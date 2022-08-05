News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
Philippines

Philippine bishop issues 'gambling pandemic' warning

Bishop Bagaforo says situation is alarming in Kidapawan City despite the administration declaring war against cockfighting

Filipinos attend a cockfighting event at a make-shift arena during annual 'fiesta' celebrations in Barangay San Roque near Manila on Aug. 10, 2014

Filipinos attend a cockfighting event at a make-shift arena during annual 'fiesta' celebrations in Barangay San Roque near Manila on Aug. 10, 2014. (Photo: AFP)

Joseph Peter Calleja

By Joseph Peter Calleja

Published: August 05, 2022 08:27 AM GMT

Updated: August 05, 2022 10:16 AM GMT

A senior Catholic official in the Philippines has expressed alarm over the spread of illegal gambling activities in Kidapawan City in the Mindanao region.

Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo of Kidapawan Aug. 4 expressed the fear that the rise in the age-old practice of cockfighting for gambling purposes in the province could negatively impact poor youths

Cockfighting is hugely popular in the Philippines where large amounts of money are wagered on battles between roosters.

“Many people are poor and they lack job opportunities. Instead of looking for jobs, they go gambling thinking they can make quick money out of it. This is alarming and should be addressed immediately,” said Bishop Bagaforo in an interview with Catholic Church-run Radyo Veritas.

Gambling in the Philippines is mainly controlled by the Philippine Entertainment and Gambling Corporation which issues gambling permits throughout the country.

Government data reveals the corporation made a gross profit of 17 billion pesos (US$321.5 million) from January to April 2022.

"Stories of people who won are splashed all over the internet as if gambling was the answer to their problem"

There are also illegal gambling syndicates that make good money too in the region.

Bishop Bagaforo said poor people became victims of gambling syndicates after being hooked by stories of people winning a few thousand pesos.

“Gambling has its own publicity. Stories of people who won are splashed all over the internet as if gambling was the answer to their problem. Little do they know, their problem is just beginning,” the prelate added.

Bishop Bagaforo said that a true shepherd needed to tend his flock not only inside a church but help them address social sins like illegal gambling.

“As a shepherd ... I am deeply concerned about young people who are now exposed to and are now slowly being introduced into this kind of activity,” Bishop Bagaforo added.

The prelate said the situation was alarming even after the city government of Kidapawan declared war against illegal gambling.

On July 26, Kidapawan Mayor Jose Paolo Evangelista ordered police to intensify crackdowns on cockfighting and arrest violators while banning all establishments sanctioned or not sanctioned by the city government from staging such events.

The mayor also prohibited all government employees from participating in any form of gambling by issuing an executive order.

“It is my hope and prayer that this executive order will be followed and will stop the activities of illegal gambling in our city of Kidapawan,” Bishop Bagaforo said in a letter to Evangelista on July 30.

The prelate said government and Church officials should work together for the welfare of the youth as a moral obligation.

