News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Philippines

Philippine church demands end to ‘systematic abductions’

State institutions involved in abductions and kidnappings must be held accountable, says Bishop Gerardo Alminaza

Philippine church demands end to ‘systematic abductions’

Filipino activists Dyan Gumanao and Armand Dayoha were allegedly abducted in January this year. (Photo Credit: Bulatlat via Civicus Monitor)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: September 26, 2023 09:38 AM GMT

Updated: September 26, 2023 10:18 AM GMT

A Filipino Catholic bishop has demanded the end of abductions of activists by state agencies in the Catholic-majority nation and called for accountability for the recent alleged abductions of two environmental campaigners.

The “systematic abductions” of activists across the country “point to state forces as the culprits,” said Bishop Gerardo Alminaza of San Carlos in a statement, CBCP News of the national bishops’ conference reported on Sept. 24.

“Perpetrators, including military and police officers, as well as officials of state institutions… involved in abductions and kidnappings, must be held accountable,” said Alminaza, vice-chairman of the bishops’ Commission on Social Action, Justice and Peace.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The statement referred to the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) and the Department of National Defense (DND) which conducts investigations and arrests against criminal elements.

It came days after two environmental activists Jonila Castro, 21, and Jhed Tamano, 22, were allegedly abducted by security forces and then released.

The duo was allegedly abducted on Sept. 2. They claimed the state agencies targeted them for their work among coastal communities opposed to reclamation projects in Manila Bay in Bataan province.

Castro and Tamano were released on Sept. 19.

During a press conference, hosted by the state agencies, they claimed they were abducted and forced to sign a document stating they had surrendered.

Alminaza decried the press conference as “staged” aimed to show a “fake surrender” by activists and called for an end to the heinous practice.

“The existence of a 'fake surrender' scheme, promoted by military institutions and NTF-ELCAC, must come to an end,” Alminaza said.

The bishop also said the abduction of the activists “serves as a distressing reminder of the challenge we face.”

Rights groups have accused the Philippines of impunity towards scores of abductions, threats, detentions, and killings of activists.

Global Witness, a London-based environmental conservation group, has ranked the Philippines as the worst place in Asia for land and environmental defenders, with 270 defenders killed between 2012 and 2021.

Over 40 percent (114) of the defenders murdered were indigenous peoples campaigning to protect their land and the environment – with nearly 80 percent of attacks against indigenous defenders taking place on the island of Mindanao.

The group in its investigations found that more than 80 percent of the killings over the past decade in the Philippines are linked to “protests by defenders against company operations.”

“A third of the killings are linked to the mining industry, closely followed by the agribusiness sector,” the group alleged.

“Impunity is rife,” the group said, alleging that “state forces are behind the majority of killings in the few cases where the identity of the perpetrators is documented.”

In a report in March, rights watchdog, CIVICUS, rated the state of civic space in the Philippines as “repressed.”

“Over the last year, the CIVICUS Monitor documented the red-tagging, arbitrary arrest, and prosecution of human rights defenders and activists on fabricated charges, while journalists faced threats and attacks. Protests were also stifled,” it said.

The practice known as "red-tagging" – labeling individuals as communist sympathizers – can result in the arrest, detention, or even death of the person targeted.

The group in its report highlighted various incidents related to illegal abduction, threatening, and detention by state forces.

In January, development workers and labor rights advocates Dyan Gumanao and Armand Dayoha were abducted and released after five days.

“They were threatened that they would be turned over to other units of a ‘task force’ for possible execution,” CIVICUS reported.

The group pointed out that no member of the police and the military was charged for killing nine community-based activists in coordinated raids known as the ‘Bloody Sunday’ in March 2021.

The Philippines’ prosecutor’s office dismissed a murder complaint against 17 police officers over the death of Emmanuel Asuncion – who was among the nine killed – citing “absence of proof.”

In January, martial law survivor and playwright Bonifacio Ilagan, a staunch critic of the Marcos family including President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., alleged that he had received death threats.

Ilagan claimed an unidentified man who introduced himself as part of a unit tasked to “wipe out” communists said that he and his unit were just waiting for “the final order from the higher-ups,” CIVICUS reported.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Patriarchy, radicalism fuel Bangladesh’s deep-rooted misogyny Patriarchy, radicalism fuel Bangladesh’s deep-rooted misogyny
Korean ‘prayer priests’ reignite passion for faith Korean ‘prayer priests’ reignite passion for faith
Philippine church demands end to ‘systematic abductions’ Philippine church demands end to ‘systematic abductions’
New native priests bring hope to tiny Cambodian Church New native priests bring hope to tiny Cambodian Church
German city removes statue of late Cardinal following abuse allegations German city removes statue of late Cardinal following abuse allegations
Papal panel reviews global feedback on handling abuse Papal panel reviews global feedback on handling abuse
donateads_new
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Aurangabad

Diocese of Aurangabad

With a land area of 64,525 square kilometers, the diocese covers the civil districts of Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani,

Read more
Archdiocese of Raipur

Archdiocese of Raipur

Raipur archdiocese covers 60,814 square kilometers and has a population of 17,783,000 as of

Read more
Diocese of Idukki

Diocese of Idukki

The diocese of Idukki belongs to the Syro Malabar rite. It has an area of 3,000 square kilometers comprising Idukki

Read more
Military Ordinariate of Korea

Military Ordinariate of Korea

The Military Ordinariate in Korea (called Gunjong in Korean) covers all Catholic Military personnel and their family.

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.