X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

People question whether canonizing popes is a good idea

With the news that Pope John Paul I will be beatified, some have begun to wonder if being pope is a shortcut to sainthood

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Published: October 15, 2021 05:21 AM GMT

Updated: October 15, 2021 05:25 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Philippine bishop renews battle cry against dam project

Oct 12, 2021
2

Rise of Christianity is a blessing for Nepal

Oct 12, 2021
3

Vietnam nuns inspired to serve others by French missionary

Oct 14, 2021
4

Cambodia cancels Water Festival due to pandemic

Oct 12, 2021
5

Magazine wants probe into Indian Catholic clergy

Oct 13, 2021
6

Philippine priest takes jibes at Duterte's retirement plan

Oct 12, 2021
7

Sanitary workers on 'suicide mission' in Pakistan

Oct 12, 2021
8

Vietnamese priest takes God's love to remote Hmong villages

Oct 13, 2021
9

The 'complicated' case of transgender people in Pakistan

Oct 14, 2021
10

Indonesian govt to compensate 400 bomb victims

Oct 13, 2021
Support UCA News
People question whether canonizing popes is a good idea

Pope John Paul I. (Photo: Vatican News

With the news that Pope John Paul I will soon be beatified, Twitter and other social media were filled — again — with the question: Has being pope become a shortcut to canonization?

"It is not a matter of beatifying or canonizing a papacy," insisted Cardinal Beniamino Stella, postulator of the late pope's sainthood cause.

Besides, he told Catholic News Service, Pope John Paul I — the former Albino Luciani — was pope for just over one month, and except for martyrs, "you can't determine someone's holiness just by 33 or 34 days of his or her life."

Even before he was appointed postulator of the cause, Cardinal Stella, former prefect of the Congregation for Clergy, was convinced the "smiling pope" was a saint. The former Bishop Luciani of Vittorio Veneto was his bishop from the time he was a seminarian until the bishop was named patriarch of Venice in 1969.

"I knew him up close, and I have beautiful memories of him, his human virtues and his virtues as a priest and bishop," the cardinal said. "He's someone I have always carried in my heart."

But with the canonizations in 2014 of Popes John XXIII and John Paul II and of Pope Paul VI in 2018, people can be forgiven for suspecting that the modern papacy is some kind of fast-track to canonization.

The way things are going now, it seems to be as automatic to put the prior pope up for sainthood as it was uncommon for hundreds of years

Although he said it jokingly, in a February 2018 meeting with priests from the Diocese of Rome, Pope Francis noted the trend of modern pope-saints. Retired Pope "Benedict and I are on the waiting list; pray for us," he said.

When Pope Francis' approval of the miracle needed for the beatification of Pope John Paul I was announced Oct. 13, Christopher Bellitto, a professor of history at Kean University in Union, New Jersey, tweeted a link to a blog he wrote in 2019 raising a series of questions about canonizing popes.

"The church position on canonization is that she makes a person and not a papacy a saint: we canonize Angelo Roncalli and not Pope John XXIII. But in practice, this is not entirely true: he is known as St. John XXIII, not St. Angelo. How do you easily and clearly separate the person from this unique institution?"

Another question Bellitto raised was, "What happens if one pope does not quickly open a cause for sainthood of his immediate or recent predecessor? The way things are going now, it seems to be as automatic to put the prior pope up for sainthood as it was uncommon for hundreds of years."

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

In 2019, Bellitto saw two possibilities for moving forward: either a moratorium on the sainthood causes of popes or a much longer waiting period before opening the cause. Current rules say a cause cannot be opened for five years after the candidate's death.

In an email response to questions Oct. 14, Bellitto said, "I used to be a total moratorium person, but what if you've got an obvious example so that it'd be wrong to fail to canonize? But I favor a moratorium of at least 50 years that cannot in any circumstance be waived."

"I'm not saying that some contemporary popes aren't saintly," he wrote. "I'm just saying that the papacy is too unique and complicated of an institution to rush. It's a special office and should have its own set of rules when it comes to canonization. History needs time to assess. Everyone is saying COVID will change our lives forever. Will it? I don't know. But I bet people said the same after the 1918 flu and that was followed by the roaring '20s."

But Stefania Falasca, a journalist and vice postulator of Pope John Paul I's cause, insisted "Pope John Paul I's pontificate was just the tip of the iceberg."

This is not the beatification of a pontificate but of a person

"The world knew him only briefly, but his papacy was a reverberation of who he was as a Christian and as a model pastor," she said.

The "positio" or position paper arguing for his holiness is 3,650 pages long and is divided into five volumes, Falasca noted. It includes a thorough biography from the day he was born; an analysis of how he lived the Christian virtues in an exemplary way; a collection of letters, homilies and documents he wrote as a priest, bishop, cardinal and, briefly, pope; and a summary of the testimony of almost 200 eyewitnesses, including retired Pope Benedict.

"This is not the beatification of a pontificate but of a person," she said.

And there were no shortcuts, Falasca said. His cause was opened in 2003 -- 25 years after his death.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Support Us

Latest News

A victory for press freedom amid oppression
Oct 15, 2021
Pope to visit migrant hotspot Lesbos on Greece visit
Oct 15, 2021
Catholic volunteers in Vietnam recount serving Covid patients
Oct 15, 2021
Days of darkness and light for the Catholic Church
Oct 15, 2021
Caritas Pakistan focuses on women for disaster relief
Oct 15, 2021
Lawyer for Myanmar's Suu Kyi gagged by junta
Oct 15, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Days of darkness and light for the Catholic Church
Oct 15, 2021
India-China border conflict risks spiraling out of control
Oct 15, 2021
The road to Glasgow must not be a dead end
Oct 13, 2021
Rise of Christianity is a blessing for Nepal
Oct 12, 2021
Speaking truth to power wins Nobel recognition
Oct 11, 2021

Features

Church promotes harmony during Hindu festival in Bangladesh
Oct 15, 2021
Young Thais resort to desperate measures to protest unjust law
Oct 14, 2021
The 'complicated' case of transgender people in Pakistan
Oct 14, 2021
Vietnam nuns inspired to serve others by French missionary
Oct 14, 2021
Desperate Indians sell family gold to survive Covid cash crunch
Oct 13, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
When a Catholic ambassador is not quite devout enough

When a Catholic ambassador is not quite "devout" enough
Pope assures UN of Churchs commitment to overcoming world hunger

Pope assures UN of Church’s commitment to overcoming world hunger
What is the meaning of life

What is the meaning of life?
Catholic bishops urge Hondurans to vote responsibly

Catholic bishops urge Hondurans to vote responsibly
Successor of missing Greek Orthodox bishop appointed in Aleppo

Successor of missing Greek Orthodox bishop appointed in Aleppo
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.