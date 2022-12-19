‘Patriotic’ rice donation irks crisis-hit North Koreans

All citizens are required to donate several kgs of rice despite a bad harvest that triggered a massive food shortage

Two North Korean farmers work at a field in Unsan County in South Pyongan province on July 26, 2000. North Korea is facing a severe food shortage as crops have failed in the drought and many children and adults are suffering from malnutrition. (Photo: AFP)

North Korean authorities are forcing citizens to donate “patriotic rice” to the state amid a massive food shortage that reportedly triggered public dissatisfaction.

The government in the Communist nation instructed all citizens including farmers to donate several kilograms of rice for use by the military, party officials, scientists, and people in need, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported on Dec. 16.

Many citizens have voiced their anger in private of threats of public humiliation, political reeducation, or even detention at labor camps by government officials should they miss the pre-defined quota by year-end.

“The authorities threatened the farmers saying [they] could be subject to systematic ideological criticism and punishment at disciplinary labor centers… for at least six months, but no more than a year,” an unnamed resident from the northwestern province of North Pyongan told RFA.

“I don’t even have rice to eat today. What can I possibly offer as patriotic rice?”

“They [the government] told residents to sacrifice from their conscience and patriotism. If I have true patriotism, will rice rain down from the sky?” the resident exclaimed.

The recent directive has come from the Central Committee -- the highest party -- which reminded people of the well-being and the increasing dignity of the country through its recent missile launches.

“It praised North Korea’s national power and status, saying it had risen to epic highs, and it said to the people that our food problems must be solved through patriotism,” said the unnamed source.

The committee however barely acknowledged the country’s food shortage while citing generous donations from citizens above their allotted quota.

Most citizens will have to donate 5 kgs, farmers must donate between 10 and 15 kgs whereas students and the elderly must donate between 2 and 7 kgs.

The farmers have until Dec. 30 to comply with the orders.

The order comes despite the fact that the nation faced a decline in rice harvest due to colder temperatures and heavy cloud cover that reduced sunlight in July, which is the prime rice growing season, according to South Korea’s Rural Development Administration.

The agency estimated that North Korea’s overall crop production declined by 180,000 tons to 4.51 million tons, this year.

In a bid to get farmers and citizens to comply, the committee released an explanatory document asking citizens to draw an example from the soldiers who donated rice from their rations, a second source told RFA.

The order demanded farmers to give 1 kilogram (2.2 lbs.) more than the “recommended” donation.

“The rice storage container at home is empty, so how can we take responsibility for the rest of the country?” the unnamed source said.

“The people were critical of the authorities for launching so many missiles recently,” the source said adding that the “food shortages are so bad they cannot properly feed the army.”

The residents have also accused their supreme leader Kim Jong Un of his failure in fulfilling the promise of food security made 11 years ago when he took the reins of the country after succeeding his late father.

“They say that the promise made by the Highest Dignity [Kim Jong Un] has gone nowhere,” the second source said adding that “the food crisis has worsened because of the wrong policies of the authorities.”

