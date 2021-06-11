X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

Philippines

Philippine bishops welcome halt to mega-dam construction

Lawmakers suspend a controversial Chinese-funded project amid corruption claims

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: June 11, 2021 08:13 AM GMT

Updated: June 11, 2021 09:10 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian state's new law aims to end Christians' educational rights

Jun 8, 2021
2

Discovering diversity in Pakistani media

Jun 8, 2021
3

Church faces its moment of truth over Hong Kong's repression

Jun 9, 2021
4

Cardinal Marx's offer to quit is a wake-up call for Asian bishops

Jun 9, 2021
5

Indonesian migrant fishers trapped in modern slavery

Jun 8, 2021
6

Cow vigilantes shoot Muslim man dead in India

Jun 8, 2021
7

US ambassador urges Cambodia to respect 'fundamental freedoms'

Jun 9, 2021
8

A passionate mother of transgender people in India

Jun 10, 2021
9

Same-sex marriage a hot topic in Indonesia

Jun 8, 2021
10

Myanmar Church calls for end to attacks on places of worship

Jun 9, 2021
Support UCA News
Philippine bishops welcome halt to mega-dam construction

Indigenous people who claim they will be affected by a dam project funded by China protest outside the Chinese embassy in Manila in this file photo. (Photo supplied)

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has welcomed a decision by the country’s lawmakers to halt construction of a controversial dam project which it says would adversely affect indigenous groups and the environment.

The Chinese-funded Kaliwa Dam project in Quezon province, south of the capital Manila, has been mired in controversy.  

Environmentalists claim it would involve the destruction of a 300-hectare forest that is home to 126 plant and wildlife species.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Philippine bishops had also expressed concern in 2020 that the dam would force indigenous groups like the Dumagat-Remontados from their ancestral lands.

Lawmakers halted construction on June 9 pending an investigation into alleged corruption in securing government permits.

“The Kaliwa mega-dam project is against inclusive development. We are happy to learn of this decision by our lawmakers,” the CBCP’s Commission on Social Action, Justice and Peace said in a June 10 statement.

The state must look upon indigenous people as the guardians of the country’s remaining biodiversity

Caritas chief Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo likewise said the common good must be prioritized over business interests.

“Indigenous people, the community and the environment should not be sacrificed on the altar of development aggression that would only benefit the interests of big business,” the head of the Church’s social action arm told reporters.

He said lawmakers and the government had a duty to protect marginalized citizens like indigenous people.

President Rodrigo Duterte has pushed for the project, calling it the “last resort” to stabilize Manila’s water supply.

Related News

“The state must look upon indigenous people as the guardians of the country’s remaining biodiversity with the right to protect their ancestral lands,” he said.

In a recent interview, Manila apostolic administrator Bishop Broderick Pabillo had called for a “proper review” of the project.

“While the Earth is reeling from global warming, here we are still doing business-as-usual projects when international studies have shown big dams are not advisable because they are not reliable and are built at an exaggerated economic cost,” he told Radio Veritas.

The project was estimated to cost 12.1 billion pesos (about US$254 million)

Also Read

Timor-Leste court postpones ex-priest's trial for fifth time
Timor-Leste court postpones ex-priest's trial for fifth time
A reflection on clerical dominance in Indonesia
A reflection on clerical dominance in Indonesia
Indonesia arrests Papuan leader over 'fake news'
Indonesia arrests Papuan leader over 'fake news'
Filipino Catholics get ready for world grandparents' day
Filipino Catholics get ready for world grandparents' day
Indonesian diocese forced to delay episcopal ordination
Indonesian diocese forced to delay episcopal ordination
Milk Tea Alliance stirs political pot in Asia
Milk Tea Alliance stirs political pot in Asia

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Vatican Bank posts profit despite tough pandemic times
Jun 11, 2021
Indian state’s new law sparks fears over Christian education
Jun 11, 2021
Thirst haunts cyclone-affected poor on Bangladesh's coast
Jun 11, 2021
Church official doubts future of papal mission to Afghanistan
Jun 11, 2021
Indian court extends jailed Jesuit's hospitalization
Jun 11, 2021
Bangladeshi Catholics demand share of state cake
Jun 11, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

A reflection on clerical dominance in Indonesia
Jun 11, 2021
Do we still remember the Sacred Heart of Jesus?
Jun 11, 2021
Persecuted Christians and pastoral care in Pakistan
Jun 10, 2021
Cardinal Marx's offer to quit is a wake-up call for Asian bishops
Jun 9, 2021
Indonesian Christians must always be on their guard
Jun 9, 2021

Features

Thirst haunts cyclone-affected poor on Bangladesh's coast
Jun 11, 2021
A passionate mother of transgender people in India
Jun 10, 2021
Milk Tea Alliance stirs political pot in Asia
Jun 10, 2021
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Jun 9, 2021
Discovering diversity in Pakistani media
Jun 8, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
We are in Gods image

We are in God’s image
Caritas appeals to G7 leaders for debt relief for poor nations

Caritas appeals to G7 leaders for debt relief for poor nations
Catholic priest appears before military court in Cameroon

Catholic priest appears before military court in Cameroon
Mexican bishops call for peace following violent election cycle

Mexican bishops call for peace following violent election cycle
Pope Francis will meet Viktor Orbn in Hungary

Pope Francis will meet Viktor Orbán in Hungary
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 11 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 11 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Memorial of the Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary

Readings of the Day: Memorial of the Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Lord, I trust You

Lord, I trust You
Immaculate Heart of Mary, listen to the mothers

Immaculate Heart of Mary, listen to the mothers
Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary | Saint of the Day

Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary | Saint of the Day
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.