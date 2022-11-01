Papuans mourn death of independence hero

Filep Jacob Semuel Karma was found dead on the beach in Jayapura on Nov. 1

Papuan activist Filep Karma. (Photo: Human Right Watch)

Rights activists, including those from the Church, mourned the death of Filep Jacob Semuel Karma, a prominent Papuan pro-independence leader who was found dead by residents on the Base G beach in provincial capital Jayapura on Nov. 1.

Karma, 63, a Christian, was one of the central figures in the independence struggle of the Papuan people. He had been a political prisoner for more than a decade.

In a statement, Audrey Karma, his daughter said he had died due to “drowning” while dispelling rumors circulating on social media by stating that “there is no need for more rumors or hoaxes to circulate because this is purely an accident.”

Father Bernard Baru, chairman of the Augustinian Order's Justice Peace and Integrity of Creation Commission in Papua told UCA News that Karma’s death "is a great loss" for Papuans.

The priest remembered the departed leader as a man of principles who fought for human rights and against racism, voicing the importance of equality and dignity.

Andreas Harsono, an Indonesian researcher for Human Rights Watch, called Karma “a true human rights hero” who fought against “discrimination, killing and marginalization of indigenous Papuans.”

He showed integrity and moral courage in fighting for justice in many parts of Indonesia, especially for people who were arbitrarily detained.

Usman Hamid, executive director of Amnesty International Indonesia, said Karma was never afraid of threats and inspired many people to speak out the truth.

Hamid suggested an investigation into the cause of Karma’s death “because many vocal activists in Papua have become targets of violence.”

Police said they were still investigating his death, though it seemed an accident as per the initial assumption.

"The team of doctors at Bhayangkara Hospital has done an external post-mortem, but there were no signs of violence," Victor Mackbon, police chief of Jayapura, said.

Karma was arrested in 2004 for raising the banned Morning Star flag and speaking at a Papuan pro-independence march. He was accused of treason and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

An international campaign was launched for his release and 40 members of the US Congress wrote a letter to Indonesia in August 2008.

In an interview with a local radio station in 2010, Karma said he was often tortured by prison guards but what hurt more was the mental torture he was undergoing inside it.

Karma made headlines in 2015 when he refused clemency from President Joko Widodo arguing it would mean he was pleading guilty.

He was finally released on Nov. 19, 2015, but stated in an interview that he “was forced to get out of prison” and would continue to fight peacefully for Papuan independence.

"Papua is not yet independent; it means that my struggle is not over. I will continue to fight until Papua is independent," he said at the time.

Papua is a former Dutch colony that declared independence in 1961. However, Indonesia annexed the territory through a referendum widely considered a sham.

A separatist movement for independence was born, prompting Indonesia to maintain a heavy military presence in the resource-rich but underdeveloped province.

Latest News