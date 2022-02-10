X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

People have the right to life, needed health care, pope says at audience

The Pope, during the General Audience Wednesday recalls the World Day of the Sick, calling for spiritual and physical closeness to all those who are ill

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Published: February 10, 2022 06:27 AM GMT

Updated: February 10, 2022 06:29 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian bishop, priests arrested for illegal sand mining

Feb 8, 2022
2

Maturing of Christian faith and mindfulness

Feb 8, 2022
3

Justice for women religious within the Catholic Church

Feb 7, 2022
4

Be decisive in determining Filipinos’ future

Feb 8, 2022
5

Cambodia’s Omicron cases quadruple within a week

Feb 9, 2022
6

“Words without thoughts”

Feb 7, 2022
7

Vietnamese priest's alleged killer 'not insane'

Feb 7, 2022
8

Slain Vietnamese priest forgave his murderer

Feb 10, 2022
9

Confessions of a Vietnamese parish priest

Feb 9, 2022
10

Pakistani police accused of desecrating Ahmadi graves

Feb 8, 2022
Support UCA News
People have the right to life, needed health care, pope says at audience

Healthcare workers tend to a Covid-19 patient at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Bellvitge University Hospital in Barcelona on January 19, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

People have a right to life, not to death, which must be welcomed but never provoked, Pope Francis said.

"The right to care and treatment for all must always be prioritized, so that the weakest, especially the elderly and the sick, are never discarded," he said Feb. 9 during his weekly general audience.

The pope also criticized a problem he said is real for older people "in a certain social class" of not being given all of the medicine or care they need since they lack the money.

"This is inhumane. This is not helping them, this is pushing them more quickly toward death," he said. They must be cared for and not marginalized.

The pope's remarks were part of his series of audience talks about St. Joseph and his role as the patron saint of a "happy" death, a term used to describe a last stage of life that is peaceful and full of faith and hope.

Pope Francis praised a recent comment by retired Pope Benedict XVI, who, at nearly 95 years of age, recognizes his own presence before "the dark door of death."

It is "good advice" for everyone, Pope Francis said, because today's "so-called 'feel-good' culture tries to remove the reality of death." People seek to ignore "our finite existence, deluding ourselves into believing we can remove the power of death and dispel fear."

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the reality of death back into focus, he added, and so many people "have lost loved ones without being able to be near them, and this has made death even harder to accept and process."

The Christian faith is not about removing the fear of death; "rather, it helps us to face it" with trust in Christ's promises, he said. Christians know for certain, he said, that Christ is risen and "awaits us behind that dark door of death."

"We cannot avoid death, and precisely for this reason, after having done everything that is humanly possible to cure the sick, it is immoral to engage in futile treatment," the pope said, referring to the Catechism of the Catholic Church's teachings on the legitimacy of refusing "overzealous" treatment not to cause death but to accept it (paragraph 2278).

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

When it comes to the experience of death itself, of pain or of suffering, he said, "we must be grateful for all the help that medicine endeavors to give, so that through so-called 'palliative care,' every person who is preparing to live the last stage of their life can do so in the most human way possible."

However, the pope warned against confusing such care with unacceptable interventions that lead to killing people. "We must accompany people toward death, but not provoke death or facilitate assisted suicide."

This ethical principle, he said, applies to everyone, "not just Christians or believers."

At the end of his main audience talk, the pope reminded people of the church's celebration of the World Day of the Sick Feb. 11. He asked that all people experiencing illness be guaranteed health care and spiritual accompaniment.

He urged people to pray for those who are ill, their families, health care and pastoral workers, and everyone who helps care for their needs.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Pope congratulates ecumenical patriarch on anniversary of election
Pope congratulates ecumenical patriarch on anniversary of election
Retired pope never tried to hide the truth, former spokesman says
Retired pope never tried to hide the truth, former spokesman says
Pope asks men to join fight against human trafficking
Pope asks men to join fight against human trafficking
Letter from Rome: The old order is passing away
Letter from Rome: The old order is passing away
Fight when treated unfairly, pope tells religious sisters
Fight when treated unfairly, pope tells religious sisters
Pope praises Salesians after watching Mass on TV
Pope praises Salesians after watching Mass on TV
Support Us

Latest News

Lao authorities rescue women from Chinese-run economic zone
Feb 11, 2022
Experts accuse Pakistan of ignoring warnings on biased textbooks
Feb 11, 2022
Thai villagers confront senior monk over illicit affair
Feb 11, 2022
Retired Thai Bishop Sangval dies at 87
Feb 11, 2022
Texas jubilee marks Filipino Catholics' deep faith, religious customs
Feb 11, 2022
Catholics must ensure supply chains are ethical, speakers say
Feb 11, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Violence against children is an obstacle to peace
Feb 10, 2022
Confessions of a Vietnamese parish priest
Feb 9, 2022
Be decisive in determining Filipinos’ future
Feb 8, 2022
The India-China game of one-upmanship
Feb 8, 2022
Maturing of Christian faith and mindfulness
Feb 8, 2022

Features

What forces are fueling Myanmar’s terrible crisis?
Feb 10, 2022
Muslims keep fingers crossed ahead of India's crucial polls
Feb 9, 2022
Japan's suicide catcher has one word for lost souls
Feb 3, 2022
Priest's killing signals return of fear for Pakistani Christians
Feb 1, 2022
Volunteers school Papua's marginalized children
Jan 31, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Exclusion of women from ministry is a form of abuse

Exclusion of women from ministry is a form of abuse
Egypt gets first Christian president of Supreme Constitutional Court

Egypt gets first Christian president of Supreme Constitutional Court
Head of commission on abuse in French Church defends report

Head of commission on abuse in French Church defends report
Bishops weigh in to solve Perus political problems

Bishops weigh in to solve Peru’s political problems
Moscow Patriarchate justifies African ambitions

Moscow Patriarchate justifies African ambitions
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.