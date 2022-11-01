News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Papuans mourn death of independence hero

Filep Jacob Semuel Karma was found dead on the beach in Jayapura on Nov. 1

Papuan activist Filep Karma

Papuan activist Filep Karma. (Photo: Human Right Watch)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: November 01, 2022 10:28 AM GMT

Updated: November 01, 2022 11:20 AM GMT

Rights activists, including those from the Church, mourned the death of Filep Jacob Semuel Karma, a prominent Papuan pro-independence leader who was found dead by residents on the Base G beach in provincial capital Jayapura on Nov. 1.

Karma, 63, a Christian, was one of the central figures in the independence struggle of the Papuan people. He had been a political prisoner for more than a decade.

In a statement, Audrey Karma, his daughter said he had died due to “drowning” while dispelling rumors circulating on social media by stating that “there is no need for more rumors or hoaxes to circulate because this is purely an accident.”

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Father Bernard Baru, chairman of the Augustinian Order's Justice Peace and Integrity of Creation Commission in Papua told UCA News that Karma’s death "is a great loss" for Papuans.

The priest remembered the departed leader as a man of principles who fought for human rights and against racism, voicing the importance of equality and dignity.

Andreas Harsono, an Indonesian researcher for Human Rights Watch, called Karma “a true human rights hero” who fought against “discrimination, killing and marginalization of indigenous Papuans.”

He showed integrity and moral courage in fighting for justice in many parts of Indonesia, especially for people who were arbitrarily detained.

Usman Hamid, executive director of Amnesty International Indonesia, said Karma was never afraid of threats and inspired many people to speak out the truth.

Hamid suggested an investigation into the cause of Karma’s death “because many vocal activists in Papua have become targets of violence.”

Police said they were still investigating his death, though it seemed an accident as per the initial assumption.

"The team of doctors at Bhayangkara Hospital has done an external post-mortem, but there were no signs of violence," Victor Mackbon, police chief of Jayapura, said.

Karma was arrested in 2004 for raising the banned Morning Star flag and speaking at a Papuan pro-independence march. He was accused of treason and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

An international campaign was launched for his release and 40 members of the US Congress wrote a letter to Indonesia in August 2008.

In an interview with a local radio station in 2010, Karma said he was often tortured by prison guards but what hurt more was the mental torture he was undergoing inside it.

Karma made headlines in 2015 when he refused clemency from President Joko Widodo arguing it would mean he was pleading guilty.

He was finally released on Nov. 19, 2015, but stated in an interview that he “was forced to get out of prison” and would continue to fight peacefully for Papuan independence.

"Papua is not yet independent; it means that my struggle is not over. I will continue to fight until Papua is independent," he said at the time.

Papua is a former Dutch colony that declared independence in 1961. However, Indonesia annexed the territory through a referendum widely considered a sham.

A separatist movement for independence was born, prompting Indonesia to maintain a heavy military presence in the resource-rich but underdeveloped province.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indonesian extremists are climbing the political ladder Indonesian extremists are climbing the political ladder
Politicizing the cross is a thorny issue in Pakistan Politicizing the cross is a thorny issue in Pakistan
India's anti-port protestors deny foreign funds accusation India's anti-port protestors deny foreign funds accusation
Free, discounted funerals on the anvil for poor Filipinos Free, discounted funerals on the anvil for poor Filipinos
Papuans mourn death of independence hero Papuans mourn death of independence hero
Cambodia puts Ukraine on ASEAN's agenda Cambodia puts Ukraine on ASEAN's agenda
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.