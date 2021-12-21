X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Filipino Jesuits keep up mission on island of living dead

Indonesia

Papuan rebels fight a war with only bows and arrows

Wiro Nongganop commands a battalion of independence fighters from exile in Papua New Guinea

AFP, Jakarta

AFP, Jakarta

Published: December 21, 2021 02:09 AM GMT

Updated: December 21, 2021 02:19 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

'We are Pyongyang with better lighting'

Dec 20, 2021
2

Focus on Myanmar's people, not just Aung San Suu Kyi

Dec 21, 2021
3

More than 300 Christian cult members arrested in China

Dec 20, 2021
4

Clerics get away with child abuse in the Philippines

Dec 21, 2021
5

Justice eludes victims of Pakistan army school massacre

Dec 20, 2021
6

Omicron outbreak derails Thailand's reopening plan

Dec 21, 2021
7

The lamentable state of Thai academic freedom

Dec 20, 2021
8

Rights group asks Japan to stop training Myanmar army

Dec 20, 2021
9

Indian Jesuits bid to protect Father Stan's reputation

Dec 20, 2021
10

Indonesian cardinal urges fraternity this Christmas

Dec 20, 2021
Support UCA News
Papuan rebels fight a war with only bows and arrows

Papuan rebel commander and refugee Wiro Nongganop at a house in Yapsi in Papua New Guinea's Western Province. (Photo: AFP)

Wiro Nongganop says he commands a battalion of West Papua independence fighters, but he has no guns, only bows and arrows, and lives in exile in a bark hut, sometimes surviving on potato leaves.

Nongganop and a few members of his Muyu tribe fled their homeland in 2019, crossing the poorly marked Indonesian border for the relative safety of remote western Papua New Guinea.

He says 700 men now live under his command, surviving by growing crops on muddy land gifted by the government while dreaming of an independent West Papua — an elusive goal since Indonesia took control of the western half of New Guinea island 60 years ago.

"If there were weapons, we would make war," Nongganop, a battalion commander in the OPM, or Free Papua Movement, told AFP as he sat cross-legged in a hut alongside his deputy. "But there are no weapons. If we use an arrow one time, they use a machine gun."

West Papuan rebels have waged a low-level insurgency against Indonesia's better-armed and better-trained forces for decades while struggling to gain international support.

Today frustration, grinding poverty and alleged Indonesian rights violations have emboldened hardliners in the fragmented independence movement who want more direct military action.

It is a one-sided system. They don't care about the people. Three Kopassus people came with a car and an armored truck to take me from my house. So we ran away

Rebels have escalated their fight, targeting road contractors as well as schools and clinics that they say have links to the military.

In April, they killed Indonesia's intelligence chief in Papua, dramatically escalating tensions.

Jakarta responded by designating all separatists as "terrorists," pouring more troops into the area and launching a series of bloody reprisal attacks.

United Nations envoys have expressed "serious concern" that Indonesia's response has been excessive and appears "to reflect a broader pattern of racism" targeting indigenous Papuans.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Last year they cited allegations of torture, the killing of Papuan civilians and the displacement of tens of thousands more.

They also expressed concern that Jakarta has sporadically cut internet access and de facto banned almost all foreign journalists from the area, making independent verification difficult.

The Indonesian government did not respond to requests for comment, but chief security minister Mahfud MD said this month that Papuans were equal citizens of Indonesia.

"Papuans are brothers to us the same like Javanese people, Sumatrans, Buginese and Acehnese people," he said.

Nongganop may be lucky to be alive. He fled following signs he was about to be taken in by Indonesia's feared security forces, known as Kopassus, who regularly patrol the border villages.

He and his deputy cite the names and details of several ethnic Papuans who died or disappeared from their home area in suspicious circumstances in recent years.

"They carried out secret killings," he said, blaming Indonesian security forces. "It is a one-sided system. They don't care about the people. Three Kopassus people came with a car and an armored truck to take me from my house. So we ran away."

I am scared to go back. I will wait here for independence and then I will go back

He wishes someone would give them arms so that they could fight back, but no one has in decades of conflict, leaving them with only traditional homemade weapons used for hunting: bows, arrows and spears.

And for people like Nongganop, life in Papua New Guinea's poor Western Province has been tough, with survival a battle in itself.

Yapsi, also called New Location, is a hard place to be a subsistence farmer. The land is poor, plants do not grow well and malnutrition and tuberculosis are common. Children cannot easily go to school and are forced to play among tarpaulins bearing the names of various UN agencies that offer modest help.

Many of those who arrived in 2019 have already crossed the border back to Indonesia despite the risks.

"It is difficult to find enough to eat. There is no food," said Nongganop, adding the situation was too much for some. "They were hungry. They could not stand it."

Nongganop admits the road home is closed for him, at least for now. Indonesian security forces know who he is, he says, and he would be in danger if he went back.

"I am scared to go back," he said. I will wait here for independence and then I will go back."

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Myanmar refugees await urgent UN aid in Thailand
Myanmar refugees await urgent UN aid in Thailand
Myanmar junta arrests hundreds of jade traders at markets
Myanmar junta arrests hundreds of jade traders at markets
Local priests relish mission in Indonesia's Bethlehem
Local priests relish mission in Indonesia's Bethlehem
Focus on Myanmar's people, not just Aung San Suu Kyi
Focus on Myanmar's people, not just Aung San Suu Kyi
Bishops call for days of prayer for Philippine storm victims
Bishops call for days of prayer for Philippine storm victims
Indonesian parish gets church permit after 34-year wait
Indonesian parish gets church permit after 34-year wait
Support Us

Latest News

Despite setbacks, Vatican editorial defends trial procedures
Dec 22, 2021
Myanmar refugees await urgent UN aid in Thailand
Dec 22, 2021
Myanmar junta arrests hundreds of jade traders at markets
Dec 22, 2021
Local priests relish mission in Indonesia's Bethlehem
Dec 22, 2021
Focus on Myanmar's people, not just Aung San Suu Kyi
Dec 21, 2021
Bishops call for days of prayer for Philippine storm victims
Dec 21, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Focus on Myanmar's people, not just Aung San Suu Kyi
Dec 21, 2021
Clerics get away with child abuse in the Philippines
Dec 21, 2021
Every day is Covid Christmas
Dec 21, 2021
'We are Pyongyang with better lighting'
Dec 20, 2021
Letter from Rome: Hope and despair are contagious
Dec 20, 2021

Features

Local priests relish mission in Indonesia's Bethlehem
Dec 22, 2021
India's rich-poor divide is widening
Dec 21, 2021
Papuan rebels fight a war with only bows and arrows
Dec 21, 2021
Justice eludes victims of Pakistan army school massacre
Dec 20, 2021
The lamentable state of Thai academic freedom
Dec 20, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Catholics demand a say over whos their next bishop

Catholics demand a say over who’s their next bishop
Popes World Day of Peace message focuses on dialogue education work

Pope's World Day of Peace message focuses on dialogue, education, work

Traditionalist Catholics furious with Rome over Old Mass restrictions

Traditionalist Catholics furious with Rome over Old Mass restrictions
Euro president assures pope over Merry Christmas controversy

Euro president assures pope over “Merry Christmas” controversy
The First Christmas

The First Christmas
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.