of their parents.

“We have chosen this vocation neither by chance nor force but of our own free will,” they told Catholic-run Radio Veritas.

They also revealed they have a younger brother who is also considering the priesthood.

“He is very active in the parish. We would not be surprised if he also enters the seminary. If he does, it will be by the grace of God. We will thank the Lord for giving us four priests in the family,” they said.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Imploring the Virgin Mary's intercession on her nativity
Imploring the Virgin Mary's intercession on her nativity
Vietnam medical workers warned not to quit jobs
Vietnam medical workers warned not to quit jobs
Indonesian scholarships help Papuan Christian students
Indonesian scholarships help Papuan Christian students
Thai monks in hot water for lighthearted podcasts
Thai monks in hot water for lighthearted podcasts
Cambodian Catholics join Buddhists for Season of Creation
Cambodian Catholics join Buddhists for Season of Creation
What do we have left at the end of life?
What do we have left at the end of life?
Support Us

Latest News

Christians under attack across Asia
Sep 10, 2021
Bangladeshi Catholics plant trees to mark Season of Creation
Sep 10, 2021
Imploring the Virgin Mary's intercession on her nativity
Sep 10, 2021
Vietnam medical workers warned not to quit jobs
Sep 10, 2021
Korean missionaries head to France and Japan
Sep 10, 2021
Philippine Church turns three brothers into fathers
Sep 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Imploring the Virgin Mary's intercession on her nativity
Sep 10, 2021
Is Laudato Si' just a bundle of papers in Asia?
Sep 10, 2021
What do we have left at the end of life?
Sep 9, 2021
Will Japan's next premier support a nuclear-free world?
Sep 8, 2021
Vietnam's young Catholics must evangelize among youths of other faiths
Sep 8, 2021

Features

Miracle needed for beatification of 'St. Paul of Korea'
Sep 8, 2021
Pakistani philanthropist runs one-of-a-kind bank
Sep 7, 2021
Singapore Catholics spread love for poor beyond borders
Sep 7, 2021
Redemptorist missionaries made Our Lady known in Vietnam
Sep 7, 2021
Thai anti-government protesters defy crackdown
Sep 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Vatican describes popes visit to Hungary Slovakia as pilgrimage

Vatican describes pope’s visit to Hungary, Slovakia as "pilgrimage"
Is Budapest worth only a Mass

Is Budapest worth only a Mass?
Why

Why?

Archbishop of Paris limits Old Mass to five churches

Archbishop of Paris limits Old Mass to five churches
Pope Francis in the country of Viktor Orbn

Pope Francis in the country of Viktor Orbán
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 10 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 10 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Twenty-Third Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Twenty-Third Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, may my faith be founded on Your Word

Lord, may my faith be founded on Your Word
King of the ages, rule over our age

King of the ages, rule over our age
Saint John Gabriel Perboyre | Saint of the Day

Saint John Gabriel Perboyre | Saint of the Day

slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.