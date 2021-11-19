X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Philippine bishop challenges youths to mold their future

Youth Commission chief says their future begins by them choosing the country's next leader

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: November 19, 2021 08:28 AM GMT

Updated: November 19, 2021 09:09 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Native clergy embrace legacy of Bangladesh's foreign missioners

Nov 17, 2021
2

Afghan refugees find safety in Cambodia after fleeing Taliban

Nov 18, 2021
3

Sri Lankan lawmaker wants to legalize cannabis cultivation

Nov 17, 2021
4

Indian capital resists call for 'pollution lockdown'

Nov 16, 2021
5

Thailand rejects concerns over Lao hydroelectric projects

Nov 17, 2021
6

Philippine pedophiles find new ways to victimize children

Nov 18, 2021
7

200 priests seek foreign help in Indonesia's Papua region

Nov 17, 2021
8

Does the world care about victims of religious fanaticism?

Nov 16, 2021
9

Synodality poses big challenges to the Indian Church

Nov 19, 2021
10

Catholic leaders are duty-bound to be defenders of children

Nov 17, 2021
Support UCA News
Philippine bishop challenges youths to mold their future

A Philippine bishop is calling on youths to shape their own futures. (Photo: Angie de Silva)

A Catholic bishop in the Philippines has called on youths to take the lead in shaping their futures by not shying away from responsibilities.

The call came in a Nov. 17 statement issued by the bishops’ conference as it readies to kick off preparations for World Youth Day 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Dioceses in the Philippines will officially begin preparations for the event on Nov. 21 that will include bishops choosing youths from various dioceses to represent the Philippines in Portugal.

In the statement, Bishop Rex Alarcon of Daet reminded young people that their future was primarily in their hands.

“Stop blaming others. Stop blaming circumstances. Rather, take responsibility for your future,” said the prelate, who also heads the bishops’ Youth Commission.

He said young people must stop being dependent on older generations shaping their future.

Soon we shall choose our leaders on election time. Let us fight selfishness, indifference and apathy

“Normally, the older generation feel responsible for the young. So, they are the ones who take the lead in shaping the future of the younger generation. But this mentality should be modified. The youth of today must be in the driver’s seat. They must take charge.”

The prelate said that if the young wanted to succeed in life, they needed to be serious in choosing their next set of leaders.

“Soon we shall choose our leaders on election time. Let us fight selfishness, indifference and apathy. Let us choose to care, to engage and make good choices. Our freedom is perfected by constantly choosing the good. Choosing evil is an abuse of our freedom,” he added.

People who are considered youths comprise 52 percent of the total registered voters for national polls in 2022, according to the Philippine Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

There are 60.46 million Filipinos registered for the 2022 general elections. Of this total, 31.41 million belong to the youth group aged 18-40, a commission spokesman said recently.

Bishop Alarcon said election time is a time to do what is good and to vote for leaders who are good.

“Resist evil and negativity. Do not allow yourselves to be enslaved by laziness and vices. In Christ, you have the power to conquer evil with good. Do not allow yourselves to be drowned by the tragedies and misfortunes you encounter. Do not let go of the light that gives you hope,” he said.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

This Covid-19 nightmare too shall pass
This Covid-19 nightmare too shall pass
Myanmar devotees climb mountain for full moon festival
Myanmar devotees climb mountain for full moon festival
Catholic group presses new Indonesian army chief on Papua
Catholic group presses new Indonesian army chief on Papua
Scores of Myanmar migrants languish in jail in China
Scores of Myanmar migrants languish in jail in China
Life is cheap in Thailand's murder capital
Life is cheap in Thailand's murder capital
Philippine pedophiles find new ways to victimize children
Philippine pedophiles find new ways to victimize children
Support Us

Latest News

Young Catholics remember Timor-Leste massacre victims
Nov 19, 2021
Indian state chickens out after banning non-veg food
Nov 19, 2021
This Covid-19 nightmare too shall pass
Nov 19, 2021
Myanmar devotees climb mountain for full moon festival
Nov 19, 2021
Catholic group presses new Indonesian army chief on Papua
Nov 19, 2021
'It's killing us': Delhi's smog-choked roads take their toll
Nov 19, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

This Covid-19 nightmare too shall pass
Nov 19, 2021
Synodality poses big challenges to the Indian Church
Nov 19, 2021
Philippine pedophiles find new ways to victimize children
Nov 18, 2021
Catholic leaders are duty-bound to be defenders of children
Nov 17, 2021
Does the world care about victims of religious fanaticism?
Nov 16, 2021

Features

Life is cheap in Thailand's murder capital
Nov 19, 2021
Native clergy embrace legacy of Bangladesh's foreign missioners
Nov 17, 2021
Fear and trauma haunt Myanmar’s freed political prisoners
Nov 16, 2021
Vietnamese Catholics revisit martyrs' virtues
Nov 16, 2021
Outcry over Thai court's sedition declaration
Nov 15, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Reasons for making an exception

Reasons for making an exception
Lessons on forgiveness

Lessons on forgiveness
Vatican highlights fishers rights violations in World Fisheries Day message

Vatican highlights fishers’ rights violations in World Fisheries Day message
Insights and lessons from a previous Synod assembly

Insights and lessons from a previous Synod assembly
Religious orders confront sexual abuse in Africa

Religious orders confront sexual abuse in Africa
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.