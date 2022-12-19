News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

North Korea

‘Patriotic’ rice donation irks crisis-hit North Koreans

All citizens are required to donate several kgs of rice despite a bad harvest that triggered a massive food shortage

‘Patriotic’ rice donation irks crisis-hit North Koreans

Two North Korean farmers work at a field in Unsan County in South Pyongan province on July 26, 2000. North Korea is facing a severe food shortage as crops have failed in the drought and many children and adults are suffering from malnutrition. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: December 19, 2022 11:05 AM GMT

Updated: December 19, 2022 11:08 AM GMT

North Korean authorities are forcing citizens to donate “patriotic rice” to the state amid a massive food shortage that reportedly triggered public dissatisfaction.

The government in the Communist nation instructed all citizens including farmers to donate several kilograms of rice for use by the military, party officials, scientists, and people in need, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported on Dec. 16.

Many citizens have voiced their anger in private of threats of public humiliation, political reeducation, or even detention at labor camps by government officials should they miss the pre-defined quota by year-end.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

“The authorities threatened the farmers saying [they] could be subject to systematic ideological criticism and punishment at disciplinary labor centers… for at least six months, but no more than a year,” an unnamed resident from the northwestern province of North Pyongan told RFA.

“I don’t even have rice to eat today. What can I possibly offer as patriotic rice?”

“They [the government] told residents to sacrifice from their conscience and patriotism. If I have true patriotism, will rice rain down from the sky?” the resident exclaimed.

The recent directive has come from the Central Committee -- the highest party -- which reminded people of the well-being and the increasing dignity of the country through its recent missile launches.

“It praised North Korea’s national power and status, saying it had risen to epic highs, and it said to the people that our food problems must be solved through patriotism,” said the unnamed source.

The committee however barely acknowledged the country’s food shortage while citing generous donations from citizens above their allotted quota.

Most citizens will have to donate 5 kgs, farmers must donate between 10 and 15 kgs whereas students and the elderly must donate between 2 and 7 kgs.

The farmers have until Dec. 30 to comply with the orders.

The order comes despite the fact that the nation faced a decline in rice harvest due to colder temperatures and heavy cloud cover that reduced sunlight in July, which is the prime rice growing season, according to South Korea’s Rural Development Administration.

The agency estimated that North Korea’s overall crop production declined by 180,000 tons to 4.51 million tons, this year.

In a bid to get farmers and citizens to comply, the committee released an explanatory document asking citizens to draw an example from the soldiers who donated rice from their rations, a second source told RFA.

The order demanded farmers to give 1 kilogram (2.2 lbs.) more than the “recommended” donation.

“The rice storage container at home is empty, so how can we take responsibility for the rest of the country?” the unnamed source said.

“The people were critical of the authorities for launching so many missiles recently,” the source said adding that the “food shortages are so bad they cannot properly feed the army.”

The residents have also accused their supreme leader Kim Jong Un of his failure in fulfilling the promise of food security made 11 years ago when he took the reins of the country after succeeding his late father.

“They say that the promise made by the Highest Dignity [Kim Jong Un] has gone nowhere,” the second source said adding that “the food crisis has worsened because of the wrong policies of the authorities.”

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

When religion is business in Japan When religion is business in Japan
Christmas under the shadow of terrorism in Pakistan Christmas under the shadow of terrorism in Pakistan
‘Patriotic’ rice donation irks crisis-hit North Koreans ‘Patriotic’ rice donation irks crisis-hit North Koreans
China forces Christians to honor late Communist leader China forces Christians to honor late Communist leader
Indonesian priest’s social work earns Muslim award Indonesian priest’s social work earns Muslim award
Qatar's migrant workers wary of life after World Cup Qatar's migrant workers wary of life after World Cup
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Daet

Diocese of Daet

In a land area of 2,200.01 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil province of Camarines

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yiduxian

Apostolic Prefecture of Yiduxian

The diocese of Weifang (Yidu) covers an area of 16,139 square kilometer. It covers 6 cities (of Qingzhou, Zhucheng,

Read more
Archdiocese of Dhaka

Archdiocese of Dhaka

The archdiocesan area of 26,788 sq. kilometres includes one of the country's eight divisions. It comprises the civil

Read more
Diocese of Suzhou

Diocese of Suzhou

In a land area of 8,488 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Suzhou city proper. Suzhou in Jiangsu province

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.