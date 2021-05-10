X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Philippine church bells toll for presidential poll

Catholic Church kicks off campaign to get Filipinos to vote in national elections in 2022

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: May 10, 2021 08:06 AM GMT

Updated: May 10, 2021 09:33 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Filipino husband confronts 'philandering' priest

May 7, 2021
2

Christians in Nepal persecuted by religious and political decree

May 7, 2021
3

Join Cardinal Bo in praying for China

May 9, 2021
4

Indian lay Catholic cleared for sainthood

May 7, 2021
5

Indian bishop dies after Covid-19 treatment

May 7, 2021
6

Modi blamed for inaction amid India's pandemic crisis

May 7, 2021
7

Malaysian Christians lose 'frivolous' lawsuit against Muslim politician

May 10, 2021
8

Vietnam arrests banned book publisher's distributor

May 7, 2021
9

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

May 7, 2021
10

Repealing blasphemy laws impossible, Pakistani Christians told

May 10, 2021
Support UCA News
Philippine church bells toll for presidential poll

Filipinos are scheduled to go to the polls to choose a new president on May 9, 2022. (Photo: Unsplash) 

Bells rang out at Catholic churches across the Philippines on May 9 to urge parishioners to pray and register to vote in the next presidential election in 2022.

The bells were sounded exactly a year before the country goes to the polls on May 9, 2022, to elect successors to President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Leni Robredo.  

Church authorities are encouraging churchgoers, especially those who have not yet registered, to make their voices heard by choosing the next president and vice president.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“Let us awaken and enliven once more our love for the country. Register to vote … Make your voices heard. If you want to see change, elections are the democratic way to effect change,” Caritas chief Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo of Kidapawan said.

He said Filipinos must begin to reflect on the qualities they want their next president to have as the election draws near.

“After six years under one president, what qualities do you now want our next leaders to possess? We only have one year before we choose. May we choose them well by praying and examining our conscience,” the head of the Catholic Church’s social action arm added.

This is a call for us to become involved in good governance

The tolling of bells was the brainchild of a group called Eleksyon 2022 Koalisyon, a non-partisan alliance of 29 multi-sectoral groups that includes Caritas Philippines.

Caritas’ executive secretary Father Antonio Labiao said the Catholic Church has begun mobilizing citizens to be more active in upcoming elections.

“We [Caritas Philippines] have been actively engaging with people for the next election. It’s important for the Church if we are serious with our mandate … to actively participate. This is a call for us to become involved in good governance,” Father Labiao said in a radio interview.

About 1.5 million new voters are eligible to vote in the 2022 national elections after having reached voting age, the Commission on Elections said.

Related News

The commission also said about another 4 million eligible voters have yet to register, while 7 million others have been cut from the electoral register for failing to vote in previous elections and would have to re-register.

“We are looking at more than 12 million more votes if both eligible voters and deactivated ones participate this time,” said the Commission of Elections.

Manila Archdiocese’s apostolic administrator, Bishop Broderick Pabillo, said it is the Catholic Church’s moral duty to urge churchgoers to vote.

“Getting into politics is not an evil in itself. Being involved in politics is a way to show love for one’s country. If the candidates who are running are good, the people would have good choices as well,” the prelate said on May 9.

The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting, a church group that advocates for free and honest elections, said many Filipinos do not vote because of their mistrust of the whole political system.

“Millions … do not vote because they do not believe anymore in the sanctity of elections. When the voting process is overshadowed by money and violence, it makes elections a rich-only affair. It discourages the poor from voting or to sell their vote for money,” said Roderico De Guzman, a council volunteer from Manila.

Also Read

Land rights activists dice with death in southern Thailand
Land rights activists dice with death in southern Thailand
Food for thought as Indonesian Catholics serve Muslims at Ramadan
Food for thought as Indonesian Catholics serve Muslims at Ramadan
Indonesian court overturns school ban on forced religious attire
Indonesian court overturns school ban on forced religious attire
Senior Indonesian ecumenical figure dies at 87
Senior Indonesian ecumenical figure dies at 87
Cambodian farmers destroy their crops
Cambodian farmers destroy their crops
Malaysian Christians lose 'frivolous' lawsuit against Muslim politician
Malaysian Christians lose 'frivolous' lawsuit against Muslim politician

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Christian leaders alarmed over growing violence in Jerusalem
May 11, 2021
Reform aims to carry Gospel mission forward, says pope
May 11, 2021
Land rights activists dice with death in southern Thailand
May 11, 2021
Food for thought as Indonesian Catholics serve Muslims at Ramadan
May 10, 2021
Indonesian court overturns school ban on forced religious attire
May 10, 2021
Macau honors Our Lady of Fatima with postal stamps
May 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Letter from Rome: No stopping pope's push for synodality
May 9, 2021
Join Cardinal Bo in praying for China
May 9, 2021
Christians in Nepal persecuted by religious and political decree
May 7, 2021
Modi blamed for inaction amid India's pandemic crisis
May 7, 2021
The clock is ticking for Pakistan's beleaguered Christian nurses
May 6, 2021

Features

Food for thought as Indonesian Catholics serve Muslims at Ramadan
May 10, 2021
Rome's traditional religious workshops struggle amid pandemic
May 9, 2021
Get me out of here, say frustrated young Thais
May 7, 2021
Vietnam nuns give tuberculosis patients fresh start in life
May 6, 2021
Building Christ-centered marriage and family life in Singapore
May 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Christian groups support conference on Europes future

Christian groups support conference on Europe’s future
Canadian bishops launch online platform to report clerical abuse

Canadian bishops launch online platform to report clerical abuse
God hasnt forgotten the people of Central African Republic

"God hasn’t forgotten the people of Central African Republic"
The Kremlin and the Patriarch an ambivalent partnership

The Kremlin and the Patriarch: an ambivalent "partnership"
Catholic priests bless gay couples in defiance of Vatican

Catholic priests bless gay couples in defiance of Vatican
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 10 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 10 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Sixth Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Sixth Week of Easter
Holy Spirit, guide and strengthen me

Holy Spirit, guide and strengthen me
Fill us Lord, with the Advocate you promised

Fill us Lord, with the Advocate you promised
St. Ignatius of Laconi | Saint of the Day

St. Ignatius of Laconi | Saint of the Day
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.