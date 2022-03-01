X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Philippine bishops rebuked over pastoral letter

Conservatives accuse prelates of being too political over criticism of election candidate

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: March 01, 2022 10:14 AM GMT

Updated: March 01, 2022 11:40 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Boy dies after 'beating' by Indonesian soldiers

Feb 28, 2022
2

The power of the innocent

Feb 27, 2022
3

Duterte: 'I did my job and did not do anything bad'

Feb 28, 2022
4

Christians need more sins

Feb 28, 2022
5

Myanmar backs Russian invasion as ASEAN urges peace talks

Feb 28, 2022
6

No ASEAN country ranked free in global index

Feb 28, 2022
7

Thai army, police implicated in deaths of Rohingya refugees

Feb 28, 2022
8

As in 1939, the world is at a dangerous turning point

Mar 1, 2022
9

At least 80 children taken hostage by Myanmar junta

Feb 28, 2022
10

Christian family attacked, forcibly displaced 'for faith' in Laos

Feb 28, 2022
Support UCA News
Philippine bishops rebuked over pastoral letter

Manny Pacquiao, Philippine boxing legend and presidential candidate, speaks during a campaign stop in suburban Manila on Feb. 16 ahead of the May 9 presidential election. (Photo: AFP)

Conservative elements in the Philippine Church have accused bishops of becoming too political after they issued a recent pastoral letter condemning reported attempts by an election candidate to whitewash abuses committed during the era of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

The bishops issued the letter last week on the anniversary of the People Power Revolution, referencing upcoming national elections in May.

It told Catholics not to be swayed by propaganda reportedly coming from the camp of presidential frontrunner Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., the dictator’s son, claiming the martial law years were “golden years” in Philippine history.

However, an Opus Dei priest and newspaper columnist criticized the bishops’ letter, calling it divisive not only within the Catholic Church but also society as a whole.

This letter is “causing great division among the people. The bishops may have to do some rethinking before things get worse,” said Father Roy Amora Cimagala in his column for the Mindanao Gold Star Daily.

He said priests should steer clear of taking an active part in politics.

This task is part of the vocation of the lay faithful acting on their own initiative with their fellow citizens

“It is not the role of the pastors of the Church to intervene directly in the political structuring and organization of social life. This task is part of the vocation of the lay faithful acting on their own initiative with their fellow citizens,” he said.

According to Father Cimagala, involvement in politics reduces priestly roles in temporal rather than spiritual undertakings.

“A reduction of [a priest’s] mission to temporal tasks of a purely social or political nature is foreign to his ministry and does not constitute a triumph but rather a grave loss to the Church's evangelical fruitfulness,” he said.

Archdiocese of Tuguegarao priest Father Ranhilio Aquino supported Father Cimagala, saying bishops should not support a candidate who divided Catholics.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Many priests and religious groups have publicly expressed support for opposition standard bearer Vice President Leonor “Leni” Robredo for president and former lawmaker Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan for vice president.

Father Aquino said on Facebook that public endorsements by clergymen caused division in the Catholic Church.

“Father Roy [Cimagala] has every right to his position, and on more than one count I agree with it. I have always maintained the position that when bishops and clergy come out too apparently for a candidate, they contribute to the divisiveness of the brand of politics we have,” said Father Aquino, who is also the dean of the graduate school of law at the Benedictine-run San Beda University.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Cambodia closes more than 550 independent schools
Cambodia closes more than 550 independent schools
Music-composing Jesuit priest dies in Indonesia
Music-composing Jesuit priest dies in Indonesia
Southeast Asian bishops express solidarity with Ukraine
Southeast Asian bishops express solidarity with Ukraine
Cambodian authorities blame drought for lack of clean water
Cambodian authorities blame drought for lack of clean water
Bishop calls for Lenten prayers for peace in Myanmar, Ukraine
Bishop calls for Lenten prayers for peace in Myanmar, Ukraine
Philippine bishop issues election threat to clerics
Philippine bishop issues election threat to clerics
Support Us

Latest News

Cambodia closes more than 550 independent schools
Mar 2, 2022
China's leaders prepare to tackle social ills
Mar 2, 2022
Music-composing Jesuit priest dies in Indonesia
Mar 2, 2022
Southeast Asian bishops express solidarity with Ukraine
Mar 2, 2022
Catholic nuns among Indians stranded in Ukraine
Mar 2, 2022
Hong Kong's pro-Beijing newspaper attacks Cardinal Zen
Mar 2, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Reliving Christ's Paschal Mystery
Mar 2, 2022
China tightens grip on Hong Kong's education system
Mar 1, 2022
As in 1939, the world is at a dangerous turning point
Mar 1, 2022
Duterte: 'I did my job and did not do anything bad'
Feb 28, 2022
Letter from Rome: How Putin continues to play the pope
Feb 28, 2022

Features

A karate trainer's journey of faith in Hong Kong
Mar 2, 2022
Indian PM's party keen to retain power in Christian stronghold
Mar 1, 2022
Desperate Afghans resort to selling kidneys to feed families
Feb 28, 2022
A mission to prevent lonely deaths in South Korea
Feb 24, 2022
Hong Kong bishop stresses dialogue in troubled region
Feb 24, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Kirill the extremely political Russian Orthodox patriarch

Kirill, the extremely political Russian Orthodox patriarch
A real war and culture war dividends

A "real war" and "culture war" dividends
African Christians Muslims make landmark commitment to interreligious dialogue

African Christians, Muslims make landmark commitment to interreligious dialogue
Caritas appeals for opening of humanitarian corridors in Ukraine

Caritas appeals for opening of humanitarian corridors in Ukraine

The price of democracy

The price of democracy
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.