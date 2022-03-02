X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Philippine bishop issues election threat to clerics

Butuan Diocese prelate says priests risk punishment if they are seen endorsing candidates in upcoming polls

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: March 02, 2022 06:18 AM GMT

Updated: March 02, 2022 06:22 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Boy dies after 'beating' by Indonesian soldiers

Feb 28, 2022
2

The power of the innocent

Feb 27, 2022
3

Duterte: 'I did my job and did not do anything bad'

Feb 28, 2022
4

Christians need more sins

Feb 28, 2022
5

Myanmar backs Russian invasion as ASEAN urges peace talks

Feb 28, 2022
6

No ASEAN country ranked free in global index

Feb 28, 2022
7

Thai army, police implicated in deaths of Rohingya refugees

Feb 28, 2022
8

As in 1939, the world is at a dangerous turning point

Mar 1, 2022
9

At least 80 children taken hostage by Myanmar junta

Feb 28, 2022
10

Christian family attacked, forcibly displaced 'for faith' in Laos

Feb 28, 2022
Support UCA News
Philippine bishop issues election threat to clerics

A Philippine bishop is threatening to punish priests if they are caught endorsing election candidates. (Photo: AFP)

A Catholic bishop in the Philippines has threatened to punish priests if they endorse candidates in upcoming presidential and legislative polls in May.

Bishop Cosme Damian Almedilla of Butuan in Agusan del Norte province issued the threat in a March 1 directive aimed at priests in his Mindanao Diocese.

“The bishop may … impose sanctions or administrative restrictions on anyone, especially the clergy and religious, under his jurisdiction who infringe on the directive,” it said.

A cleric’s concern must be the witnessing of the Gospels rather than winning an election, he said.

“To embody the witnessing role, we [clergymen] actively get involved in electoral processes through the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting [PPCRV],” he added.

The PPCRV is a non-partisan organization affiliated to the Catholic Church that works to ensure free, fair and honest elections in the Philippines.

Catholic politicians, in so far as they are baptized, have all the rights and spiritual privileges, if they ask for it, just like any other Catholic

For years, the PPCRV has been the Catholic Church’s election arm and lay movement. It has also been the “citizens' arm” of the Commission on Elections since 2010.

Bishop Almedilla said a priest’s role in politics must remain within the organization’s structure, which seemed to contradict a recent pastoral letter from the bishops’ conference that suggested that Catholics denounce an alleged attempt by a presidential candidate to whitewash abuses that occurred during the martial law years under Ferdinand Marcos Snr.

The candidate was presidential frontrunner Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., the dictator’s son who said the martial law period was a “golden” era in Philippine history.

We must maintain the official stand as politically discreet, Bishop Almedilla said.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Bishop Almedilla also prohibited political advertisements or posters within church premises including the use of churches as venues for political rallies.

The prelate, however, did not ban politicians from paying clergymen courtesy calls for spiritual guidance.

“Catholic politicians, in so far as they are baptized, have all the rights and spiritual privileges, if they ask for it, just like any other Catholic,” he said.

He also banned priests from celebrating Mass at headquarters of politicians to preserve the political neutrality of the Catholic Church.

Celebrating Mass for politicians or the conferral of blessings must be done in a church, he said.

Soliciting favors from candidates for church projects was also prohibited.

Parish priests, with the consent of the bishop, may impose sanctions or administrative restrictions upon lay leaders involved in any form of election fraud, the directive said.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Cambodia closes more than 550 independent schools
Cambodia closes more than 550 independent schools
Music-composing Jesuit priest dies in Indonesia
Music-composing Jesuit priest dies in Indonesia
Southeast Asian bishops express solidarity with Ukraine
Southeast Asian bishops express solidarity with Ukraine
Cambodian authorities blame drought for lack of clean water
Cambodian authorities blame drought for lack of clean water
Bishop calls for Lenten prayers for peace in Myanmar, Ukraine
Bishop calls for Lenten prayers for peace in Myanmar, Ukraine
Reliving Christ's Paschal Mystery
Reliving Christ's Paschal Mystery
Support Us

Latest News

Cambodia closes more than 550 independent schools
Mar 2, 2022
China's leaders prepare to tackle social ills
Mar 2, 2022
Music-composing Jesuit priest dies in Indonesia
Mar 2, 2022
Southeast Asian bishops express solidarity with Ukraine
Mar 2, 2022
Catholic nuns among Indians stranded in Ukraine
Mar 2, 2022
Hong Kong's pro-Beijing newspaper attacks Cardinal Zen
Mar 2, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Reliving Christ's Paschal Mystery
Mar 2, 2022
China tightens grip on Hong Kong's education system
Mar 1, 2022
As in 1939, the world is at a dangerous turning point
Mar 1, 2022
Duterte: 'I did my job and did not do anything bad'
Feb 28, 2022
Letter from Rome: How Putin continues to play the pope
Feb 28, 2022

Features

A karate trainer's journey of faith in Hong Kong
Mar 2, 2022
Indian PM's party keen to retain power in Christian stronghold
Mar 1, 2022
Desperate Afghans resort to selling kidneys to feed families
Feb 28, 2022
A mission to prevent lonely deaths in South Korea
Feb 24, 2022
Hong Kong bishop stresses dialogue in troubled region
Feb 24, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Kirill the extremely political Russian Orthodox patriarch

Kirill, the extremely political Russian Orthodox patriarch
A real war and culture war dividends

A "real war" and "culture war" dividends
African Christians Muslims make landmark commitment to interreligious dialogue

African Christians, Muslims make landmark commitment to interreligious dialogue
Caritas appeals for opening of humanitarian corridors in Ukraine

Caritas appeals for opening of humanitarian corridors in Ukraine

The price of democracy

The price of democracy
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.