Philippine archbishop dies in Mindanao at 74

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila
Updated: December 13, 2021 10:11 AM GMT
Archbishop Romulo de la Cruz of Zamboanga. (Photo: Zamboanga Archdiocese)
Catholics in the Philippines are mourning Archbishop Romulo de la Cruz of Zamboanga, who has died at 74 after a long illness.
The prelate, who served the archdiocese in the southern Mindanao region for seven years, died late on Dec. 10 in a local hospital, the archdiocese announced at the weekend.
Archbishop de la Cruz had been admitted to hospital with an “erratic heartbeat,” an archdiocesan official said.
“He also had very low blood pressure and slight fever,” said the archdiocese’s chancellor Father Armand Aquino.
Father Aquino said the archbishop had suffered from heart disease for a long time and had a stroke in July, adding that he was “finally at peace.”
“He has long suffered from his illness and is now given relief to enjoy eternal peace in heaven,” he said in a statement on Dec. 11.
We offer our prayers to God for the soul of Archbishop Rommy, and for his family, and we pray for our Archdiocese of Zamboanga
The stroke prompted the pope to name Zamboanga Auxiliary Bishop Moises Cuevas as apostolic administrator of the archdiocese.
“We offer our prayers to God for the soul of Archbishop Rommy, and for his family, and we pray for our Archdiocese of Zamboanga,” Father Aquino added.
Archbishop dela Cruz was born in Iloilo province in the Western Visayas region. He was ordained a priest on Dec. 8, 1972, and was appointed coadjutor bishop of Isabela de Basilan in the Mindanao region in 1987 by Pope John Paul II before becoming the prelature’s bishop in 1989.
He also served as bishop of San Jose de Antique and of Kidapawan in Cotabato from 2008 until 2014 before becoming archbishop in Zamboanga.
The prelate was known for his efforts to foster peace among Muslims and Christians in Mindanao.
The archdiocese had yet to announce details of his funeral.
….as we enter the last months of 2021, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…