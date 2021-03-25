Philippine bishop chides govt over church gatherings ban

Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, vice president of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines celebrates Mass in front of a camera, in an empty church in this file photo. (Photo supplied)

The Philippine government should have consulted Church leaders before trying to ban religious gatherings, Manila Archdiocese’s apostolic administrator Bishop Broderick Pabillo said March 24.

His comment came in a pastoral letter in which he questioned a March 20 government order banning religious gatherings for two weeks to curb a surge in Covid-19 cases.

He also re-affirmed his intention to defy the ban despite a government threat to enforce it.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The ban from March 22- April 4 effectively prohibits churches in Manila from conducting services during Holy Week.

Earlier this week Bishop Pabillo said he would defy the ban by allowing churches to remain open but said they should not admit more than 10 percent of their total seating capacity.

“Misunderstandings” could have been avoided if the government and Church leaders had agreed on certain matters and terminologies before any restrictions were arbitrarily imposed, the prelate said.

“First, they [health officials] should have been clear about their instructions and ensured a proper understanding of what constitutes a mass gathering,” Bishop Pabillo wrote in the pastoral letter.

He said that not all religious activities should be interpreted as mass gatherings, especially if proper health protocols are implemented inside churches.

The prelate also said that health officials should not come up with protocols that perceivably violate churchgoers’ right to worship and religion.

“We assert our right to worship and the government should respect this and not unnecessarily hamper it. Religious activities are essential services for the well-being of the people,” Bishop Pabillo said.

He also urged the government to engage in dialogue with various sectors affected by health guidelines for a “clearer” understanding and implementation of health protocols.

“I lament the fact that we were not represented, nor even consulted when it made decisions affecting our life of worship.”

Consultation is key so that churchgoers may participate in Holy Week celebrations which runs from March 28 until April 4, he said.

“Holy Week is not just any ordinary time for Christian believers. It is a time during which we feel God’s love for us more especially, so we are drawn to thank and worship him more intensely,” the bishop added.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman earlier warned the bishops that Duterte may exercise forceful measures if the Church proceeds with celebrating public Masses.

“We can order churches closed. I hope we’ll not reach that point,” Harry Roque told reporters on March 23.

However, Bishop Pabillo has confirmed public Masses will continue in Manila parishes starting March 24 with the 10 percent seating capacity limit in place.

“We feel this limit … does not constitute a mass gathering. We have a year’s experience of having our health protocols in place in our churches, and as experienced by those who come to church, these are well observed,” he said.