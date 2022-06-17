News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Philippines

Philippine bishops float watchdog for good governance

Caritas to spearhead the group to keep a close watch on government bodies in cities and provinces across the country

A protest against the looming oil price hike at a gas station in Quezon City, suburban Manila, on June 7. Catholic bishops in the Philippines have floated a new watchdog to ensure accountability from politicians

A protest against the looming oil price hike at a gas station in Quezon City, suburban Manila, on June 7. Catholic bishops in the Philippines have floated a new watchdog to ensure accountability from politicians. (Photo: AFP)

Joseph Peter Calleja

By Joseph Peter Calleja

Published: June 17, 2022 09:13 AM GMT

Updated: June 17, 2022 09:43 AM GMT

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines has announced the setting up of a new watchdog to ensure political accountability in the nation.

The Catholic Church’s social arm Caritas will lead the initiative named Simbayanihan, derived from the Filipino words simba (to hear Mass), bayani (hero) and bayanihan (spirit of communal unity and cooperation), it was announced on June 15.

“The group’s name is very local because it came from several words that do not only pertain to the Catholic Church but to nation building … the name itself tells us that if we want good and honest leadership, we need to work together,” Simbayanihan member Arlene Vidal told UCA News.

Vidal said that unlike other watchdogs of the Catholic Church that focused on clean and honest elections, their group would focus on governance and transparency in government transactions.

“We’ve been very active in guarding our votes like in the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting. Perhaps now is the time to focus also on how our elected leaders exercise their powers after being voted by the people,” Vidal added.

Caritas chief Bishop Colin Bagaforo assured Catholics that Simbayanihan would actively keep a watch on the local government bodies in cities and provinces across the country.

“We are calling all people to think of the country, our motherland, not only the self or money or greed. We must all be concerned for the welfare of the country, so join Simbayanihan"

"Now that the election is over, our focus is on good governance and accountability. We will also adopt a monitoring program to make sure elected leaders would fulfill what they promised to the people when they were candidates," said Bishop Bagaforo in a statement on Facebook.

On June 14, several Catholic bishops welcomed more than 200 social action directors from parishes across the country on the 40th anniversary of the National Social Action General Assembly in General Santos City in Mindanao region.

The event was attended by former Caritas heads like Nueva Caceres’ Archbishop Rolando Tirona, who urged participants to stay vigilant as the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos would assume office in July.

“We are calling all people to think of the country, our motherland, not only the self or money or greed. We must all be concerned for the welfare of the country, so join Simbayanihan,” Archbishop Tiron said.

The archbishop told parishioners that they cannot build the future without being involved. “Let us not leave this task to others. Let us gradually transform our political culture,” he added.

Manila parishioner Peter Dy said the group should prioritize the fight against disinformation, otherwise its goals would not come to fruition.

“I think the greatest enemy now is disinformation. Even if there is accountability, if social media will say otherwise, those dirty politicians would be elected again by the people,” Dy told UCA News.

