X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Philippine bishop seeks swift govt aid for hungry poor

Thousands in Manila need cash handouts to buy food as strict Covid-16 lockdown bites

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: August 09, 2021 08:47 AM GMT

Updated: August 09, 2021 09:34 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Alarm as Thai children separated from Covid-hit families

Aug 6, 2021
2

Temple attacks spark terror among Hindus in Pakistan

Aug 6, 2021
3

Nepal's new prime minister needs to play his cards well

Aug 6, 2021
4

World leaders absent without leave as Myanmar burns

Aug 9, 2021
5

Movie titles referring to Jesus spark anger in India

Aug 7, 2021
6

Aceh Christians take church dispute to Jakarta

Aug 6, 2021
7

Bangladesh's U-turn from mass vaccination sparks criticism

Aug 6, 2021
8

Catholic priest helps victims of slum fire in Thailand

Aug 6, 2021
9

US hailed for blocking fishing vessel over forced labor

Aug 6, 2021
10

Modern Singapore's dark secret: female genital mutilation

Aug 6, 2021
Support UCA News
Philippine bishop seeks swift govt aid for hungry poor
A priest celebrates Mass inside an empty Quiapo church in Manila on Aug. 6 as authorities imposed another lockdown to slow the spread of the hyper-contagious Delta variant. (Photo: AFP)

A Philippine bishop has urged the government to distribute promised financial aid “as quick as possible” to alleviate hunger in Manila among thousands of poor families hit hard by Covid-19 restrictions.

President Rodrigo Duterte placed Manila under strict lockdown from Aug. 6-20, forcing all non-essential businesses to close in a bid to curb the spread of the virus, particularly the highly contagious Delta variant.

It has forced companies to retrench thousands of employees working in malls and other establishments.

When Duterte issued the lockdown order, he claimed he had allotted millions of pesos for cash aid to Manila’s poorest of the poor.

Bishop Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan, called for the funds to be given out as soon as possible.

“They need it badly,” he said in a Facebook post on Aug. 8.

If you have an extra kilo of rice, please share it with those who have none

The bishop, recently elected to become the next president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines later this year, also renewed an appeal for Catholics to give food to the hungry.

“If you have an extra kilo of rice, please share it with those who have none,” Bishop David said.

“Now that we are under [strict] lockdowns, the poor have become hungrier, especially those who are daily wage earners who live a hand-to-mouth existence … without jobs they can’t feed their children.”

The prelate also said 30 churches in his diocese have been turned into vaccination centers as part of efforts to speed up distribution of vaccines.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“We were asked to open Catholic churches as vaccination centers during the two-week lockdown to help speed up vaccination in Manila. We responded,” Bishop David said.

Catholic bishops suspended religious gatherings and Masses from July 31 to Aug. 20 to comply with health protocols.

The suspension allows for the use of Catholic churches as vaccination hubs of centers to gather relief goods, he said.

“Distribution of financial aid is not enough. Financial aid should go hand in hand with vaccinations. Vaccines and food. This is the formula,” he added.

Also Read

Church steps up efforts as Covid-19 crisis worsens in Myanmar
Church steps up efforts as Covid-19 crisis worsens in Myanmar
Indonesian church sticks to guns in building permit row
Indonesian church sticks to guns in building permit row
Thailand among worst violators of free speech in cyberspace
Thailand among worst violators of free speech in cyberspace
Myanmar protesters mark anniversary of 1988 uprising
Myanmar protesters mark anniversary of 1988 uprising
World leaders absent without leave as Myanmar burns
World leaders absent without leave as Myanmar burns
Health crisis on Thai-Myanmar border
Health crisis on Thai-Myanmar border

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Let's go forward to the first century
Aug 9, 2021
Sri Lanka holds mass cremations as Covid cases surge
Aug 9, 2021
Mongolian mission resembles early Church, says bishop 
Aug 9, 2021
Philippine bishop seeks swift govt aid for hungry poor
Aug 9, 2021
Church steps up efforts as Covid-19 crisis worsens in Myanmar
Aug 9, 2021
Indonesian church sticks to guns in building permit row
Aug 9, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Let's go forward to the first century
Aug 9, 2021
Return of Taliban in Afghanistan will impact all Asia
Aug 9, 2021
World leaders absent without leave as Myanmar burns
Aug 9, 2021
God's love eases suffering of Covid-19 patients
Aug 8, 2021
Japanese kick up a stink over Olympic incompetence
Aug 6, 2021

Features

Thailand among worst violators of free speech in cyberspace
Aug 9, 2021
Reminding India's tribal people of their 'past'
Aug 9, 2021
Temple attacks spark terror among Hindus in Pakistan
Aug 6, 2021
Nepal's new prime minister needs to play his cards well
Aug 6, 2021
Pakistani Christians call for peaceful Muharram
Aug 5, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Lets go forward to the first century

Let’s go forward to the first century
Pope Francis should correct his predecessor on another point

Pope Francis should correct his predecessor on another point
Transfigured by story

Transfigured by story

What we might hope for from Australias Plenary Council

What we might hope for from Australia's Plenary Council
Father Stan Swamy is a martyr and should be declared a saint

Father Stan Swamy is a martyr and should be declared a saint
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 9 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 9 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Nineteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Nineteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Lord, help me to follow the way of Jesus

Lord, help me to follow the way of Jesus
O God, give us the ardour of love for you

O God, give us the ardour of love for you
St. Lawrence | Saint of the Day

St. Lawrence | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.