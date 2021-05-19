X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Petition aims to show Catholic support for healthy planet, people

The petition brings the Catholic perspective to global leaders by advocating an integral approach to healing and preventing crises

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Published: May 19, 2021 05:29 AM GMT

Updated: May 19, 2021 05:33 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Muslim mob attacks Christian villagers in Pakistan

May 17, 2021
2

Pandemic kills four Catholic priests daily in India

May 16, 2021
3

Keep the faith: Pope's message of hope for devastated Myanmar

May 17, 2021
4

Hong Kong gets new bishop after two-year wait

May 17, 2021
5

A good shepherd who can unite Hong Kong Catholics

May 18, 2021
6

Relatives fear jailed Indian Jesuit has Covid-19

May 18, 2021
7

Myanmar military arrest Catholic priest in Kachin state

May 17, 2021
8

Indian Catholic caregiver's death in Israel triggers political row

May 17, 2021
9

Indian court favors nun's petition to ban offensive movie

May 19, 2021
10

Bishop blames lifting of Philippine mining ban on polls

May 17, 2021
Support UCA News
Petition aims to show Catholic support for healthy planet, people

The petition at thecatholicpetition.org was unveiled on May 17 as part of Laudato Si' Week, which is being celebrated from May 16-26 with online and local events worldwide.

With global leaders meeting in the fall for two critical UN conferences -- one on climate change and the other on biodiversity -- the Global Catholic Climate Movement is sponsoring an online petition calling on them to take action and support a healthy planet and healthy people.

The petition, at thecatholicpetition.org, was unveiled May 17 as part of Laudato Si' Week, which is being celebrated May 16-26 with online and local events worldwide.

This year "is such a critical year ... and action is needed at all levels and action is possible at all levels," Christine Allen, director of CAFOD, the Catholic aid agency for England and Wales, said during a webinar May 17 on "Critical Opportunities in 2021 to Create Change."

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Echoing Pope Francis' Laudato Si' encyclical calling for action globally, nationally, locally and in one's personal life, Allen highlighted the key political opportunities for change with the U.N. Biodiversity Conference (COP15) in October and the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) in November.

"Ahead of those meetings, it is our responsibility as Catholics to lift up the voices of the most vulnerable and advocate on their behalf. We must act now," the petition says.

The Healthy Planet, Healthy People Petition "calls for world leaders to address the climate and biodiversity crises together" in a way that fosters equity, protects people's rights, especially the rights of indigenous peoples and local communities, Allen said.

As a faith community, we know that there is always a way out, that we can always redirect our steps

The petition brings the Catholic perspective to global leaders by advocating an integral approach to healing and preventing current crises and safeguarding humanity's common home.

"As a faith community, we know 'that there is always a way out, that we can always redirect our steps,'" the petition says, citing Laudato Si'.

"With Pope Francis leading us, we pray that you and all political leaders throughout the world, who are tasked with the duty to make life-saving decisions in this critical year, will bring us out better from the COVID-19 crisis toward an equitable common home for all life, for generations to come," it says.

It asks leaders to "urgently affirm the Paris Agreement to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, and to a new biodiversity global goal of 50% conservation of lands and waters, and restoration and sustainable management of all the rest of land and water bodies to ensure no more biodiversity loss" as well as "agree to reform the financial system and cancellation of debt, so that all countries can restart economies that work for all peoples and the planet."

Related News

The petition also calls on leaders to "stop all new fossil fuel infrastructure and redirect destructive subsidies toward socially responsive renewable energy and agro-ecological farming approaches."

With the support of the Vatican Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, a series of webinars were being held each day at laudatosiweek.org to look at progress made since the encyclical's release in 2015 and to keep inspiring people to continue the journey of caring for creation.

Also Read

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Will the Indian Church ever speak truth to power?
May 19, 2021
Minority students log on to laptops in Pakistan
May 19, 2021
Indonesian police arrest 53 over cathedral bombing
May 19, 2021
Timor-Leste govt gives major boost to 900 poor students
May 19, 2021
Indian court favors nun's petition to ban offensive movie
May 19, 2021
US gives $11m to Cambodia's vaccination program
May 19, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Will the Indian Church ever speak truth to power?
May 19, 2021
A good shepherd who can unite Hong Kong Catholics
May 18, 2021
Keep the faith: Pope's message of hope for devastated Myanmar
May 17, 2021
Letter from Rome: Who are the laity in a church of priestly people?
May 16, 2021
Covid-19 pandemic teaches value of silence
May 14, 2021

Features

Myanmar Catholics inspired by pope's message of hope and unity
May 19, 2021
Distrust remains as Sri Lanka's Tamils try to honor their dead
May 18, 2021
Indian Catholic caregiver's death in Israel triggers political row
May 17, 2021
Muslim mob attacks Christian villagers in Pakistan
May 17, 2021
Vietnam priest rekindles religious, cultural values via antiques
May 17, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Hungary waits for landmark Eucharistic Congress after pandemic

Hungary waits for landmark Eucharistic Congress after pandemic

The baptized faithful in Cte dIvoire finding their voice

The baptized faithful in Côte d'Ivoire finding their voice
Trappist abbey in Belgium secures water rights for its brewery

Trappist abbey in Belgium secures water rights for its brewery
Croatian archbishop asks homosexuals for forgiveness

Croatian archbishop asks homosexuals for forgiveness
Pentecost and communicating the experience of God in our time

Pentecost and communicating the experience of God in our time
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 19 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 19 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Seventh Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Seventh Week of Easter
Lord, help me to love You and others with the love that You and the Father share

Lord, help me to love You and others with the love that You and the Father share
May your prayer for oneness become India’s creed Lord

May your prayer for oneness become India’s creed Lord
St. Bernardine of Siena | Saint of the Day

St. Bernardine of Siena | Saint of the Day
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.