Philippine bishops say no to political neutrality

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila
Updated: December 14, 2021 11:50 AM GMT
Archbishop Villegas (in white) is seen here at an election campaign event for Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo in Dagupan. (Photo supplied)
Two senior Catholic prelates have urged fellow clergymen and the public to shun political neutrality when oppression exists.
People cannot remain neutral in the battle between good and evil, Archbishop Socrates Villegas of Lingayen Dagupan and retired Sorsogon Bishop Arturo Bastes said on Dec. 12.
They were responding to critics who say the separation of church and state means that no clergyman can endorse political candidates.
“When we are neutral and there is oppression, we end up empowering the oppressors,” Archbishop Villegas said during a Mass on Gaudete Sunday.
In an apparent dig at public support for the present government, he said that when someone becomes neutral by not denouncing death and corruption, they become an ally of sin or the murderer.
The Church has been a vocal critic of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and his war on drugs, which has seen thousands of drug suspects killed, as well as the deaths of activists after being branded rebel sympathizers.
You cannot be neutral in that case. If you are, you are siding with the thief because the moral choice is to defend the victim
“If the murderer is here present as well as the one being killed, if you are neutral, you are aiding the murderer because neutrality in the face of murder favors the murderer,” Archbishop Villegas said.
“For example, if there is a thief and the victim is also present. You cannot be neutral in that case. If you are, you are siding with the thief because the moral choice is to defend the victim.”
He also took aim at politicians who use professional online trolls to falsely discredit others and spread lies to make themselves popular among voters.
Bishop Bastes backed Archbishop Villegas’ comments, saying clergymen like bishops could not remain neutral when a moral choice needed to be made.
“We must choose the right person,” Bishop Bastes told UCA News, adding that he personally would back current Vice President Leni Robredo in next year’s presidential polls.
