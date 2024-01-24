News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

People in Gaza face genocide, says Palestinian Christian

Christians have been in Palestine since the time of Christ and they've suffered the same oppression as Muslim Palestinians

Hammam Farah is a Palestinian Christian and psychotherapist currently living and working in Canada.

Hammam Farah is a Palestinian Christian and psychotherapist currently living and working in Canada. (Photo: Common Home TV)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: January 24, 2024 11:00 AM GMT

Updated: January 24, 2024 11:07 AM GMT

Life is under siege in Gaza where people live in suffering and trauma due to the genocidal invasion by Israeli forces, says a Canada-based Palestinian Christian.

The deadly war has wreaked havoc on Gazans, both Muslims and Christians who lived side by side for generations and suffered the same oppression from Israel, said Hammam Farah, a psychotherapist now living and working in Toronto.

Hammam, whose family is still in Gaza, made the comments in an interview aired by Common Home TV run by the Oceania province of the Redemptorist Congregation on Jan. 21.

Gazans yearn for an end to violence and an appropriate ceasefire, he said.

“If a ceasefire means the return of the hostages and the dismantlement of a genocidal regime that has stated that they're going to attack us again, then everybody would be in favor of a ceasefire,” he said in the interview.

He said the people want the end of the “genocide that Israel is carrying out in Gaza against us and against our families and communities.”

The interview explores various aspects of the ongoing crisis, delving into the intersection of trauma, faith, and the impact of this conflict on Palestinian Christians, Matthew Howard, Leader of Digital Mission of the Redemptorists of Oceania, said in a press release on Jan. 23.

Hammam’s insights offer a compelling narrative, dispelling misconceptions and addressing the nuances often overlooked in mainstream discourse, he said.

He explains pivotal aspects of the ongoing war, spanning from the fatal shooting at the Holy Family Church in Gaza, to highlighting the importance of acknowledging the shared experiences of Palestinian Christians and Muslims, the release said.

The interview further delved into the profound trauma impacting both Palestinians and Israelis, underscoring the crucial need for a comprehensive understanding of the root causes propelling the conflict, it added.

Hammam dismissed the reports that said there were no Christians in Gaza and allegations that Hamas fighters have driven out all Christians from the region.

“There's a Catholic church in there. There are Christians because I spoke to an MP yesterday who has family members in the church who are Christians,” he said.

“Christian community has been in Palestine for millennia, since the time of Christ, and we've been part of the Palestinian population, and we've suffered the same oppressions,” he explained.

Christian Palestinians have lived under the same occupation as Muslim Palestinians, and “we've had the same, you know, grievances and the same injustices committed against us by the Israeli state over the years,” he said.

“My family's orchards in particular were bulldozed by the Israeli military. We've had family members who were killed by the Israeli army. Churches in the past have been bombed and not just in this particular, priests have been detained. Nuns have been spat on by illegal Israeli settlers in the West Bank,” he recalled.

“That's kind of been a thing that's happened, has been happening for many, many years, and I've been hearing about these stories since I was a kid,” he added.

Hammam said there is no such thing called “Christian or Muslim culture” in Palestine and said this notion is a “foreign concept.”

“Christian culture is no different than the Muslim culture in Palestine. It's a Palestinian culture, Palestinian Arab culture, and we celebrate the same events. We have our Christian holidays and Muslims celebrate with us and we celebrate with them and we're part of the same people, have the same experiences, more or less,” he elaborated.

Nothing really distinguishes Christians other than faith from the rest of the Palestinian population and faithful traditions, and this has not changed with Hamas in power, he said.

Last year, all people celebrated together during Christmas, he said.

“There’s available footage from the lighting of the Christmas tree ceremony, where people were celebrating, it was a joyous, festive occasion. I had relatives who were present at the ceremony,” he said.

The interview can do “our small bit” in raising the voice of Palestinian Christians for some solidarity to at least let people know that they exist, that this [atrocity] is happening to them as well," Hammam said.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Concerns raised over Sri Lanka’s anti-drug operation Concerns raised over Sri Lanka’s anti-drug operation
India’s Latin Church to launch Catholic Connect App India’s Latin Church to launch Catholic Connect App
Indonesian diocese to build church after 15-year wait Indonesian diocese to build church after 15-year wait
Islamic studies no longer compulsory for Pakistan's non-Muslims Islamic studies no longer compulsory for Pakistan's non-Muslims
Filipino drag queen fights to stay out of jail after expressing faith Filipino drag queen fights to stay out of jail after expressing faith
China slammed for ‘justifying’ rights violations at UN China slammed for ‘justifying’ rights violations at UN
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Bijnor

Diocese of Bijnor

With an area of 30, 664 square kilometers, the diocese covers Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh and districts of Pauri,

Read more
Archdiocese of Kuching

Archdiocese of Kuching

The Archdiocese of Kuching is located on the north-western part of the island of Borneo- in the Malaysian state of

Read more
Diocese of Chilaw

Diocese of Chilaw

Chilaw is a coastal area in the northwestern province of Sri Lanka, spanning a land area of about 3,013.4 square

Read more
Archdiocese of Kupang

Archdiocese of Kupang

Kupang archdiocese covers 14,150.15 square kilometers, comprising five districts of Kupang, Rote, Sabu, Alor and South

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.