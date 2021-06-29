Paris Foreign Missions leader named auxiliary bishop of Strasbourg

Father Gilles Reithinger has been a missionary in Singapore and learned Mandarin as part of his mission activities. (Photo: MEP)

Pope Francis has named Father Gilles Reithinger, superior general of the Paris Foreign Missions Society (MEP), auxiliary bishop of Strasbourg in France.

The 48-year-old priest will be ordained on July 4 in Strasbourg Cathedral by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s secretary of state, along with Archbishop Luc Ravel of Strasbourg and Archbishop Jean-Marc Aveline of Marseille.

The MEP is a society of apostolic life of diocesan priests, founded in 1658, for the proclamation of the Gospel in Asia and the Indian Ocean.

Father Reithinger has been a missionary in Singapore and learned Mandarin as part of his mission activities.

MEP members are trained in the learning of languages and interreligious and intercultural dialogue. The society currently has 160 priests, several of them working in Asian nations.

Father Reithinger, born on Nov. 25, 1972, attended the Collège François Villon and the Lycée Lavoisier. He is the eldest of three children born to Paulette and Jean-Marie Reithinger.

His pastoral experience in the city-state was spent learning Mandarin, discovering the local culture and taking on a position as a parish vicar

After his baccalaureate, he studied biology and entered the Major Seminary of Strasbourg in September 1991 where he did all his training for the priesthood.

During this formation, he discerned a vocation to be a missionary and spent two years in Madagascar from 1994 to 1996.

The experience, within the framework of the national prison chaplaincy and the teaching of French in Ambatondrazaka Diocese, shaped his missionary dynamic.

In June 1997, he obtained a master's degree in theology on St. Irenaeus and a diploma of higher university studies in practical theology and communication at the Marc Bloch University in Strasbourg.

He was ordained a deacon on June 21, 1998, incardinated into Strasbourg Diocese as an MEP member and received his mission for Singapore Diocese and the Chinese world.

He was ordained a priest on June 27, 1999, at Notre Dame Cathedral in Strasbourg. In September 1999, in order to complete his English language training, he was appointed curate at Holy Redeemer Parish in Chelsea, London, England.

Father Reithinger then moved to Singapore to work at Holy Family Parish. His pastoral experience in the city-state was spent learning Mandarin, discovering the local culture and taking on a position as a parish vicar.

In July 2004, the MEP general assembly asked for the creation of a pastoral and cultural animation service in Paris and this mission was entrusted to him. From 2004 to 2010, he set up a catechetical welcome and launched a new version of the Revue des Missions Etrangères de Paris while coordinating communications.

In July 2010, the MEP general assembly elected him vicar general for a period of six years.

In this capacity, he organized and sent some 150 lay volunteers a year to Asia and Madagascar. He also accompanied the creation of a volunteer service for senior lay volunteers.

On July 12, 2016, he was elected MEP superior general for a renewable term of six years.

Teamwork, attention to biodiversity, complementarity of skills, synodality, community discernment and the support of professionals sum up his life dynamics

After having been in pastoral ministry in London and Singapore but back in France because of the elective mandates he enjoyed, Father Reithinger had parish commitments by being available for replacements of priests during vacations, by ensuring summer apostolates in dioceses with few priests, but also by animating retreats, recollections and training sessions. Being close to Christian communities has always been a priority.

In Paris, he tried to structure the MEP by relying on teams of collaborators both internally and externally with resources composed of professionals in law, communications and management.

Teamwork, attention to biodiversity, complementarity of skills, synodality, community discernment and the support of professionals sum up his life dynamics.

His colleagues see him as a distinguished priest spirituality turned towards the mission Ad Gentes striving to reach people in their culture according to the missionary tradition of inculturation.

Imbued with the Fathers of the Church and the spirituality of Henri de Lubac, he places encounters with others at the heart of his apostolate. He wishes to recognize the face of Christ in the heart of the people of which he is a part, always marked by the importance of "living together" and of dialogue in a multicultural context while respecting the traditions of each person.

Father Reithinger is passionate about running, music and literature, and he wants to walk with people respecting individual paths and according to the dynamics of "encounter and dialogue," "inclusiveness" and "discernment" encouraged by Pope Francis.