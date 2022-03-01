Philippine bishops rebuked over pastoral letter

Manny Pacquiao, Philippine boxing legend and presidential candidate, speaks during a campaign stop in suburban Manila on Feb. 16 ahead of the May 9 presidential election. (Photo: AFP)

Conservative elements in the Philippine Church have accused bishops of becoming too political after they issued a recent pastoral letter condemning reported attempts by an election candidate to whitewash abuses committed during the era of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

The bishops issued the letter last week on the anniversary of the People Power Revolution, referencing upcoming national elections in May.

It told Catholics not to be swayed by propaganda reportedly coming from the camp of presidential frontrunner Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., the dictator’s son, claiming the martial law years were “golden years” in Philippine history.

However, an Opus Dei priest and newspaper columnist criticized the bishops’ letter, calling it divisive not only within the Catholic Church but also society as a whole.

This letter is “causing great division among the people. The bishops may have to do some rethinking before things get worse,” said Father Roy Amora Cimagala in his column for the Mindanao Gold Star Daily.

He said priests should steer clear of taking an active part in politics.

This task is part of the vocation of the lay faithful acting on their own initiative with their fellow citizens

“It is not the role of the pastors of the Church to intervene directly in the political structuring and organization of social life. This task is part of the vocation of the lay faithful acting on their own initiative with their fellow citizens,” he said.

According to Father Cimagala, involvement in politics reduces priestly roles in temporal rather than spiritual undertakings.

“A reduction of [a priest’s] mission to temporal tasks of a purely social or political nature is foreign to his ministry and does not constitute a triumph but rather a grave loss to the Church's evangelical fruitfulness,” he said.

Archdiocese of Tuguegarao priest Father Ranhilio Aquino supported Father Cimagala, saying bishops should not support a candidate who divided Catholics.

Many priests and religious groups have publicly expressed support for opposition standard bearer Vice President Leonor “Leni” Robredo for president and former lawmaker Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan for vice president.

Father Aquino said on Facebook that public endorsements by clergymen caused division in the Catholic Church.

“Father Roy [Cimagala] has every right to his position, and on more than one count I agree with it. I have always maintained the position that when bishops and clergy come out too apparently for a candidate, they contribute to the divisiveness of the brand of politics we have,” said Father Aquino, who is also the dean of the graduate school of law at the Benedictine-run San Beda University.