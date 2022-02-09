X
Philippines

Philippine Church ramps up aid effort against Covid

Church-owned facilities made available in Cebu to help treat those infected by fast-spreading Omicron variant

Jose Mario Bautista Maximiano, Cebu

Published: February 09, 2022 07:08 AM GMT
Philippine Church ramps up aid effort against Covid

The Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish Church in Kamuning, Quezon City, is used as a Covid-19 vaccination center in this 2021 file photo. (Photo:John Orven Verdote)

The Catholic Church in the Philippines has stepped up efforts to assist the government in addressing the Covid-19 pandemic following a surge in cases brought about by the Omicron variant.

In Cebu and neighboring provinces, the local Church has given permission for the use of its facilities as patient care centers for those with mild and moderate symptoms.

This week, Archbishop Jose Palma of Cebu allowed the use of the Church-owned International Eucharistic Congress (IEC) Convention Center in the Philippines' second city for the treatment of individuals testing positive for Covid-19.

From Feb. 1, 2022 until Jan. 31, 2023, more than 120 beds will be made available at the (IEC) Convention Center for Covid-19 patients who are asymptomatic, or with mild and moderate symptoms.

In a statement, the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV) extended its heartfelt gratitude and sincere appreciation for allowing the free use of the convention center “as a temporary treatment monitoring and isolation facility.” 

Cebu Archdiocese spokesman Monsignor Joseph Tan, said that in addition to the use of the convention center, local government units will coordinate with parish priests in the province and utilize parish churches as vaccination sites as a way of encouraging people to get inoculated against the Covid-19 virus.

Monsignor Tan said the archdiocese has been actively working with the government and private sector to educate people about the benefit of being inoculated.

Many of the priests are already vaccinated, but “some priests are staunch critics against inoculation,” he admitted without elaborating.

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) had previously agreed to transform churches into vaccination sites in 2021.

The government at the time used Church-owned facilities as vaccination centers during lockdowns to help speed up the inoculation of Metro Manila residents and prevent the highly contagious Delta variant from spreading.

Both public and private hospitals were swamped with Covid-19 patients as the capital imposed total lockdowns.

The Philippine government has acknowledged the help the Catholic Church has extended not only for the use of facilities as vaccination sites but “also in building public trust in Covid-19 vaccines,” it said.

Covid-19 strikes twice for Timor-Leste PM
Indonesian farmer arrests spark outrage
Covid warning sounds as Philippine poll campaign starts
Cambodia’s Omicron cases quadruple within a week
Retired pope asks forgiveness in response to Munich abuse report
Confessions of a Vietnamese parish priest
