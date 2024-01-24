People in Gaza face genocide, says Palestinian Christian

Christians have been in Palestine since the time of Christ and they've suffered the same oppression as Muslim Palestinians

Hammam Farah is a Palestinian Christian and psychotherapist currently living and working in Canada. (Photo: Common Home TV)

Life is under siege in Gaza where people live in suffering and trauma due to the genocidal invasion by Israeli forces, says a Canada-based Palestinian Christian.

The deadly war has wreaked havoc on Gazans, both Muslims and Christians who lived side by side for generations and suffered the same oppression from Israel, said Hammam Farah, a psychotherapist now living and working in Toronto.

Hammam, whose family is still in Gaza, made the comments in an interview aired by Common Home TV run by the Oceania province of the Redemptorist Congregation on Jan. 21.

Gazans yearn for an end to violence and an appropriate ceasefire, he said.

“If a ceasefire means the return of the hostages and the dismantlement of a genocidal regime that has stated that they're going to attack us again, then everybody would be in favor of a ceasefire,” he said in the interview.

He said the people want the end of the “genocide that Israel is carrying out in Gaza against us and against our families and communities.”

The interview explores various aspects of the ongoing crisis, delving into the intersection of trauma, faith, and the impact of this conflict on Palestinian Christians, Matthew Howard, Leader of Digital Mission of the Redemptorists of Oceania, said in a press release on Jan. 23.

Hammam’s insights offer a compelling narrative, dispelling misconceptions and addressing the nuances often overlooked in mainstream discourse, he said.

He explains pivotal aspects of the ongoing war, spanning from the fatal shooting at the Holy Family Church in Gaza, to highlighting the importance of acknowledging the shared experiences of Palestinian Christians and Muslims, the release said.

The interview further delved into the profound trauma impacting both Palestinians and Israelis, underscoring the crucial need for a comprehensive understanding of the root causes propelling the conflict, it added.

Hammam dismissed the reports that said there were no Christians in Gaza and allegations that Hamas fighters have driven out all Christians from the region.

“There's a Catholic church in there. There are Christians because I spoke to an MP yesterday who has family members in the church who are Christians,” he said.

“Christian community has been in Palestine for millennia, since the time of Christ, and we've been part of the Palestinian population, and we've suffered the same oppressions,” he explained.

Christian Palestinians have lived under the same occupation as Muslim Palestinians, and “we've had the same, you know, grievances and the same injustices committed against us by the Israeli state over the years,” he said.

“My family's orchards in particular were bulldozed by the Israeli military. We've had family members who were killed by the Israeli army. Churches in the past have been bombed and not just in this particular, priests have been detained. Nuns have been spat on by illegal Israeli settlers in the West Bank,” he recalled.

“That's kind of been a thing that's happened, has been happening for many, many years, and I've been hearing about these stories since I was a kid,” he added.

Hammam said there is no such thing called “Christian or Muslim culture” in Palestine and said this notion is a “foreign concept.”

“Christian culture is no different than the Muslim culture in Palestine. It's a Palestinian culture, Palestinian Arab culture, and we celebrate the same events. We have our Christian holidays and Muslims celebrate with us and we celebrate with them and we're part of the same people, have the same experiences, more or less,” he elaborated.

Nothing really distinguishes Christians other than faith from the rest of the Palestinian population and faithful traditions, and this has not changed with Hamas in power, he said.

Last year, all people celebrated together during Christmas, he said.

“There’s available footage from the lighting of the Christmas tree ceremony, where people were celebrating, it was a joyous, festive occasion. I had relatives who were present at the ceremony,” he said.

The interview can do “our small bit” in raising the voice of Palestinian Christians for some solidarity to at least let people know that they exist, that this [atrocity] is happening to them as well," Hammam said.

Help UCA News to be independent Dear reader, November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time. Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood. Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective. A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals. William J. Grimm

Publisher

UCA News Donate Now

Latest News