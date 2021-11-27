X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
myron-j-pereira
william-j-grimm
shay-cullen
michael-kelly
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
benedict-rogers
myron-j-pereira
shay-cullen
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
william-j-grimm
michael-kelly
benedict-rogers

France

Paris archbishop offers to resign after reports on private life

Archbishop Michel Aupetit has written to Pope Francis after details of his "ambiguous behavior" with a woman were leaked to the press

AFP

AFP

Published: November 27, 2021 06:18 AM GMT

Updated: November 27, 2021 06:24 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian bishop’s rape trial enters final stage

Nov 24, 2021
2

On a mission to overcome adversities in Kalimantan

Nov 24, 2021
3

Cambodian rights group among winners of international award

Nov 24, 2021
4

Is Jesus Christ a king or a president for Asia?

Nov 23, 2021
5

Myanmar junta targets Catholic institutions in Kayah state

Nov 23, 2021
6

Anger as Thailand deports third Cambodian refugee

Nov 23, 2021
7

US-Taliban talks to resume next week

Nov 24, 2021
8

Papal call against pornography must resonate in Asian churches

Nov 25, 2021
9

In Pakistan, poverty drives forced conversions

Nov 24, 2021
10

Indian Jesuits want Father Stan's reputation restored

Nov 26, 2021
Support UCA News
Paris archbishop offers to resign after reports on private life

Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit speaks to the press in the courtyard of his diocese after leading the first mass two months to the day after a devastating fire engulfed the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral on June 15, 2019, in Paris, France. (Photo: AFP)

The Archbishop of Paris, Michel Aupetit, has offered his resignation to Pope Francis due to his "ambiguous behavior" with a woman, his diocese announced on Friday.

Aupetit wrote to the pope this week offering to step down following an investigation by Le Point magazine earlier this month, a diocese spokeswoman said.

"He had ambiguous behavior with a person he was very close to," the spokeswoman said, adding that it was "not a loving relationship", nor sexual.

The offer to resign was "not a confession of guilt, but a humble gesture, an offer of dialogue," she added.

Catholic priests are bound to celibacy under church doctrine and are meant to practice sexual abstinence.

The French church is still recovering from the publication in October of a devastating report by an independent commission which estimated that Catholic clergy had abused 216,000 children since 1950.

Dealing with the avalanche of revelations about sexual abuse by priests was one of the biggest challenges that Francis faced when he was elected pope in 2013.

Related News
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Anti-Black Friday protests, strikes in US, Europe
Anti-Black Friday protests, strikes in US, Europe
Secular institute members share commitment with religious orders
Secular institute members share commitment with religious orders
Laudato Si' Action Platform to integrate encyclical into church life
Laudato Si' Action Platform to integrate encyclical into church life
Kenyan Bishops seek decisive action on climate change
Kenyan Bishops seek decisive action on climate change
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Support Us

Latest News

Letter from Rome: The not-so-Eternal City
Nov 27, 2021
Philippines suspends flights on fears of new Covid-19 variant
Nov 27, 2021
Paris archbishop offers to resign after reports on private life
Nov 27, 2021
Asia-Europe meet calls for vaccine equity
Nov 27, 2021
Anti-Black Friday protests, strikes in US, Europe
Nov 27, 2021
A comedian who dares to defy contemporary Japan
Nov 27, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Letter from Rome: The not-so-Eternal City
Nov 27, 2021
Pakistan cannot risk becoming the next Afghanistan
Nov 26, 2021
One rotten apple should not taint the rest
Nov 26, 2021
Papal call against pornography must resonate in Asian churches
Nov 25, 2021
Redemptorists must stay passionate about social justice
Nov 24, 2021

Features

A comedian who dares to defy contemporary Japan
Nov 27, 2021
Delhi's choked roads worsen India's toxic smog crisis
Nov 26, 2021
On a mission to end poverty and suffering in Indonesia
Nov 25, 2021
In Pakistan, poverty drives forced conversions
Nov 24, 2021
Traditions mark Christ the King feast in Bangladesh
Nov 24, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
God does not abandon us to the dark night

"God does not abandon us to the dark night"
Stay awake

Stay awake!
Look back at who weve left behind

Look back at who we’ve left behind
Encounters between equals

Encounters between equals
Its journey time again

It’s journey time again
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.