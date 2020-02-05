Philippine Church caught unawares by divorce bill acceptance

X
To our UCA News Readers and Friends

Several months ago, I wrote to you to explain that the www.ucanews.com domain name had been stolen and that our news and commentary would appear on www.ucanews.org.

Unfortunately, many of our readers and friends were not able to receive that news because if they went as usual to the hijacked ucanews.com site, they were, in effect, "kidnapped" and brought to a counterfeit site that masqueraded as UCAN.

Those of you who were brought there probably noticed after a short while that the "news" reports that appeared were often simply picked up from other news sites. In addition, columnists and features that you have come to expect were not available. If you wrote to comment, complain or question, your messages went to the thieves and were ignored.

We are happy to announce that following a legal procedure, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has rescued the UCAN domain name www.ucanews.com and "liberated" those of you who have been unwittingly and unwillingly deprived of access to the real UCAN. You can see the WIPO verdict here.

Welcome back. We missed you, and we hope you missed us. Now that the situation has been satisfactorily rectified after a too-long delay we can once again be your source of news of and for the Church in Asia.

During your forced absence, besides missing UCAN's usual mix of news, features and commentary, you were deprived of our coverage of the visit to Thailand and Japan by Pope Francis. UCAN produced more than 50 articles in connection with that visit. Now, you can have belated access to them on the UCA News site (https://www.ucanews.com/popein-thailand-japan).

One bit of light in this sordid affair has been the loyalty of UCAN's reporters, writers and editors who have continued to bring news and commentary to the world while the administration was distracted with the crisis and so many of our readers were lost to us. Now that we are once again in complete control of our website and other communications, their reports and commentary are once again available for you and all the world.

Peace,
(Rev.) William J. Grimm
Publisher
News » Human rights » Philippines

Philippine Church caught unawares by divorce bill acceptance

Catholic Council of the Laity of the Philippines earlier expressed opposition to the bill
Heavily Catholic Philippines and the Vatican are the last two places where divorce is outlawed. (Photo: Noel Celis/AFP)

Joe Torres, Manila
Philippines
February 6, 2020
A Philippine Church official has expressed surprise over the speedy acceptance of a bill in the country's parliament that would legalize divorce.

The House Committee on Population and Family Relations approved the bill, which has been opposed by church leaders.

"I was surprised at the speed at which the committee accepted the bill," said Father Jerome Secillano, executive secretary of the public affairs office of the Catholic bishops' conference.

"I was expecting exhaustive deliberations and discussions would be conducted on the measure," he said, adding that the public deserves to know what is in the bill.

Bishop Arturo Bastes of Sorsogon described the acceptance of the proposed measure as alarming. "I hope Congress will not approve it. More family problems will be created with divorce," said the prelate.

Father Melvin Castro, spiritual director of the group Pro-Life Philippines, said "exhaustive discussion" on the issue should have been carried out.

"With the sensitivity of the issue and the magnitude of its effects, Congress should allow open, honest and exhaustive discussion and debate on the issue of divorce," he said.

The Catholic Council of the Laity of the Philippines earlier issued a statement expressing opposition to the divorce bill. The group said the catechism of the Church clearly provides that divorce is "immoral" because it introduces disorder into the family and into society.

"This disorder brings grave harm to the deserted spouse, to children traumatized by the separation of their parents and are often torn between them," read the statement.

"It is our hope, therefore, that the Philippines shall forever stand as a beacon of hope for the family and society." 

Deputy Speaker Eddie Villanueva, a Christian pastor and head of the Citizens’ Battle Against Corruption Party, objected to the approval of the bill.

"The passage of a divorce bill is practically unnecessary," said the legislator.

"First, it does not address the high cost of litigation and slow-grinding disposition of cases, which are the real problems encountered by those seeking relief from troubled marriages.

"Second and more importantly, it is in clear defiance of God and to the constitution because it will terribly degrade the sacrosanct nature of marriage as an inviolable institution." 

The House Committee on Population and Family Relations approved in principle on Feb. 6 the Marriage Dissolution Bill, a measure equivalent to divorce in other countries.

The Philippines, aside from the Vatican, is the only state that does not have any law on divorce.

