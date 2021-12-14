X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners

Philippines

Philippine bishops say no to political neutrality

There is no separation of church and state when dealing with oppression, they say

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: December 14, 2021 09:12 AM GMT

Updated: December 14, 2021 11:50 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Voters should shun Hong Kong's sham election

Dec 13, 2021
2

No merry Christmas for Christians in Myanmar

Dec 13, 2021
3

The ethical pitfalls of company-sponsored egg freezing

Dec 12, 2021
4

Letter from Rome: Not his finest moment

Dec 13, 2021
5

Singapore PM hails Church for nation building, harmony

Dec 13, 2021
6

Church honors freedom fighters on Bangladesh independence jubilee

Dec 13, 2021
7

Police probe Catholic-run orphanage in central India

Dec 13, 2021
8

Why do Catholics want their children to marry Catholics?

Dec 13, 2021
9

Rise in attacks on Christians in southern Indian state

Dec 13, 2021
10

India back to religious nationalism as farmers return home

Dec 13, 2021
Support UCA News
Philippine bishops say no to political neutrality

Archbishop Villegas (in white) is seen here at an election campaign event for Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo in Dagupan. (Photo supplied)

Two senior Catholic prelates have urged fellow clergymen and the public to shun political neutrality when oppression exists.

People cannot remain neutral in the battle between good and evil, Archbishop Socrates Villegas of Lingayen Dagupan and retired Sorsogon Bishop Arturo Bastes said on Dec. 12.

They were responding to critics who say the separation of church and state means that no clergyman can endorse political candidates.

“When we are neutral and there is oppression, we end up empowering the oppressors,” Archbishop Villegas said during a Mass on Gaudete Sunday.

In an apparent dig at public support for the present government, he said that when someone becomes neutral by not denouncing death and corruption, they become an ally of sin or the murderer.

The Church has been a vocal critic of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and his war on drugs, which has seen thousands of drug suspects killed, as well as the deaths of activists after being branded rebel sympathizers.

You cannot be neutral in that case. If you are, you are siding with the thief because the moral choice is to defend the victim

“If the murderer is here present as well as the one being killed, if you are neutral, you are aiding the murderer because neutrality in the face of murder favors the murderer,” Archbishop Villegas said.

“For example, if there is a thief and the victim is also present. You cannot be neutral in that case. If you are, you are siding with the thief because the moral choice is to defend the victim.”

He also took aim at politicians who use professional online trolls to falsely discredit others and spread lies to make themselves popular among voters.

Bishop Bastes backed Archbishop Villegas’ comments, saying clergymen like bishops could not remain neutral when a moral choice needed to be made.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“We must choose the right person,” Bishop Bastes told UCA News, adding that he personally would back current Vice President Leni Robredo in next year’s presidential polls.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Life, works and enforced disappearance of a Lao activist
Life, works and enforced disappearance of a Lao activist
Indonesia on alert after potential tsunami earthquake
Indonesia on alert after potential tsunami earthquake
Indonesia sees sharp uptick in rights violations
Indonesia sees sharp uptick in rights violations
Thailand's parlous state of democracy
Thailand's parlous state of democracy
Church calls for end to exploitation of nature in Myanmar
Church calls for end to exploitation of nature in Myanmar
Indonesian elected to senior ICMICA-Pax Romana post
Indonesian elected to senior ICMICA-Pax Romana post
Support Us

Latest News

Life, works and enforced disappearance of a Lao activist
Dec 14, 2021
Indonesia on alert after potential tsunami earthquake
Dec 14, 2021
Philippine bishops say no to political neutrality
Dec 14, 2021
Indian bishops' body launches synodal process for laity
Dec 14, 2021
Interfaith concert marks Macau handover anniversary
Dec 14, 2021
Indonesia sees sharp uptick in rights violations
Dec 14, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Life, works and enforced disappearance of a Lao activist
Dec 14, 2021
Thailand's parlous state of democracy
Dec 14, 2021
Abused women need support, not condemnation
Dec 14, 2021
Why do Catholics want their children to marry Catholics?
Dec 13, 2021
Voters should shun Hong Kong's sham election
Dec 13, 2021

Features

Hong Kong 'patriots only' polls usher in muted new era
Dec 14, 2021
On a mission to promote family values in Vietnam
Dec 14, 2021
No merry Christmas for Christians in Myanmar
Dec 13, 2021
India back to religious nationalism as farmers return home
Dec 13, 2021
Virus turns Indonesian holiday idyll into desert of despair
Dec 10, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Church in Benin gets serious about including laity in synod work

Church in Benin gets serious about including laity in synod work
Bishop selling home to help compensate abuse victims

Bishop selling home to help compensate abuse victims
Synod phase for local listening gets an uneven start in US dioceses

Synod phase for local listening gets an uneven start in US dioceses
French bishops say pope backs their response to abuse report

French bishops say pope backs their response to abuse report

Bishops call authorities in Brazil arsonists for denuding Amazon rainforests

Bishops call authorities in Brazil “arsonists” for denuding Amazon rainforests
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.