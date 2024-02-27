News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Philippine Catholic university under fire over ‘censorship’

Suppressing campus press for a benign photo is violation of students rights enshrined in the constitution, protesters say
Demonstrators hold a prayer vigil outside the University of Santo Tomas in Manila in protest against the alleged 'attacks on press and academic freedom' on its campus media organization, TomasinoWeb.

Demonstrators hold a prayer vigil outside the University of Santo Tomas in Manila in protest against the alleged 'attacks on press and academic freedom' on its campus media organization, TomasinoWeb. (Photo: Anakbayan Facebook page)

Ronald O. Reyes
Published: February 27, 2024 12:24 PM GMT

The University of Santo Tomas (UST) in the Philippine capital Manila has drawn ire from student journalists and advocacy groups for allegedly ordering its campus publication to delete a photo of students that it considered inappropriate. 

Various student journalist groups have marched on the streets slamming the UST authorities for ordering online portal, TomasinoWeb, to remove the photo of students in uniforms visiting a 7-Eleven store on the campus.

Founded in 1611, the UST is the oldest and one of the largest Catholic universities in Asia. It came under criticism on social media and has faced street protests after issuing the order on Feb. 16.

The publication removed the photo from its online site and social media pages following the order.

It all started after some members of the university administration raised concerns regarding a photograph showing some College of Information and Computing Science (CICS) students in their uniforms in front of the 7-Eleven branch at the UST.

The university said the photo has become a source of “public ridicule” toward CICS students, their college, and the university as a whole due to “the supposed association of the CICS Type B uniform with the convenience store’s employee uniforms.”

“TomasinoWeb never intended to cause any harm to anyone. While we believe being a convenience store worker is honest work, we acknowledge that the photograph still caused a stir online, and for that, we sincerely apologize,” said the statement.

Moreover, on Feb. 18, in another statement the university said the publication’s advisor had resigned, and the site would be on hold until further notice, triggering another round of online and offline protests.

During the protests in Manila and other cities, demonstrators carried placards slamming the UST for what they called suppression of campus journalism by imposing censorship in a country known as one of the most dangerous places for journalists due to violence, killing and impunity.

A group of protesters held a prayer vigil in front of the UST against what they called the "attacks on press and academic freedom" on the campus.

Leo Laparan II, the now-resigned adviser of the publication, said what happened was nothing but “censorship.” 

“And I cannot accept, and I cannot believe that as a practicing journalist, this incident happened in my two-decade career in a media organization in a student environment setting,” said Laparan II, a desk editor with the national English newspaper, Philippine Star.

"Pressured, you insisted on taking it down, then there was a threat that if you didn't do it, you could be sanctioned. Where will we be?” Laparan said.

As a form of protest, 975 signatories from the UST alumni groups created a website Stand With TomasinWeb to support the independence of the publication.

The signatories strongly criticized the Office for Student Affairs (OSA) and called for the removal of all personalities associated with the incident.

The groups claimed that “it is clear that what brought UST public ridicule is not TomasinoWeb’s photo, but the university itself and its refusal to uphold and recognize students’ rights.”

Meanwhile, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines called on UST to “stop censoring the campus press.”

“Any imposed take down, especially over an imagined slight and not because of a factual or ethical lapse, erodes press freedom and the independence of the press,” it said in a statement on Feb. 19.

At least seven UST college-based student publications also issued a joint statement on Feb. 20 in support of TomasinoWeb.

The UST administration and the Office of Student Affairs have yet to issue an official statement on the controversy.

Other student publications have expressed solidarity with TomasinoWeb.

“Censorship, even at the campus level, is a form of oppression that suppresses free speech. Press freedom is not a privilege, but a fundamental right that serves as the bedrock of a democratic society,” said An Lantawan, a student publication of Leyte Normal University in Tacloban City in the central Philippines.

An Lantawan itself became a victim of campus censorship last year that invited condemnation.  

In a statement on Feb. 26, campus publications urged for the “swift enactment of House Bill 1155 or the Campus Press Freedom Bill” to ensure freedom of expression on the campuses.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

Between 2010 and 2020, about 1,000 cases of campus press violations were reported in the country, according to the College Editors Guild of the Philippines, an alliance of tertiary student publications.

The violations mostly include harassment, libel cases against campus publication staff, and administrative intrusion.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Father
Apostolic Administrator Romeo Saniel of Jolo, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Pius Chang-woo Moon of Cheju/Jeju , Korea
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Bingzhang Huang of Shantou, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Anthony Bernard Paul of Melaka-Johor, Malaysia
Read More...
Latest News
Indian tribal Christians face starvation in relief camps 
Indian tribal Christians face starvation in relief camps 
The developing ‘mushroom cloud’ over the Korean Peninsula
The developing ‘mushroom cloud’ over the Korean Peninsula
Bahrain’s Catholics join Lenten blood donation campaign
Bahrain’s Catholics join Lenten blood donation campaign
Minority leaders hail Indonesia's inclusive policy
Minority leaders hail Indonesia's inclusive policy
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.