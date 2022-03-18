News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Philippine bishops fear bigger conflict across Europe

The Catholics Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines announced joining Pope Francis in consecrating Russia, Ukraine to Mary

Philippine bishops fear bigger conflict across Europe

Smoke rises after an explosion in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv where Russian forces claimed to have destroyed an aircraft repair plant on March 18. (Photo: AFP)

By Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Updated: March 18, 2022 08:46 AM GMT

Bishops in the Philippines have expressed the fear that Russia’s aggression toward civilians in Ukraine could lead to a bigger conflict with European Union member states.

It could lead to a third world war, said the Catholics Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines on March 17 even as it announced joining Pope Francis’ consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

The prelates have made the decision to spiritually unite themselves with the pope as Russia has continued bombing civilians including women and children.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“We have seen the daily news reports [on] how the Russian military forces have bombarded one Ukrainian city after another, destroying private residences, business establishments and public infrastructure, killing hundreds of civilians and forcing millions of people to flee to other European countries,” the bishops said.

Russia’s recent bombing of a three-story theater in the city of Mariupol that served as a shelter for thousands of civilians has sparked outrage among nations for the deliberate attack on non-combatants, which is a violation of international humanitarian laws.

“Each day that this war lingers on increases its potential of escalating into a bigger and more serious conflict between Russia and its allies on the one hand and the United Nations and NATO allies,” the prelates said.

“We are conscious of the fact that, in just the past few years, the peace and security of some of our own national territories have been among our major domestic concerns"

With peace being threatened by the armed conflict in Russia and Europe, the bishops said a country like Germany was compelled to double its military budget instead of allocating the same to the poor.

“We have tended to take global peace for granted. The past three-quarters of a century of peace has brought prosperity to the world precisely because the military defense budgets of nations have drastically decreased,” the bishops said.

The prelates likewise urged Filipinos not to be apathetic to the conflict just because of geographical distance as it too was facing an invasion in the West Philippine Sea.

“We are conscious of the fact that, in just the past few years, the peace and security of some of our own national territories have been among our major domestic concerns, especially in the West Philippine Sea, where an ally of Russia has already set up its own military installments,” the bishops said.

In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague in the Netherlands favored the Philippines by invalidating China’s nine-dash claim in the West Philippine Sea. But China has continued building military bases and airports on the disputed islands despite the ruling.

The bishops urged Catholics to vote for competent leaders in the May presidential polls, electing those who can fight the Chinese illegal occupation of Philippine territories.

Share your comments

Latest News

Pakistan’s first Servant of God on path to sainthood Pakistan’s first Servant of God on path to sainthood
Three years after Easter attacks, Sri Lankan politicians run for cover Three years after Easter attacks, Sri Lankan politicians run for cover
Romanian nun granted Korean citizenship for refugee work Romanian nun granted Korean citizenship for refugee work
Indian Catholic protesters burn effigies of cardinals Indian Catholic protesters burn effigies of cardinals
Saudi Arabia executes two Indonesians for murder    Saudi Arabia executes two Indonesians for murder   
UN urged to impose tougher sanctions on Myanmar military UN urged to impose tougher sanctions on Myanmar military

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

The courage and risk of freedom

The courage and risk of freedom

The universal significance of a small act of resistance

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.