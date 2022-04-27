News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Papuan rebels kill construction worker in Indonesia

Security forces say civilian's murder was a revenge killing for the slaying of two leading rebels last week

Papuan rebels kill construction worker in Indonesia

Samsul Sattu’s body arrives in his hometown in Tanah Toraja, South Sulawesi province, on April 26 to be buried there. He was shot by armed separatists in Papua on April 25. (Photo: Damai Cartenz Task Force) 

Konradus Epa

By Konradus Epa, Jakarta

Published: April 27, 2022 07:37 AM GMT

Updated: April 27, 2022 07:48 AM GMT

A construction worker was killed in an attack by armed separatists in Indonesia's restive Papua province in reprisal for the recent killing of two rebels by security forces, police said.  

The shooting took place in Erogama, a remote village in Puncak district, police spokesman Ahmad Mustofa Kamal said on April 26.

Samsul Sattu, 45, originally from Tana Toraja, South Sulawesi province, was shot while drinking coffee outside his home with two friends on April 25.

The shooting was likely in response to the killing of two West Papua National Liberation Army and Free Papua Movement (TPNPB-OPM) members last week by security forces, said Kamal. 

TPNPB-OPM commander Luki Murib and Badaki Kogoya were both killed on April 23 in the same village as Sattu.

Kamal said Murib was killed because he was involved in the murder of the Papua regional intelligence chief, Brigadier-General I Gusti Putu Danny Karya Nugraha, on April 25, 2021, in Beoga, Papua.

“There’s an impression that by sending more police and military personnel to the region, Jakarta doesn’t want to resolve the problem in Papua, which makes local people more uncomfortable and vulnerable"

The killing of the intelligence chief, the highest-ranking officer to die in the decades-old separatist insurgency, sparked an escalation in the conflict — with more troops deployed — that has claimed the lives of dozens of people including civilians.

A marine was shot and killed and several others were injured on April 22 when rebels ambushed their patrol in Nduga district.

TPNPB-OPM spokesman Sebby Sambom said Sattu was killed because he was an outsider who should not have been in its territory.

The rebels gave a similar reason for killing eight technicians repairing a remote telecommunications tower in the region early last month.   

Father John Bunay, coordinator of the Papua Peace Network, said civilians are becoming increasingly vulnerable in the conflict.

“There’s an impression that by sending more police and military personnel to the region, Jakarta doesn’t want to resolve the problem in Papua, which makes local people more uncomfortable and vulnerable,” he told UCA News. 

“We hope President Joko Widodo can scale back security forces in the region and give dialogue a chance.” 

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Who gets to choose the next Tibetan Dalai Lama? Who gets to choose the next Tibetan Dalai Lama?
Jailed Filipino senator gets clerical poll bid backing Jailed Filipino senator gets clerical poll bid backing
Indonesia to deport Canadian for disrespecting sacred mountain Indonesia to deport Canadian for disrespecting sacred mountain
Papuan rebels kill construction worker in Indonesia Papuan rebels kill construction worker in Indonesia
Vietnam War's lingering menace still threatens life and limb Vietnam War's lingering menace still threatens life and limb
Indian Jesuit's martyrdom recalled on his birth anniversary Indian Jesuit's martyrdom recalled on his birth anniversary
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Catholic Church in Mexico trying to follow the synodal path

Catholic Church in Mexico trying to follow the synodal path

Mexican Episcopal Conference organizes country’s first-ever “ecclesial meeting”, bringing together bishops, priests and laity in order to "build a more synodal Church"

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.