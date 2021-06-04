X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

Vatican City

Philippine-born prelate to be new envoy to Israel, Palestine

Archbishop Yllana is named apostolic nuncio to Israel and Cyprus and apostolic delegate in Jerusalem and Palestine

Catholic News Service

Catholic News Service

Published: June 04, 2021 07:07 AM GMT

Updated: June 04, 2021 07:10 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Dalit Catholics angry over bishop appointment in India

Jun 1, 2021
2

Sex slavery shackles impoverished Philippine children

Jun 2, 2021
3

Policeman's murder of Filipino grandmother sparks outrage

Jun 1, 2021
4

US embassy in Vatican hoists rainbow flag

Jun 2, 2021
5

Christian persecution peaks amid impunity in pandemic-era India

Jun 3, 2021
6

Philippine priest attacks 'evil' Duterte through verse

Jun 3, 2021
7

Indonesian archbishop survives 'two assassination bids'

Jun 3, 2021
8

Cambodia offers US three options to resolve war era debt

Jun 2, 2021
9

Fake news alert for Pakistani Christians

Jun 1, 2021
10

China's new child policy means more babies but no freedom

Jun 2, 2021
Support UCA News
Philippine-born prelate to be new envoy to Israel, Palestine

In the Middle East, Archbishop Yllana will succeed Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, who was named nuncio to India in March.

Pope Francis has named Archbishop Adolfo Yllana to be apostolic nuncio to Israel and to Cyprus and apostolic delegate in Jerusalem and Palestine.

The Vatican announced June 3 the transfer of the 73-year-old native of the Philippines, who had been nuncio to Australia since 2015.

In the Middle East, Archbishop Yllana will succeed Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, who was named nuncio to India in March.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Born in Naga City, Philippines, on Feb. 6, 1948, Archbishop Yllana worked in seminaries in the Philippines before being sent to Rome to study canon law and civil law. In Rome, he entered the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy, which trains Vatican diplomats.

After completing his doctorate in canon law and civil law, Archbishop Yllana was posted to West Africa in 1984, where he served the church in Ghana, Togo and Benin. He continued his service with postings in Sri Lanka, Turkey, Lebanon, Hungary and Taiwan.

In 2001, St. John Paul II named him an archbishop and nuncio to Papua New Guinea. He was nuncio to Pakistan and then to Congo before being sent to Australia.

Related News

Also Read

Prayer is source of strength in darkest times, pope tells audience
Prayer is source of strength in darkest times, pope tells audience
Pope dedicates June prayers to 'beauty of marriage'
Pope dedicates June prayers to 'beauty of marriage'
Losing can also mean victory, Pope Francis tells athletes
Losing can also mean victory, Pope Francis tells athletes
Holy See granted permanent observer status at the WHO
Holy See granted permanent observer status at the WHO
Revised canon law on crimes, punishments to protect children
Revised canon law on crimes, punishments to protect children
Pope turns to Mary to ask her to undo global turmoil
Pope turns to Mary to ask her to undo global turmoil

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Hong Kong park empty on Tiananmen anniversary but protests flicker
Jun 4, 2021
German cardinal offers to quit over Church’s abuse failure
Jun 4, 2021
Former priest shot dead in Philippines
Jun 4, 2021
Young Catholics keep Laudato Si' alive in Timor-Leste
Jun 4, 2021
Church agency reports spiraling land conflicts in Brazil
Jun 4, 2021
US bishops commit to work toward 'church without borders'
Jun 4, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Christian persecution peaks amid impunity in pandemic-era India
Jun 3, 2021
China's new child policy means more babies but no freedom
Jun 2, 2021
Fake news alert for Pakistani Christians
Jun 1, 2021
Olympic flame withers as state bungling breaks Japanese spirit
May 31, 2021
An interfaith prayer for Myanmar in Italy
May 31, 2021

Features

Young Catholics keep Laudato Si' alive in Timor-Leste
Jun 4, 2021
Singapore egg-freezing ban forces women to head overseas
Jun 4, 2021
More questions than answers over missing Thai activists
Jun 4, 2021
Reporting the news can bring sudden death in Pakistan
Jun 3, 2021
Sex slavery shackles impoverished Philippine children
Jun 2, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Abducted priest in Cameroon has been set free

Abducted priest in Cameroon has been set free
Catholic group calls for justice and human dignity in Palestine

Catholic group calls for justice and human dignity in Palestine
Rwandan cardinal assesses the 1994 genocide

Rwandan cardinal assesses the 1994 genocide
Taking responsibility or abandoning a sinking ship

Taking responsibility or abandoning a sinking ship?
Foster tolerance protect national minorities says Vatican official

Foster tolerance, protect national minorities, says Vatican official
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 4 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 4 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Ninth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Ninth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me to be generous with others and to worship You with a pure heart

Lord, help me to be generous with others and to worship You with a pure heart
Destroy the Oak of Thor everywhere in the world, Lord

Destroy the Oak of Thor everywhere in the world, Lord
Saint Boniface | Saint of the Day

Saint Boniface | Saint of the Day
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.