Philippines

Philippine bishop condemns bomb blasts in Basilan

Two explosions in Isabela City in the Mindanao region injure two bystanders

Policemen stand guard along a popular market street in Manila on June 1 following twin bombings in Basilan, near Jolo, a stronghold of Muslim militants

Policemen stand guard along a popular market street in Manila on June 1 following twin bombings in Basilan, near Jolo, a stronghold of Muslim militants. (Photo: AFP)

Joseph Peter Calleja

By Joseph Peter Calleja

Published: June 01, 2022 09:06 AM GMT

Updated: June 01, 2022 09:57 AM GMT

Basilan Bishop Leo Dalmao has said the bombing incidents in Isabela City were “senseless” and “uncalled for” in a society that advocates peace and the rule of law.

Philippine police and military forces have tightened security after two bombs rocked Isabela City in Basilan province in the Mindanao region on May 30, hurting two civilians.

“I condemn the incident and ask each one to continue supporting all efforts to live in a peaceful environment and work to sustain peace,” Bishop Dalmao said in a pastoral statement released on May 31.

Bishop Dalmao appealed to responsible individuals not to sow fear, especially since the country had begun healing the wounds of division brought by recent elections. “Stop and instead join the government, civil and religious leaders in pursuing peace and development for all people of goodwill,” he added.

A suspected terrorist group is likely behind the first bomb that exploded near a fast food chain around 5pm. CCTV footage showed an unidentified male wearing a yellow T-shirt and a cap placing a cellphone on the spot.

“No one was reported to be injured although the establishment sustained minor damage, such as the CCTV,” police Brig. Gen. Domingo Godway told reporters on May 31.

“There was unclaimed baggage that came from one of the buses. It was sent to the bus and the driver was informed someone would pick it up once the bus reached the station. But no one was there to pick it up"

The second bomb went off at a bus terminal, injuring two bystanders.

“There was unclaimed baggage that came from one of the buses. It was sent to the bus and the driver was informed someone would pick it up once the bus reached the station. But no one was there to pick it up. Moments after the arrival, the bomb exploded,” police Lt. Col. Julpikar Siting told reporters.

Authorities said they had submitted exploded parts of the bomb to the explosive and bomb division of the police force for examination.

Siting said outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte has directed all police units to intensify security and monitoring in their respective areas to ensure public safety and security.

“President Duterte also appealed to the public to remain calm,” he added.

