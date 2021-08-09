Philippine bishop seeks swift govt aid for hungry poor

A priest celebrates Mass inside an empty Quiapo church in Manila on Aug. 6 as authorities imposed another lockdown to slow the spread of the hyper-contagious Delta variant. (Photo: AFP)

A Philippine bishop has urged the government to distribute promised financial aid “as quick as possible” to alleviate hunger in Manila among thousands of poor families hit hard by Covid-19 restrictions.

President Rodrigo Duterte placed Manila under strict lockdown from Aug. 6-20, forcing all non-essential businesses to close in a bid to curb the spread of the virus, particularly the highly contagious Delta variant.

It has forced companies to retrench thousands of employees working in malls and other establishments.

When Duterte issued the lockdown order, he claimed he had allotted millions of pesos for cash aid to Manila’s poorest of the poor.

Bishop Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan, called for the funds to be given out as soon as possible.

“They need it badly,” he said in a Facebook post on Aug. 8.

If you have an extra kilo of rice, please share it with those who have none

The bishop, recently elected to become the next president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines later this year, also renewed an appeal for Catholics to give food to the hungry.

“If you have an extra kilo of rice, please share it with those who have none,” Bishop David said.

“Now that we are under [strict] lockdowns, the poor have become hungrier, especially those who are daily wage earners who live a hand-to-mouth existence … without jobs they can’t feed their children.”

The prelate also said 30 churches in his diocese have been turned into vaccination centers as part of efforts to speed up distribution of vaccines.

“We were asked to open Catholic churches as vaccination centers during the two-week lockdown to help speed up vaccination in Manila. We responded,” Bishop David said.

Catholic bishops suspended religious gatherings and Masses from July 31 to Aug. 20 to comply with health protocols.

The suspension allows for the use of Catholic churches as vaccination hubs of centers to gather relief goods, he said.

“Distribution of financial aid is not enough. Financial aid should go hand in hand with vaccinations. Vaccines and food. This is the formula,” he added.