News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Thailand

Persecuted Chinese Christians charged for overstaying Thai visa

Shenzhen Holy Reformed Church members fled to South Korea in 2019 and landed in Thailand last year

Catholic worshipers attend a morning mass on Easter Sunday at a Catholic church in a village near Beijing on April 4, 2021. A group of Chinese Christians who fled to Thailand to avoid persecution are facing a charge of visa overstay

Catholic worshipers attend a morning mass on Easter Sunday at a Catholic church in a village near Beijing on April 4, 2021. A group of Chinese Christians who fled to Thailand to avoid persecution are facing a charge of visa overstay. (Photo: Jade Gao/AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: April 03, 2023 09:08 AM GMT

Updated: April 03, 2023 09:26 AM GMT

A group of 28 Christians who fled religious persecution at home and currently seeking protection from the United Nations refugee agency is facing a court trial in Thailand for allegedly overstaying their visas, reports say.

The trial for the members of the Shenzhen Holy Reformed Church, also known as Mayflower Church in a Thai court on March 31, two days after they were detained by Thai immigrant officials, Benar News reported.

Rights activists warned that if the trial continues and the Christians are deported to the country of their origin, they remain vulnerable to arrest, torture, and other forms of persecution in the communist country.

The detained Christians were fined on March 30 and released from a police station on the same day, the Associated Press reported.

A police official said a total of 63 Chinese Christians including 35 children were detained on Thursday, but hinted they are unlikely to be deported back to China.  

“No, there won’t be that thing. It’s not going to happen,” Col. Tawee Kutthalaeng, chief of the Nong Prue police station in Pattaya of the eastern province of Chon Buri, told Benar News.

“We did not charge all of them because there were children as well. They were charged with overstaying their visas, staying too long, and not renewing their visas,” he said.

Thailand is not a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention, but the non-refoulment principle under international human rights law states that people cannot be sent back to a country where they are likely to be persecuted, tortured, mistreated, or have their human rights violated.

Reports say the Chinese Christians fled their homeland in 2019 and moved to Jeju Island in South Korea.

They have made several attempts to get asylum in South Korea but failed after courts rejected their applications. They landed in Thailand last year with the aim to get registered with the UNHCR to move to another country as refugees.

Nury Turkel, chairman of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), expressed concern about the Chinese exiles in Thailand.

“Members of the Mayflower Church are at imminent risk of being deported to China, where they will face severe consequences, including imprisonment and torture,” he said in a tweet on March 30.

Shenzhen Holy Reformed Church was founded in 2012 in Shenzhen city in southeast China. The church has a large building and operates a school to provide Christian education to children.

The church members have come under pressure since 2018 when the Chinese Communist Party adopted new regulations on religious affairs. One of the new provisions in the policy requires all religious groups to register with the state-sanctioned bodies and abide by rules in line with the socialist ideologies of the CCP.

The church’s pastor Pan Yongguang earlier said that police officers the church and the school, ordering them to shut them down on several occasions.

The crackdown intensified after Pastor Yongguang co-signed a letter protesting the CCP’s new regulations on religions, including a repressive education policy and anti-religious propaganda.

Pastor Yongguang said he would face multiple charges if he is forcibly repatriated to China.

The ordeal is common for Christians and other religious groups in China, according to the US-based rights group, Freedom House.

The group’s 2023 Freedom in the World report stated that religions and religious groups, including Christian “house churches” that operate independently from state-sanctioned ones, are persecuted harshly.

Last October, Pastor Yongguang told Radio Free Asia that he fears deportation to China and consequent persecution if he is detained by immigration officials in Thailand.

“I can't fall into their hands. If they find me and put me in an immigration prison, they will take me back to China,” he had said.

“I will not voluntarily return to mainland China, and I will not choose to commit suicide.”

Meanwhile, Deana Brown, an American who was also arrested briefly with the group, said that renewing visas for Chinese nationals was not easy, the Associated Press reported.

Brown is the founder of a Texas-based organization called Freedom Seekers International, which helps persecuted Christians in hostile and restrictive countries.

The organization said it “is taking the lead role in establishing a new life for them [Chinese Christians] in Tyler, Texas.”

Brown said that when the Chinese exiles had sought to renew their Thai visas, they had been told they had to first report to their country’s embassy.

“We knew [then] that nobody could get their visas,” Brown told AP.

“There was no way because as soon as they walk into the Chinese Embassy they were gone, we would not see them again. They’ve been hiding out since then.”

Bob Fu, a Chinese Christian exiled in the US and head of rights groups, China Aid, expressed concerns about the Christians.

“Time is of the essence. Before the Chinese government demands repatriation, the international community can help prevent this tragedy from happening,” he said on March 30.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Working group formed to turn Papua press-friendly Working group formed to turn Papua press-friendly
The Philippines needs dedicated children’s courts The Philippines needs dedicated children’s courts
Vietnam diocese warns exorcist priest of 'harsher penalties' Vietnam diocese warns exorcist priest of 'harsher penalties'
Calls for Pakistani MP to resign after anti-Bible remark Calls for Pakistani MP to resign after anti-Bible remark
Chinese students battle LGBTQ suppression Chinese students battle LGBTQ suppression
Indian religious leaders oppose same-sex marriages Indian religious leaders oppose same-sex marriages
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Xiamen

Diocese of Xiamen

In a land area of 30,000 square kilometers, the diocese is located in the city of Xiamen in the Ecclesiastical province

Read more
Diocese of Maumere

Diocese of Maumere

Catholic mission in Maumere began when Dominican Fathers Joao Bautista da Fortalezza and Simao da Madre de Deus arrived

Read more
Diocese of Surat Thani

Diocese of Surat Thani

The diocesan territory stretches over a land area of 53,917 square kilometers in Thailand's northeast and covers seven

Read more
Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly

Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly

In a land area of 1,500 square kilometers, the archdiocesan territory covers the entire civil district of Ernakulam and

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.