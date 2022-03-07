X
Philippines

Philippine bishops deny meddling in politics

CBCP hits back at accusation by Marcos Jr, saying bishops are only speaking the truth

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: March 07, 2022 07:54 AM GMT

Updated: March 07, 2022 09:42 AM GMT

Philippine bishops deny meddling in politics

Protesters display anti-Marcos slogans during a demonstration in Quezon City, Manila, on Feb. 25 to commemorate the 36th anniversary of the People Power Revolution in 1986 that ousted late dictator Ferdinand Marcos. (Photo: AFP)

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has denied accusations that it is meddling in politics, saying that bishops only seek to speak the truth.

The denial followed an accusation of interference by presidential frontrunner Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., who was angered by a recent pastoral letter urging Catholics not to vote for candidates guilty of distorting history.

The letter, released by the bishops for the upcoming polls, was seen as criticizing Marcos Jr., who is accused of trying to whitewash abuses committed by his late father Ferdinand Marcos Sr.    

“We see clearly that the Church only wishes to speak the truth. Truth is not invented but rather attested to by historical records and documents,” Father Jerome Secillano, executive secretary of the CBCP public affairs committee, told The Inquirer newspaper on March 6.

He was responding to comments a day earlier by Marcos Jr.’s spokesman, who accused the Catholic Church hierarchy of sowing divisions inside the Church for their “hateful and negative campaigning.”

“While presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos is calling for unity, we are saddened by the men and women of the Catholic [Church] who are doing the exact opposite and have abused the pulpit, allowing it to become a platform for hateful and negative campaigning,” Victor Rodriguez said.

In the battle against evil, injustice and lies, the Church has always been brave in expressing her stand — she is against evil, she is not neutral

He called on clergymen to stop issuing “reckless” statements that could divide rather than unite Filipino Catholics.

“As men and women of the cloth, they should be more circumspect, refrain from openly meddling in politics and stop making reckless imputations or statements that only serve as a spiritual, moral, social and cultural poison,” he added.

The bishops, however, accused Rodriguez of double standards by pointing to the recent endorsement of Marcos Jr. by a charismatic preacher.

“Ironically, when their camp received the endorsement of a lay religious leader, they did not complain,” Father Secillano said.

He also stressed that the Catholic Church has never been partisan yet remained not neutral in speaking about Gospel-oriented principles and values.

“In the battle against evil, injustice and lies, the Church has always been brave in expressing her stand — she is against evil, she is not neutral,” Father Secillano added.

He said the Church’s loyalty was for truth and for the people, not specific candidates.

“Being non-partisan means her loyalty is neither with the candidate nor with any political party. It is with the people, she should always be for the people,” he added.

Many are muddling this distinction and are using the Church to advance their agenda, to get the institution to support their candidate, he said.

“It is hypocritical to say that their candidate is the only best hope for the people. I say, let the people decide who to them is the best after being guided, formed and informed through a series of discernment,” said Father Secillano.

“Right now, the Church should continue forming consciences for a mature political exercise but leave the endorsement to the lay faithful. To be neither neutral nor partisan, our principle is clear: no to incompetent, unjust and self-serving politicians. No to thieves and liars too!”

