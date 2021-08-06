X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Philippine capital back in lockdown over Delta fears

Thousands flock to vaccine centers over fears that unvaccinated people would not be allowed outside or receive government help

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: August 06, 2021 09:01 AM GMT

Updated: August 06, 2021 09:09 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Remember six brave heroes of Myanmar's democracy struggle

Aug 2, 2021
2

Time to confront the Chinese emperor with no clothes

Aug 5, 2021
3

Christian group slates Duterte over human trafficking

Aug 2, 2021
4

Obligation or opportunity?

Aug 2, 2021
5

Bishop inaugurates first Jesuit residence in Indian state

Aug 3, 2021
6

Priest, catechist arrested in Myanmar's Chin state

Aug 2, 2021
7

Islamic instruction stirs fears over Pakistan's school curriculum

Aug 2, 2021
8

Why visiting Indonesia should top Pope Francis' list

Aug 3, 2021
9

Report alleging 'church for votes' fuels tension in India

Aug 4, 2021
10

Someone above is watching, not only God

Aug 3, 2021
Support UCA News
Philippine capital back in lockdown over Delta fears

Policemen check documents of motorists traveling from nearby Rizal province at a border checkpoint in Quezon City, suburban Manila, on Aug. 6 after authorities imposed another lockdown in the metropolis. (Photo: AFP)

The Philippine capital Manila went into a two-week lockdown on Aug. 6 to slow the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 and ease pressure on hospitals and other health facilities.

Long traffic queues formed across the city of 13 million as police inspected vehicles at checkpoints to ensure only essential workers were on the road.

Experts warned earlier that a surge in Delta cases could overwhelm the already stretched health system if stricter restrictions were not introduced.

The tightened restrictions ordered last week was expanded on Aug. 5 to include neighboring Laguna province and in other regions where coronavirus infections have spiked.

The Philippines has detected more than 330 Delta cases in recent weeks raising fears the strain could wreak havoc as it has in nearby countries.

Successive lockdowns and other restrictions, including a ban on children going outdoors, have shattered the economy and left millions jobless.

If you go out, I will tell the police to bring you home. You will be escorted back to your house because you are a walking spreader

There are concerns the new lockdown will deepen the economic misery, with government assistance limited to 4,000 pesos (US$80) per household.

Only essential businesses and workers can continue operating for the next two weeks. Outdoor exercise is allowed but an eight-hour nighttime curfew is in place.

Fears that unvaccinated people would not be allowed outside or receive government help during the lockdown saw thousands flock to several Covid vaccine centers in Manila on Aug. 5.

A crowd descended on one center at a shopping mall as early as 5am, ignoring all physical distancing and other health protocols and raising fears many people would be infected. Witnesses described the scene as akin to a stampede.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Similar scenes were reported at other vaccination centers in the capital.

“We want government aid. My husband will not have work during the lockdown, so I am here to get an anti-Covid shot to qualify for financial assistance,” said Rosalinda Guemo, one of those gathered at the mall before dawn.

The rush to get jabbed came after President Rodrigo Duterte said last week that people who do not want to be vaccinated should stay home.

"If you go out, I will tell the police to bring you home. You will be escorted back to your house because you are a walking spreader," Duterte said.

However, Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque said people panicked after hearing "fake" news reports claiming unvaccinated people would not receive aid.

Three thousand pesos is still a lot for us to buy rice and groceries during that period

Guemo told reporters she received a text message from a purported government official warning her that if her family was not vaccinated, they would not receive 3,000 pesos ($60) in aid.

“That’s what we were told, so we believed it. Three thousand pesos is still a lot for us to buy rice and groceries during that period,” she said.

Others were told that unvaccinated people would be confined to their homes.

“I wanted the vaccine because President Duterte had said that the unvaccinated would not be allowed to go out. I also heard it from local officials. But I need to work because I am a garbage collector. I need to earn,” Karlo Jesua told reporters.

Roque denied the president's remarks sparked the vaccination stampede.

"We are not imposing any prohibitions on people who are not vaccinated. We are merely asking that, now that the vaccine is there, everyone should get a jab," he said.

Just over 10 million Filipinos are now fully vaccinated, about 9 percent of the population.

Also Read

US hailed for blocking fishing vessel over forced labor
US hailed for blocking fishing vessel over forced labor
Aceh Christians take church dispute to Jakarta
Aceh Christians take church dispute to Jakarta
Catholic priest helps victims of slum fire in Thailand
Catholic priest helps victims of slum fire in Thailand
Modern Singapore's dark secret: female genital mutilation
Modern Singapore's dark secret: female genital mutilation
Alarm as Thai children separated from Covid-hit families
Alarm as Thai children separated from Covid-hit families
Abducted priest, catechist released in Myanmar's Chin state
Abducted priest, catechist released in Myanmar's Chin state

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Temple attacks spark terror among Hindus in Pakistan
Aug 6, 2021
Japanese kick up a stink over Olympic incompetence
Aug 6, 2021
US hailed for blocking fishing vessel over forced labor
Aug 6, 2021
Philippine capital back in lockdown over Delta fears
Aug 6, 2021
Church seeks end to child labor in Sri Lanka
Aug 6, 2021
Bangladesh's U-turn from mass vaccination sparks criticism
Aug 6, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Japanese kick up a stink over Olympic incompetence
Aug 6, 2021
India becomes unapologetically Hindu under PM Modi
Aug 5, 2021
Time to confront the Chinese emperor with no clothes
Aug 5, 2021
Japan's place in a changing world for women
Aug 5, 2021
Why visiting Indonesia should top Pope Francis' list
Aug 3, 2021

Features

Temple attacks spark terror among Hindus in Pakistan
Aug 6, 2021
Nepal's new prime minister needs to play his cards well
Aug 6, 2021
Pakistani Christians call for peaceful Muharram
Aug 5, 2021
The British missionary who became a friend of India's poor
Aug 4, 2021
Vietnam Catholics help migrant workers escaping Covid-19
Aug 4, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Other Angels should fall

Other Angels should fall
The climate emergency Part 1

The climate emergency (Part 1)
My inner experience has led me to this Love thing

My inner experience has led me to this Love thing…
Hiroshima and Nagasaki remembered

Hiroshima and Nagasaki remembered
Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco was in Poland to investigate John Pauls former secretary

Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco was in Poland to investigate John Paul's former secretary
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 6 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 6 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Friday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Friday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help us to be transfigured in Your love

Lord, help us to be transfigured in Your love
Change the hearts of people, change the world Lord

Change the hearts of people, change the world Lord
Transfiguration of the Lord | Saint of the Day

Transfiguration of the Lord | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.