X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

Philippines

Philippine church groups join anti-Duterte coalition

1Sambayan alliance names candidates it wants to take on the president's faction in next year's polls

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: June 14, 2021 08:40 AM GMT

Updated: June 14, 2021 08:51 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Uyghur exiles recall horrific crimes in China

Jun 11, 2021
2

Uphill battle for survival for religious, ethnic minorities in Asia

Jun 11, 2021
3

Vatican rejects dismissed Indian nun's second appeal

Jun 14, 2021
4

Philippine church groups join anti-Duterte coalition

Jun 14, 2021
5

Do we still remember the Sacred Heart of Jesus?

Jun 11, 2021
6

Indonesia arrests Papuan leader over 'fake news'

Jun 11, 2021
7

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Jun 11, 2021
8

Poverty must be tackled to end shame of India's child labor

Jun 12, 2021
9

Timor-Leste court postpones ex-priest's trial for fifth time

Jun 11, 2021
10

Call for security for Pakistani blasphemy lawyer after threats

Jun 14, 2021
Support UCA News
Philippine church groups join anti-Duterte coalition

Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo salutes during a wreath-laying ceremony during Independence Day celebrations at the Rizal monument in Manila in this 2019 file photo. (Photo: AFP)

A Catholic foundation and a seminary in the Philippines have joined a broad coalition that is seeking to back candidates running against President Rodrigo Duterte’s allies and party in the 2022 polls.

The alliance, 1Sambayan, was formed in March by groups opposed to corruption and extrajudicial killings allegedly being committed by the Duterte administration.

On June 12 — the Philippines’ Independence Day — it published a list of members that included the Society of the Divine Word’s St. Arnold Jansen Kalinga Center and the St. Vincent School of Theology seminary.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

It also released a list of six people it said it wanted to run in next year’s presidential election.

They included current Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Grace Poe, who have yet to declare whether they will run.

The center’s founder, Father Flavie Villanueva, is a staunch critic of Duterte’s war on illegal drugs.

True freedom stems from a leadership that has a strong moral fiber

“I do not tolerate people or leaders that kill or take another person’s life, who are corrupt and disrespectful,” the Divine Word priest said in a social media post on June 12.

“True freedom stems from a leadership that has a strong moral fiber, having a heart that serves [the poor], and with individuals who have integrity in serving our wounded nation,” he said, giving his reasons why his organization had joined the political movement.

The Vincentian-run theological school likewise said it had joined the coalition in line with its principle of “practicing theology from the margins.”

“At the St. Vincent School of Theology, we students are not only grounded in theory but also what’s real,” said seminarian Angelo Sarita.

Related News

Sarita said the seminary joined the alliance to fight against a reality that is seeing many people suffer.

“We must resolve to take action, either by group or individually, to systematically change or rescue the situation, bearing always in mind the preferential option for the poor,” Sarita added.

Both the foundation and seminary have been actively helping the Philippines’ poorest through conducting feeding programs.

Are we tired of all the problems in the country? We have a chance to make change happen

Manila churchgoers backed Catholic institutions joining the coalition against Duterte, calling their move a moral obligation rather than a political one.

“We hope other groups will follow. This is not just about one individual [Duterte] but against the social ills that beset the Philippines,” Frank De Leon told UCA News.

The Catholic Church hierarchy must encourage people to vote in the next polls if they want change, he said.

“Are we tired of all the problems in the country? We have a chance to make change happen … not through violent means but through the election process. I hope to hear our bishops speak louder in encouraging our people to vote,” De Leon said.

Also Read

Thais left in the lurch as mass vaccination falters
Thais left in the lurch as mass vaccination falters
The ordeals of Myanmar's child soldiers
The ordeals of Myanmar's child soldiers
A call for religious reform
A call for religious reform
Catholics criticize Indonesian plan to tax schools
Catholics criticize Indonesian plan to tax schools
Myanmar's anti-junta movement shows support for Rohingya
Myanmar's anti-junta movement shows support for Rohingya
Junta trial of Myanmar's Suu Kyi to hear first testimony
Junta trial of Myanmar's Suu Kyi to hear first testimony

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

National Right to Life decries new US abortion bill
Jun 15, 2021
Thais left in the lurch as mass vaccination falters
Jun 15, 2021
The ordeals of Myanmar's child soldiers
Jun 15, 2021
Vatican rejects dismissed Indian nun's second appeal
Jun 14, 2021
Sri Lankan Catholics celebrate St. Anthony's feast remotely
Jun 14, 2021
A call for religious reform
Jun 14, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

A call for religious reform
Jun 14, 2021
Letter from Rome: Pope Francis endorses Cardinal Marx
Jun 14, 2021
Suffer the children: Laos does little to tackle child labor
Jun 14, 2021
Poverty must be tackled to end shame of India's child labor
Jun 12, 2021
A reflection on clerical dominance in Indonesia
Jun 11, 2021

Features

The ordeals of Myanmar's child soldiers
Jun 15, 2021
Agnes Chow: Catholic girl to jailed Hong Kong democracy leader
Jun 12, 2021
Thirst haunts cyclone-affected poor on Bangladesh's coast
Jun 11, 2021
A passionate mother of transgender people in India
Jun 10, 2021
Milk Tea Alliance stirs political pot in Asia
Jun 10, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
At the Vatican court

At the Vatican court
Dont use Eucharist as a political weapon US Catholic priests group tells bishops

Don’t use Eucharist as a political weapon, US Catholic priests' group tells bishops
Catholic Church in Malawi tackles national crisis of education

Catholic Church in Malawi tackles national crisis of education
French archdiocese freed from 18 years of abusive leadership

French archdiocese freed from 18 years of abusive leadership

What to do when a bad bishop refuses to resign

What to do when a bad bishop refuses to resign
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 15 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 15 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time
Lord Jesus, May Your love for us be our strength in loving others

Lord Jesus, May Your love for us be our strength in loving others
Grant us the ability, O God, to know the power of your grace

Grant us the ability, O God, to know the power of your grace
St. Germaine Cousin | Saint of the Day

St. Germaine Cousin | Saint of the Day
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.