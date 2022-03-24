News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Philippines

Philippine Caritas chief wades into vote-buying row

Bishop Kolin Bagaforo of Kidapawan says politicians should set high moral standards when campaigning

Philippine Caritas chief wades into vote-buying row

Bishop Kolin Bagaforo of Kidapawan. (Photo supplied)

By Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Updated: March 24, 2022 03:46 PM GMT

The head of Caritas in the Philippines has called on all candidates in the upcoming elections in May to be upholders of law and order and not to seek office by employing illegal means.

In a March 24 statement, Bishop Kolin Bagaforo of Kidapawan said he was distressed to hear reports that certain candidates were allegedly violating election laws by vote buying and threatening supporters of their rivals.

Such reports were very alarming, said Bishop Bagaforo, national director of Caritas Philippines, who added that such activities were dishonest and undermined democracy.

One report appeared on March 16 when online news portal Rappler claimed supporters of presidential frontrunner Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. distributed white envelopes containing money at a campaign rally in Nueva Ecija province, north of Manila. Each envelope allegedly contained 500 pesos (US$10).

Marcos’ camp denied vote buying, saying it was part of a provincial distribution of a financial assistance program that coincided with the rally.

Bishop Bagaforo said every Catholic had the obligation to work for an honest and clean election.

“Of course, everyone wants to have clean and honest elections. But the truth is that when hunger strikes, when people start losing their jobs, getting money from politicians would always be welcome”

“If we want to improve the conduct of our elections, our candidates need to do what is necessary, and that’s ensuring they first respect and abide by the election laws,” said Bishop Bagaforo in the statement released by Caritas Philippines.

Bishop Bagaforo said candidates must possess good virtues because people will look up to them once they assume office.

Virtue is not a qualification of a public servant under the law but politicians should be men and women of virtue, he said. A good candidate must avoid being underhand and promoting violence.

“Observe decency and the rules of the Commission on Elections, and respect one another by avoiding violence,” Bishop Bagaforo said.

Several Caritas members, however, said the bishop’s call was easier said than done, especially when people faced hunger and poverty.

“Of course, everyone wants to have clean and honest elections. But the truth is that when hunger strikes, when people start losing their jobs, getting money from politicians would always be welcome,” said a Caritas member in Manila who wished to remain anonymous.

Even members of Caritas recognize this, she said.

