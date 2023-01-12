Philippine bishops issue appeal for stranded ship's crew

Owner of Chinese vessel under fire for leaving 30 Filipinos in lurch in Australia with no plans to repatriate them

Bishop Ruperto Santos of Balanga (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has expressed concern over the well-being of 30 seafarers from the Philippines stranded in Australia after the owner of their China-based vessel abandoned them.

The crew members of the cargo ship, Yangtze Fortune, are stranded after being allegedly abandoned by their shipping company, Soar Harmony Shipping of China, on Jan. 4.

On Jan. 11, the Philippine prelates urged the faithful to give shelter to the seafarers.

The CBCP also launched a scathing attack on the employer for leaving the sailors in a foreign land and for violating international maritime laws.

“We strongly condemn this despicable exploitation of our workers. We deplore this unjust treatment of the crew, currently stranded in Australia, whose only dream was to give their families a better life,” Bishop Ruperto Santos of Balanga , chairman of the CBCP’s Maritime Commission, told reporters.

According to the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF), Yangtze Fortune was seized in Portland, Victoria state by the Australian Federal Court.

"There have been no plans to repatriate them"

The ship, registered in Liberia, anchored near Portland in October due to court proceedings in Australia, initiated by creditors from Singapore to recover debts owed to them by the vessel owner.

“We pray that our seafarers may be given immediate assistance and every effort made to protect their rights,” Bishop Santos added.

The 4,800 ship carried livestock to China, and on its last trip it contained 5,200 head of cattle with a crew of more than 30.

Since the vessel's owner is facing court cases, crew members, who do not face any criminal charges, are left in the lurch.

The vessel is in the custody of Australian authorities due to its alleged violation of laws but not its crew, Pancho Morales, a lawyer who specializes in maritime matters, said.

“This is a problem because until now there have been no plans to repatriate them to the Philippines,” Morales told UCA News.

He added that the vessel owner is obliged by law to pay the salaries of the crew who are still on foreign soil and to provide for their accommodation.

But the Chinese vessel owner has failed to pay their wages and meet its obligations, Morales observed.

“We are also hopeful for their fair remuneration, not only the unpaid wages for their services rendered but also for the sacrifices they endured,” Bishop Santos said.

Several family members of the seafarers said they had no clue about the crew's plight until a Filipino firm in Australia gave the seafarers mobile phones.

“I think their own cellphones were confiscated by the Chinese vessel owner to prevent them from communicating with families and maritime authorities,” a seafarer’s wife, who wished to remain anonymous, told UCA News.

According to her, it took three days to find out about her husband.

“They [Chinese employers] have put their reputation first instead of the rights of their workers,” she added.

UCA News contacted the shipping line’s agent in the Philippines, but it did not respond.

Latest News