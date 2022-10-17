News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Philippines

Philippine Catholic group to take on malnutrition

The Kalinga ng Diyos Foundation plans to grow vegetables on Church land to feed the nation's poor

Philippine Catholic group to take on malnutrition

Impoverished Filipino children eat cups of soup during a feeding program by a child advocacy group inside a parish in Manila on March 27, 2009. (Photo; AFP)

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

By Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: October 17, 2022 11:43 AM GMT

Updated: October 18, 2022 03:31 AM GMT

A Catholic foundation in the Philippines is partnering with the agriculture department to produce vegetables that will feed the nation’s poor communities.

The Philippine Agriculture Department on the occasion of World Food Day on Oct. 16 pledged to supply vegetable seeds to be planted on Church land by members of the Kalinga ng Diyos Foundation (Care of God Foundation), which is dedicated to curbing hunger in the archipelagic country in Southeast Asia.

“The Catholic Church owns vast tracts of land that are, sad to say, lying idle. We are hoping to make use of them by planting vegetables that we can give to poor communities,” Dennis Salvador, the foundation’s spokesperson, told UCA News on Oct. 17.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The agriculture department had allocated more than 30 varieties of vegetables to be planted in the Bicol region, southern Luzon, and Western Visayas, where a high incidence of malnutrition among children aged 12 to 23 months is reported.

Members of the foundation would be shortly approaching the parish priests to lease Church-owned land.

“We are ready to formalize the engagement by signing a contract of lease. The Catholic Church would still own the lands. We will just borrow and use them for the humanitarian project,” Salvador explained.

The foundation was also ready to shoulder any expenses as long as they were “reasonable,” he added.

“Yes, we are willing to pay if there are any rents. We don’t want the Catholic Church to give or donate its land for the project. We’d like to build good relations with them,” Abigail Alba, the foundation’s secretary, told UCA News.

In 2019, the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor issued an appeal to the Catholic Church to let its land be used for humanitarian purposes as “an act of Christianity and act of Christ in serving those who are less fortunate and neglected.”

A 2021 World Bank report said: “Micronutrient undernutrition is highly prevalent in the Philippines: 38 percent among infants six to 11 months old; 26 percent among children 12–23 months; and 20 percent of pregnant women are anemic.”

The report further stated that nearly 17 percent of children aged 6–59 months suffered from vitamin A deficiency, of which children aged 12–24 months had the highest prevalence (22 percent) followed by children aged six to 12 months (18 percent).

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Vietnam Church extends urgent aid to flood victims Vietnam Church extends urgent aid to flood victims
Australia reverses recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital Australia reverses recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
Iran prison fire toll rises as protest tensions surge Iran prison fire toll rises as protest tensions surge
Vatican calls Catholics, Hindus to counter tensions Vatican calls Catholics, Hindus to counter tensions
Prayer revitalizes the soul, pope says Prayer revitalizes the soul, pope says
Pope announces second session of Synod of Bishops assembly Pope announces second session of Synod of Bishops assembly
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.