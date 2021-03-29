X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Philippine bishop backs red-tagging bill

Church authorities address extrajudicial killings with support for new legislation

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Updated: March 29, 2021 04:56 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Myanmar's tragic Way of the Cross

Mar 28, 2021
2

Ignorance spreads pandemic in Catholic-dominated Timor-Leste

Mar 26, 2021
3

Philippine cardinal becomes new Manila archbishop

Mar 26, 2021
4

Suicide bomb attack rocks Indonesian cathedral on Palm Sunday

Mar 29, 2021
5

Catholics look to new Manila prelate to champion human rights

Mar 26, 2021
6

Pakistani courts reconsider blasphemy penalty cases

Mar 26, 2021
7

Indian bishops’ study reveals grim life of tribal migrant workers

Mar 26, 2021
8

Easter thoughts of a Pakistani Christian

Mar 26, 2021
9

Terror-ravaged Quetta’s new bishop faces vocation challenge 

Mar 26, 2021
10

Cambodia aids Covid-hit firms after helping poor

Mar 29, 2021
Support UCA News
Philippine bishop backs red-tagging bill

Bishop Gerardo Alminaza says the culture of impunity must be stopped. (Photo: UCA News)

A Catholic bishop in the Philippines has supported the creation of a law that punishes red-tagging or the malicious blacklisting of individuals or organizations critical of the Duterte government as terrorists or communists.

Several government officials were criticized for tagging Duterte’s dissenters either as communists or terrorists, or both.

Benedictine Sister Mary John Mananzan, a staunch critic of Duterte’s war on illegal drugs, was called a supporter of a communist terrorist organization by a senior government official in June 2020.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Bishop Gerardo Alminaza of San Carlos in Negros Occidental province said the culture of impunity must be stopped through a law that punishes red-tagging.

“I wonder if this [bill] will be passed into a law but I support this if only to end red-tagging and the prevailing culture of impunity in the Philippines,” said Bishop Alminaza in a radio interview in March 27.

He said both churchgoers and government officials must stop labeling people as communists or terrorists without evidence.

Senate Bill No. 2121, otherwise known as the Act Defining and Penalizing Red-tagging, would put behind bars those found guilty of red-tagging for at least 10 years.

Bishop Alminaza said the legislation should restore freedom of speech and protection against unreasonable searches and seizures of those critical of the Duterte admiration.

“The bill would hopefully restore a healthy democracy that should allow space for dissenting voices and critics,” he added.

Human life is sacred and must be protected not only by church authorities but by government officials as well, he said.

Related News

“The increasing number of human lives lost due to this practice — lives we value as sacred — can no longer be restored nor compensated and its negative consequences should never be tolerated,” the prelate told reporters.

Several churchgoers, however, doubt the bill will become law due to massive red-tagging by government officials.

“I wonder if this Senate Bill 2121 will become a law. High government officials and even military officers are guilty of red-tagging. I doubt if the president would approve a bill given that his cabinet members are fond of red-tagging,” said Manila churchgoer Raymond Jalmanzar.

Jalmanzar likewise said red-tagging has become normal under the Duterte administration and people had become used to it.

“It is different when government officials themselves do it. It gives the impression that there is basis that a person is communist because the government has the power to investigate. So, if a government or military official says that one is a terrorist or communist, it is believable offhand even if the claim is false,” Jalmanzar added.

Another parishioner said more clergymen should support the bill to convince lawmakers to protect government dissenters.

“Bishop Alminaza has started the call. I hope more bishops and priests will support him and lawmakers pushing for the approval of the anti-red tagging bill. It will bring peace and protection of human rights,” said Gary Ulapia, a social worker in Manila.

Also Read

Myanmar buries fallen heroes after Bloody Saturday
Myanmar buries fallen heroes after Bloody Saturday
Cambodia aids Covid-hit firms after helping poor
Cambodia aids Covid-hit firms after helping poor
Thousands of Karen flee to Thailand after Myanmar airstrikes
Thousands of Karen flee to Thailand after Myanmar airstrikes
Suicide bomb attack rocks Indonesian cathedral on Palm Sunday
Suicide bomb attack rocks Indonesian cathedral on Palm Sunday
Generals in Myanmar, Thailand take leaves out of Beijing's playbook
Generals in Myanmar, Thailand take leaves out of Beijing's playbook
Suicide bombers attack Indonesian cathedral
Suicide bombers attack Indonesian cathedral

Latest News

Nuns help victims of deadly Equatorial Guinea blasts
Mar 29, 2021
Church denounces deadly violence over Modi's Bangladesh visit
Mar 29, 2021
Macau Catholic center to build on legacy of American nun
Mar 29, 2021
Myanmar buries fallen heroes after Bloody Saturday
Mar 29, 2021
Cambodia aids Covid-hit firms after helping poor
Mar 29, 2021
Number of Catholics worldwide continues to grow
Mar 29, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Generals in Myanmar, Thailand take leaves out of Beijing's playbook
Mar 29, 2021
Myanmar's tragic Way of the Cross
Mar 28, 2021
Holy Week speaks of unplanned losses
Mar 28, 2021
Letter from Rome: Pope's 'attitude adjustment program'
Mar 27, 2021
India's West Bengal: The last man standing
Mar 27, 2021

Features

Macau Catholic center to build on legacy of American nun
Mar 29, 2021
Myanmar buries fallen heroes after Bloody Saturday
Mar 29, 2021
How Irish missionaries made their mark across the world
Mar 27, 2021
Easter thoughts of a Pakistani Christian
Mar 26, 2021
Ignorance spreads pandemic in Catholic-dominated Timor-Leste
Mar 26, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Dont let distrust despair take us away from experiencing Gods love says pope

Don’t let distrust, despair take us away from experiencing God’s love, says pope
French bishops launch 11point plan to fight clergy sex abuse

French bishops launch 11-point plan to fight clergy sex abuse
Trappists in France blown away by success of online cheese sales

Trappists in France "blown away" by success of online cheese sales

Some thoughts on what God can and cannot do

Some thoughts on what God can and cannot do

The Holy Sees vaccine diplomacy

The Holy See’s vaccine diplomacy
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Monday March 29 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Monday March 29 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Fr. William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Fr. William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of Holy Week

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of Holy Week
Lord, help me to be faithful to You and Your teachings

Lord, help me to be faithful to You and Your teachings
Let us pray for those who suffer from betrayals

Let us pray for those who suffer from betrayals
St. John Climacus | Saint of the Day

St. John Climacus | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.