Philippine candidate backers see red at priests in pink

Supporters of a presidential candidate in the Philippines have accused priests of not abiding by church rules on staying out of politics by openly showing support for another candidate in the upcoming election in May.

Those backing Manila mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso’s bid for the presidency say pink masks worn by clergymen and religious at a prayer rally for Vice President Leonor “Leni” Robredo in Manila this week was an open display of political bias.

Robredo is associated with pink for her “pink campaign” to symbolize a fresh start in Philippine politics.

It has been reported that some church people favor Robredo in the race. However, Domagoso’s supporters said Robredo campaign materials such as pink masks being worn by clergymen were “unacceptable.”

"We don't want bishops and priests to be compromised. Because the instruction of Pope Francis is clear for the Catholic Church not to meddle in politics," Domagoso’s political strategist Lito Banayo told reporters on March. 3.

He also criticized Robredo for holding the prayer rally at the Cathedral-Shrine and Parish of the Good Shepherd in Quezon City, Manila, on March 1.

Banayo also objected to the president of the Jesuit-run Ateneo de Manila University wearing a pink mask when Robredo attended an Ash Wednesday event there this week.

Church leaders must avoid events inside church premises that favor one candidate above others, he said.

"They can preach moral values. But to use the Church itself as a focal point for a rally, that's not acceptable. And we saw that on TV, there were leaflets and pink propaganda materials in front of the altar. That sends a different message,” Banayo said.

Supporters of the vice president, however, said all candidates can go to church leaders to seek a blessing.

“Everyone is welcome. Our bishops do not condemn anyone but they are for principled politics. There are principles, consistent with Gospel values, that they cannot compromise as shepherds. Thus, they need to speak the truth,” Fe Rojas, a campaign volunteer for Robredo, told UCA News.

He pointed to Domagoso recently going to Balanga Diocese in Bataan province where he was received by Bishop Ruperto Cruz.

“Mayor Isko went to see a bishop and he was received with grace and honor. Clergymen are for principled politics, as stated in the recently published pastoral statement of the bishops’ conference. We have a duty to fight disinformation and historical revisionism,” Rojas added.

Banayo did not deny the visit but said: "We didn't ask the media to cover it. We made it a very private affair.”