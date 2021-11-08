X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Philippine anti-vaxxer group threatens legal action

Government officials accused of implementing 'unscientific and extreme' Covid-19 vaccination campaigns

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: November 08, 2021 07:40 AM GMT

Updated: November 08, 2021 10:52 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cambodian king promulgates law to end Khmer Rouge tribunal

Nov 5, 2021
2

Thai government urged to free Cambodian migrant advocates

Nov 5, 2021
3

Myanmar junta amends broadcasting law to curb media

Nov 8, 2021
4

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Nov 5, 2021
5

Back to the future — governance in the Catholic Church

Nov 8, 2021
6

Referendum proposed to settle Indian church dispute

Nov 5, 2021
7

Sri Lanka's best-known priest dies at 89

Nov 5, 2021
8

No proof jailed teen is autistic, says Cambodian court

Nov 5, 2021
9

Papua bishop hopes to find successor soon

Nov 5, 2021
10

Call for UN to act as Myanmar crisis worsens

Nov 5, 2021
Support UCA News
Philippine anti-vaxxer group threatens legal action

A volunteer medical worker prepares to administer the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine to tricycle drivers during a vaccination drive in Manila on July 20. (Photo: AFP)

A group of people claiming to be members of a movement against the Philippine government’s anti-Covid policies have threatened to sue officials from local authorities implementing vaccination drives.

The group claimed on Nov. 8 that the inoculation programs were “unscientific and extreme” and being forced on people, thereby violating a person's right to choose what happens to their body.

The mayor of Cagayan de Oro in the Mindanao region, Oscar Moreno, said he received a threatening letter questioning the government’s vaccine policies.

“I thought it was a joke. I was sent a cease and desist letter as well as a notice of liability saying the province’s inoculation program was not legal and scientifically questionable,” Moreno told the Inquirer daily on Nov. 6.

The same group sent similar letters to officials in Misamis Oriental province, also in Mindanao, saying they should stop vaccinations as they were being “fraudulent and murderous.”

Provincial governor Yevgeny Emano said he was called a fraud and criminal for purportedly depriving the people of their right to choose.

It’s a mere scrap of paper that has no legal or factual basis. It doesn’t deserve to be dignified

“They described administering the jabs as worse than extrajudicial killings and genocide,” Emano also told the Inquirer.

Manila mayor and presidential candidate Isko Moreno Domagoso was also allegedly threatened.

Domagoso claimed the group gave him three days to stop vaccinations in Manila or face a lawsuit, calling the project “genocide.” He said the the letter was preposterous.

“It’s a mere scrap of paper that has no legal or factual basis. It doesn’t deserve to be dignified,” Moreno said on Facebook.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Similar letters were received by officials and politicians in northern Luzon and the central Visayas region.

“There are about 1,000 of us in one province in Mindanao alone. We want our right to choose and our choices to be respected,” said Mario Jucaban, a member of the anti-vaxxer group. "We don’t want anti-Covid rules imposed on us.” 

Bishop Rex Ramirez of Navl, however, disagreed with the group,  saying getting the Covid-19 vaccine is a moral choice for Catholics as it protects those who have comorbidities.

He described the vaccine as a “gift” that should be availed for the common good.

“If the vaccine is for us a gift, then by receiving it we can also give to others, especially those who are the most vulnerable,” Bishop Ramirez told Catholic-run Radyo Veritas.

The prelate pointed out what Pope Francis said after getting vaccinated, which was for people to do the same as a contribution to the common good and “a manifestation of Christian concern.”

“It is not an option; it is an ethical action. Because you are playing with your health, you are playing with your life, but you are also playing with the lives of others,” Bishop Ramirez said, quoting the pope.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
1 Comments on this Story
DAISY F
Hey Bishop Ramirez! Your job is to save souls, not save the body. The Catholic population in the Philippines is decreasing because of people like you. I suggest you concentrate on doing your job instead of meddling in other people's business. Where can I sign up with this anti-vax group?
Reply
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Cambodia takes cautious approach to Covid rebound
Cambodia takes cautious approach to Covid rebound
UN: More than 3 million need urgent aid in Myanmar
UN: More than 3 million need urgent aid in Myanmar
Malaysian state's Sharia law criminalizes conversion from Islam
Malaysian state's Sharia law criminalizes conversion from Islam
Family of wanted Indonesian lawyer receive death threats
Family of wanted Indonesian lawyer receive death threats
Hun Sen warns he will crack down on protesters as ASEAN host
Hun Sen warns he will crack down on protesters as ASEAN host
Former US diplomat says Myanmar junta 'open' for progress
Former US diplomat says Myanmar junta 'open' for progress
Support Us

Latest News

Cambodia takes cautious approach to Covid rebound
Nov 9, 2021
UN: More than 3 million need urgent aid in Myanmar
Nov 9, 2021
Malaysian state's Sharia law criminalizes conversion from Islam
Nov 9, 2021
Family of wanted Indonesian lawyer receive death threats
Nov 9, 2021
Hun Sen warns he will crack down on protesters as ASEAN host
Nov 9, 2021
French Church to sell assets to settle sex abuse claims
Nov 9, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

People of integrity and virtue will save the planet
Nov 9, 2021
If it happens on your watch
Nov 8, 2021
India's Diwali as a tool of soft power in US
Nov 8, 2021
Back to the future — governance in the Catholic Church
Nov 8, 2021
Letter from Rome: Bitterness in the face of adversity
Nov 8, 2021

Features

Thai police accused of regular use of torture
Nov 8, 2021
Climate of fear forces Indian Christians to document the faithful
Nov 8, 2021
Myanmar jade traders squeezed between junta and rebels
Nov 5, 2021
Vietnamese Catholics pay respect to their beloved ancestors
Nov 4, 2021
Bangladesh's rural Catholics remain steadfast in their faith
Nov 3, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Back to the future governance in the Catholic Church

Back to the future — governance in the Catholic Church
If it happens on your watch

If it happens on your watch
Pope joins world leaders in calling for dialogue to resolve Ethiopias crisis

Pope joins world leaders in calling for dialogue to resolve Ethiopia's crisis
Those long and boring homilies

Those long and boring homilies
French bishops take full responsibility for abuse crisis

French bishops take full responsibility for abuse crisis

UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.