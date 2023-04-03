Persecuted Chinese Christians charged for overstaying Thai visa

Shenzhen Holy Reformed Church members fled to South Korea in 2019 and landed in Thailand last year

Catholic worshipers attend a morning mass on Easter Sunday at a Catholic church in a village near Beijing on April 4, 2021. A group of Chinese Christians who fled to Thailand to avoid persecution are facing a charge of visa overstay. (Photo: Jade Gao/AFP)

A group of 28 Christians who fled religious persecution at home and currently seeking protection from the United Nations refugee agency is facing a court trial in Thailand for allegedly overstaying their visas, reports say.

The trial for the members of the Shenzhen Holy Reformed Church, also known as Mayflower Church in a Thai court on March 31, two days after they were detained by Thai immigrant officials, Benar News reported.

Rights activists warned that if the trial continues and the Christians are deported to the country of their origin, they remain vulnerable to arrest, torture, and other forms of persecution in the communist country.

The detained Christians were fined on March 30 and released from a police station on the same day, the Associated Press reported.

A police official said a total of 63 Chinese Christians including 35 children were detained on Thursday, but hinted they are unlikely to be deported back to China.

“No, there won’t be that thing. It’s not going to happen,” Col. Tawee Kutthalaeng, chief of the Nong Prue police station in Pattaya of the eastern province of Chon Buri, told Benar News.

“We did not charge all of them because there were children as well. They were charged with overstaying their visas, staying too long, and not renewing their visas,” he said.

Thailand is not a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention, but the non-refoulment principle under international human rights law states that people cannot be sent back to a country where they are likely to be persecuted, tortured, mistreated, or have their human rights violated.

Reports say the Chinese Christians fled their homeland in 2019 and moved to Jeju Island in South Korea.

They have made several attempts to get asylum in South Korea but failed after courts rejected their applications. They landed in Thailand last year with the aim to get registered with the UNHCR to move to another country as refugees.

Nury Turkel, chairman of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), expressed concern about the Chinese exiles in Thailand.

“Members of the Mayflower Church are at imminent risk of being deported to China, where they will face severe consequences, including imprisonment and torture,” he said in a tweet on March 30.

Shenzhen Holy Reformed Church was founded in 2012 in Shenzhen city in southeast China. The church has a large building and operates a school to provide Christian education to children.

The church members have come under pressure since 2018 when the Chinese Communist Party adopted new regulations on religious affairs. One of the new provisions in the policy requires all religious groups to register with the state-sanctioned bodies and abide by rules in line with the socialist ideologies of the CCP.

The church’s pastor Pan Yongguang earlier said that police officers the church and the school, ordering them to shut them down on several occasions.

The crackdown intensified after Pastor Yongguang co-signed a letter protesting the CCP’s new regulations on religions, including a repressive education policy and anti-religious propaganda.

Pastor Yongguang said he would face multiple charges if he is forcibly repatriated to China.

The ordeal is common for Christians and other religious groups in China, according to the US-based rights group, Freedom House.

The group’s 2023 Freedom in the World report stated that religions and religious groups, including Christian “house churches” that operate independently from state-sanctioned ones, are persecuted harshly.

Last October, Pastor Yongguang told Radio Free Asia that he fears deportation to China and consequent persecution if he is detained by immigration officials in Thailand.

“I can't fall into their hands. If they find me and put me in an immigration prison, they will take me back to China,” he had said.

“I will not voluntarily return to mainland China, and I will not choose to commit suicide.”

Meanwhile, Deana Brown, an American who was also arrested briefly with the group, said that renewing visas for Chinese nationals was not easy, the Associated Press reported.

Brown is the founder of a Texas-based organization called Freedom Seekers International, which helps persecuted Christians in hostile and restrictive countries.

The organization said it “is taking the lead role in establishing a new life for them [Chinese Christians] in Tyler, Texas.”

Brown said that when the Chinese exiles had sought to renew their Thai visas, they had been told they had to first report to their country’s embassy.

“We knew [then] that nobody could get their visas,” Brown told AP.

“There was no way because as soon as they walk into the Chinese Embassy they were gone, we would not see them again. They’ve been hiding out since then.”

Bob Fu, a Chinese Christian exiled in the US and head of rights groups, China Aid, expressed concerns about the Christians.

“Time is of the essence. Before the Chinese government demands repatriation, the international community can help prevent this tragedy from happening,” he said on March 30.

