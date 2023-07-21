News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Bangladesh

Patients 'held hostage' by doctors' strike in Bangladesh

Doctors returned to work after two colleagues arrested last month for medical negligence were released

Patients 'held hostage' by doctors' strike in Bangladesh

A nurse tends to a child suffering from dengue fever at a government hospital in Dhaka on Oct 19, 2022. Doctors in the South Asian nation went on a two-day strike this week in protest against two colleagues who were arrested for alleged medical negligence. (Photo: AFP)

Emran Hossain

By Emran Hossain

Published: July 21, 2023 04:32 AM GMT

Updated: July 21, 2023 04:40 AM GMT

Despite severe abdominal pain, Khairul Islam undertook the arduous, eight-hour train journey from his hometown, Kishoreganj, to Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka in the hope of medical relief.

For two hours during the journey on July 18, the frail 36-year-old man did not get a seat and had to travel standing.

Exhausted and still in pain, Islam reached a private hospital in the afternoon. “I couldn’t believe my ears when told no doctor was available until Wednesday,” he said.

Health sector professionals across Bangladesh were on a 48-hour strike on July 17 and 18 demanding the release of two fellow professionals arrested last month for alleged medical negligence after a woman and her baby died following postpartum complications. 

The strike announcement was made on June 15, but clearly, the news hadn’t reached Islam’s hometown.

“This is not a good time to enforce a strike, particularly because of the [Covid-19] pandemic and an ongoing dengue epidemic,” said Father Kamal Corraya, executive director of the Church-run John Vianney Hospital in Dhaka.

Doctors at this hospital did not take part in the strike and took care of their patients at the 20-bed facility on those days.

"A strike at this time means more public suffering," he said.

On the other hand, Corraya said, authorities should not keep someone in jail unless he or she is charged with a crime after a thorough investigation.

The two arrested physicians were granted bail on July 19, and the strike was promptly called off, local media reported.

Insufficient facilities 

The nationwide strike affected patients occupying an estimated 140,000 hospital beds across the country. Besides them, there were thousands of patients like Islam, who sought medical treatment.

Healthcare has been heavily commercialized over the last three decades in Bangladesh, with private facilities providing 70 percent of services, according to Bangladesh’s Health Economics Unit.

Most modern hospitals are concentrated in Dhaka and other major cities, making healthcare expensive, particularly for the poor in villages.

The country’s 170 million people should share 6.73 doctors per 10,000 people, and more than five of them work in the private sector, government data shows. Meanwhile, there are only eight hospital beds per 10,000 people.

The private hospital Islam went to had an emergency facility, but it had a skeletal staff who appeared overwhelmed by an influx of patients caused by the dengue epidemic.

“What greater danger could there be than doctors turning away patients,” said Islam as he lay down across a row of chairs in the hospital’s reception, his head resting on one of his bags.

For Bangladesh’s poor, a trip to Dhaka from the hinterlands amid the worst inflation in 12 years is a difficult proposition. Many people prepare for months by borrowing money at high interest, or selling household valuables or property before they embark on the journey.

The two-day doctors' strike felt like the worst nightmare for sick people like Islam.

Most private hospitals suspended hundreds of scheduled surgeries across Bangladesh when doctors did not turn up for work.

'Ordinary people are ignored'

“I hate to say anything that undermines my country but I must say it does not care about ethics, responsibility or morality,” said Rafiqul Islam, an elected member of Uttar Hamchhadi Union Parishad, Lakshmipur, the lowest tier among Bangladesh’s local government bodies.

Rafiqul Islam — no relation to Khairul Islam — had been preparing for his 22-year-old daughter’s operation to remove gallstones.

Her condition had been deteriorating since July 17.

He had traveled to Savar, on the outskirts of Dhaka, where his daughter lives with her husband, a garment worker.

After being turned away by two hospitals, Rafiqul Islam finally got his daughter admitted to a government hospital on the condition that treatment would have to wait until July 19, because of the strike.

“This is a strange country where nobody cares about ordinary people — whether they die or live,” he said.

Most people UCA News spoke to at private hospitals in Dhaka and elsewhere in the country did not know about the strike and the reason behind it.

An inquiry by the government and hospital authorities is yet to disclose the cause of the woman's death and that of her baby.

Health professionals mostly declined to speak about whether it was ethical by doctors to hold ordinary people “hostage” under the circumstances.

Rashid-e-Mahbub, a former president of the Bangladesh Medical Association maintained that a civil suit should have been leveled against the accused medical professionals as is the case all over the world.

“Treating people is not a criminal act. Why should there be criminal cases filed against doctors and them jailed?” he said.

"Physicians represent a profession that has to be protected because you cannot afford to lose trust in the profession," he said.

Unacceptable Bangladeshi strikes   

In Bangladesh, healthcare professionals are as notorious as transport workers when it comes to striking.

Memories are still fresh of a 19-day nationwide strike by doctors in the 1990s against a government ban on private practices. It resulted in hundreds of deaths.

More recently, in October 2018, three critically-ill children died during a 48-hour countrywide transport strike, during which even ambulances weren’t allowed on the roads.

Tires of ambulances carrying the sick children were let down or slashed and the drivers beaten up when they tried to get them to a hospital.

Police registered a case after the children died, but nobody was held accountable.

Supreme Court lawyer, Shahinuzzaman, who works as a counsel for the rights organization, Ain o Salish Kendra, said medical negligence and wrong treatment were rampant in the country.

But medical professionals have never been punished, he said.

“The latest strike is illegal,” said Shahinuzzaman, who goes by a single name.

The Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) in a press release called the strike “playing with the lives of ordinary people.”

“Doctors should have handled it legally, perhaps petitioning the HC [High Court] to secure bail for their colleagues,’ CAB vice president SM Nazer Hossain said.

Such a strike is unacceptable, he said, adding that this only happens where there is no rule of law and people are desperate to escape accountability.

“This is barbaric, [and] brings to mind a primeval way of the world — might is right,” Hossain said.

