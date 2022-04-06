News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Philippine bishop challenges Marcos Jr. to pay tax bill

Presidential hopeful told if he wants to be elected he should obey the law and cough up the 203 billion pesos his family owes

Philippine bishop challenges Marcos Jr. to pay tax bill

Presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. greets supporters during a rally in Laoag city, Ilocos norte province, north of Manila, on March 25. (Photo: AFP)

Joseph Peter Calleja

By Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: April 06, 2022 07:55 AM GMT

Updated: April 06, 2022 08:45 AM GMT

A Catholic bishop in the Philippines has challenged presidential frontrunner Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., to clear a dark cloud hanging over him and his family by paying a huge tax bill owed to the government.

The family was ordered by a court in 1999 to pay 23 billion pesos (US$460 million) in taxes on the estate left by dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

That amount was not paid and the total amount now owed has risen to 203 billion pesos because of interest and penalties imposed since then, according to the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

On April 5, Caritas chief Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo of Kidapawan called on Marcos Jr. to respect the law and pay the bill if he wanted to become president.

“Bongbong Marcos has been very consistent in his statements saying he will abide by the orders of the court. That is very noble of him. But I think it’s about time he walks his talk,” Bishop Bagaforo told Radyo Veritas.

Marcos Jr.’s spokesman Vic Rodriguez brushed the issue aside, saying the case was still pending in court.

“You want to clear your family’s name? Do it right honestly and sincerely. If not, even your great-grandchildren will be haunted by a past they did not make or choose, by the past you so stubbornly chose to cover up"

But Bishop Bagaforo said it was now time for Marcos Jr. to confront the past by paying what his family owed the Filipino people.

“You want to clear your family’s name? Do it right honestly and sincerely. If not, even your great-grandchildren will be haunted by a past they did not make or choose, by the past you so stubbornly chose to cover up,” the prelate said.

Despite the scandal, Marcos Jr. is still leading the presidential race with 56 percentage points, according to a poll last month by Pulse Asia.

However, support for his main rival, Vice President Leonor “Leni” Robredo, has increased by 9 percentage points, from 15 to 24 percent.

Bishop Bagaforo, however, said that surveys were never a guarantee that Marcos Jr. could escape his family’s tax liabilities.

“It does not mean you’re off the hook. You need to set a good example for the Filipino people. You owe it to them, to be honest, and be a man of your word,” the prelate said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Is Vatican's pact with Chinese dragon helping the faithful? Is Vatican's pact with Chinese dragon helping the faithful?
Calls for ban on loudspeakers for Azan get shriller in India Calls for ban on loudspeakers for Azan get shriller in India
Court admits appeals against Indian bishop's rape acquittal Court admits appeals against Indian bishop's rape acquittal
Indonesia jails hardline Muslim for terrorism offenses Indonesia jails hardline Muslim for terrorism offenses
Cardinal Ranjith joins mass protests in Sri Lanka Cardinal Ranjith joins mass protests in Sri Lanka
Cambodia's election body blocks 150 opposition candidates Cambodia's election body blocks 150 opposition candidates

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Congolese bishops urge clerics with kids to leave priesthood

Congolese bishops urge clerics with kids to leave priesthood

In the run-up to the July papal visit, Catholic bishops in the DR-Congo have urged priests who have fathered children to seek laicization and care for their families

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.