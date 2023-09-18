News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Parish forgives vandal behind beheaded Jesus statue in Louisiana

Parish and school of Louisiana Catholic Church grieving loss of beloved Jesus statue decapitated on the night of Sept 12-13

Parish forgives vandal behind beheaded Jesus statue in Louisiana

A statue of Jesus was vandalized, beheaded outside of Holy Savior Catholic School, according to Lockport police. (Photo: Holy Savior Parish Facebook)

Gina Christian, OSV News

By Gina Christian, OSV News

Published: September 18, 2023 05:19 AM GMT

Updated: September 18, 2023 05:22 AM GMT

A Louisiana Catholic parish and its school are mourning the destruction of a beloved, life-sized statue of Jesus -- and extending forgiveness and prayers to the perpetrator -- after its decapitation during the overnight hours of Sept. 12-13.

Father James Rome, parochial administrator of Holy Savior Parish in Lockport, Louisiana, told OSV News the statue, located outside Holy Savior School, had been struck sometime after 10:30 p.m. Sept. 12.

"We have not been able to locate the head of the statue," he said. "It's missing."

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Father Rome said the statue had possibly been "hit from the back of the head," since "there were cement marks on the front side" of the figure.

The statue, which was some 50 years old, had "no rebar (reinforcing bar) in the head" and was "fully attached to the ground," he said, making it difficult for an attacker to topple the entire figure.

Security cameras have so far not turned up any images of a suspect, he said.

Father Rome said such an incident has "never happened before" at his parish or school.

"We've had some cemetery damage, but nothing like this," he said. "There are no leads."

Lockport Chief of Police David Harrelson, Jr. has asked for the public's help in solving the case.

Anyone with knowledge of this incident is asked to contact the department through the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office dispatch at 985-532-2808, or through Facebook Messenger.

In the meantime, Father Rome said the parish and school community will need to replace the statue altogether, since "it will not be able to be fixed."

He admitted that finding a "comparable" replica will be difficult.

"We're not even sure where we got it," said Father Rome.

He and his parishioners intend to pray for the attacker, focusing on the upcoming Gospel for the 24th Sunday in Ordinary Time, in which Christ tells the "Parable of the Unforgiving Servant" to highlight the need for forgiveness (Mt 18:21-35).

"We're just going to use this weekend's Gospel as an opportunity to reach out with forgiveness, and realize who the real enemy might be working behind this," said Father Rome. "We hope that person can come to some metanoia, some change."

Father Rome's parishioners have already taken that message to heart: the beheaded statue of Christ, with a fresh vase of red and white roses at his feet, now bears a printed sign beneath the etching of the Sacred Heart with Jesus' words from Luke 23:34: "Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

First Korean saint’s statue unveiled at the Vatican First Korean saint’s statue unveiled at the Vatican
The 12,500-kilometer ‘zero waste’ journey The 12,500-kilometer ‘zero waste’ journey
The Kim-Putin summit should worry rest of the world The Kim-Putin summit should worry rest of the world
Parish forgives vandal behind beheaded Jesus statue in Louisiana Parish forgives vandal behind beheaded Jesus statue in Louisiana
One in 10 Japanese are older than 80 One in 10 Japanese are older than 80
Pope Francis to defend migrants in Marseille Pope Francis to defend migrants in Marseille
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Sorsogon

Diocese of Sorsogon

In a land area of 2,141.4 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil Province of Sorsogon.The Province

Read more
Diocese of Sanyuan

Diocese of Sanyuan

In a land area of 10,196 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the administrative divisions of the two

Read more
Diocese of Tagum

Diocese of Tagum

In a land area of 8,129.8 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the entire civil Provinces of Davao del

Read more
Diocese of Malang

Diocese of Malang

In a land area of 24,409 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the town of Malang and other areas in East

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.