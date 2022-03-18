Philippines

Philippine bishops fear bigger conflict across Europe

The Catholics Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines announced joining Pope Francis in consecrating Russia, Ukraine to Mary

Smoke rises after an explosion in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv where Russian forces claimed to have destroyed an aircraft repair plant on March 18. (Photo: AFP)

By Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila Updated: March 18, 2022 08:46 AM GMT

Bishops in the Philippines have expressed the fear that Russia’s aggression toward civilians in Ukraine could lead to a bigger conflict with European Union member states.

It could lead to a third world war, said the Catholics Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines on March 17 even as it announced joining Pope Francis’ consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

The prelates have made the decision to spiritually unite themselves with the pope as Russia has continued bombing civilians including women and children.

“We have seen the daily news reports [on] how the Russian military forces have bombarded one Ukrainian city after another, destroying private residences, business establishments and public infrastructure, killing hundreds of civilians and forcing millions of people to flee to other European countries,” the bishops said.

Russia’s recent bombing of a three-story theater in the city of Mariupol that served as a shelter for thousands of civilians has sparked outrage among nations for the deliberate attack on non-combatants, which is a violation of international humanitarian laws.

“Each day that this war lingers on increases its potential of escalating into a bigger and more serious conflict between Russia and its allies on the one hand and the United Nations and NATO allies,” the prelates said.

“We are conscious of the fact that, in just the past few years, the peace and security of some of our own national territories have been among our major domestic concerns"

With peace being threatened by the armed conflict in Russia and Europe, the bishops said a country like Germany was compelled to double its military budget instead of allocating the same to the poor.

“We have tended to take global peace for granted. The past three-quarters of a century of peace has brought prosperity to the world precisely because the military defense budgets of nations have drastically decreased,” the bishops said.

The prelates likewise urged Filipinos not to be apathetic to the conflict just because of geographical distance as it too was facing an invasion in the West Philippine Sea.

“We are conscious of the fact that, in just the past few years, the peace and security of some of our own national territories have been among our major domestic concerns, especially in the West Philippine Sea, where an ally of Russia has already set up its own military installments,” the bishops said.

In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague in the Netherlands favored the Philippines by invalidating China’s nine-dash claim in the West Philippine Sea. But China has continued building military bases and airports on the disputed islands despite the ruling.

The bishops urged Catholics to vote for competent leaders in the May presidential polls, electing those who can fight the Chinese illegal occupation of Philippine territories.

