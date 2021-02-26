X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Papuan Catholic leaders call for peace amid tensions

Bishops say violence can never be justified from the police, military or pro-independence groups

Ryan Dagur

Ryan Dagur, Jakarta

Updated: February 26, 2021 06:02 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Pope appoints Filipino cardinal to another key post

Feb 23, 2021
2

Hong Kong and Myanmar: two coups and tyrants without shame

Feb 24, 2021
3

Indian nun charged with trying to convert Hindu teacher

Feb 24, 2021
4

China's new measures on clergy ignore Vatican agreement

Feb 25, 2021
5

Singapore pastor apologizes for asking women to dress modestly

Feb 24, 2021
6

A tragic tale of two girls in the land of Buddha

Feb 25, 2021
7

Cambodia deports Chinese media owner over 'fake' Covid news

Feb 25, 2021
8

Speaking up to save Bangladesh's indigenous languages from dying

Feb 23, 2021
9

Indonesia nabs policemen for selling guns to Papuan rebels

Feb 23, 2021
10

Malaysian bishops oppose deportation of Myanmar refugees

Feb 23, 2021
Support UCA News
Papuan Catholic leaders call for peace amid tensions

Catholic leaders in Papua appeal for peace on Feb. 25. From left, Father Hengky Kariwop, Bishop Leo Laba Ladjar of Jayapura, Bishop Aloysius Murwito of Agats and Father Marthen Kuayo. (Photo supplied)

Catholic leaders in Papua province have called for an end to the ongoing conflict between the military and pro-independence groups.

The call came after priests and laypeople recently criticized bishops and the Indonesian Bishops' Conference for turning a blind eye to the conflict in the easternmost region.

The Feb. 25 appeal mentioned the incident in Intan Jaya and Puncak district in which a soldier, a man accused of being a military spy and three civilians were killed, forcing thousands forced to flee in the last week. 

"Whoever is the victim, the humanitarian violence itself makes us sad and angry. Whoever the perpetrators, be they the police, the military or pro-independence groups, [the violence] cannot be justified, even if it is done for reasons that are noble in their view,” they said, adding that "truth and justice can be fought for and must be upheld.”

“But violent struggle will never succeed. Violence will give birth to violence again and so continue. Therefore we urge all parties to stop the violence,” they said.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

The appeal was signed by Bishop Leo Laba Ladjar of Jayapura, Bishop Aloysius Murwito of Agats, Father Marthen Kuayo, apostolic administrator of Timika Diocese, and Father Hengky Kariwop, vicar general of Merauke Archdiocese.

They also pointed out that the location and function of the security forces should be reorganized in a professional and proportional manner.

"Approach with heart and love — that is the slogan that has often been echoed. We hope that this slogan can become real in the behavior of the security forces,” they said, adding that officers stationed in Papua need to be equipped with knowledge of the local community, culture and customs.

They also asked that some new district leaders inaugurated this week pay serious attention to various aspects of life, including education and health as well as protection of indigenous people amid the expansion of palm oil plantations.

Catholic activist Melvin Waine said the bishops' statement is "an answer to the longing of Papuans for their pastor."

Related News

"That is what they should do. They must be sensitive to the problems that the congregation is experiencing and have the courage to speak up,” he told UCA News. 

Waine is the coordinator of lay Catholics who last month declared that they have lost trust in Papua's bishops and the bishops' conference.

However, he said, the bishops still had homework to do, especially in relation to their statements about indigenous people.

"If they are consistent, they must jointly encourage Merauke Archdiocese to revoke the MoU [memorandum of understanding] with the palm oil company," said Waine, referring to the cooperation agreement signed by Merauke Archbishop Petrus Canisius Mandagi with a controversial palm oil company, PT Tunas Sawa Erma, part of the Korindo Group, where the archdiocese received millions of dollars.

Since the end of January, Waine and his colleagues have organized activists who conduct fundraising every Sunday in front of several churches in Papua, asking people to contribute funds to be given to Archbishop Mandagi so that the MoU can be canceled.

He said they were still struggling to raise funds, which until now had reached 3 million rupiah (US$213).

Meanwhile, Siprianus Bunai, another layman, said church leaders in Indonesia must speak out more often, not only when there is criticism. "The Church must stand on truth and human values," he said.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Religious places can reopen in Vietnamese city
Religious places can reopen in Vietnamese city
The long road to justice for Timor-Leste's sex abuse victims
The long road to justice for Timor-Leste's sex abuse victims
Thai court rejects appeal over Lao dam
Thai court rejects appeal over Lao dam
Families in Indonesian rock-throwing case seek protection
Families in Indonesian rock-throwing case seek protection
Wait for new Manila archbishop 'will soon be over'
Wait for new Manila archbishop 'will soon be over'
Vietnam parishes restore infrastructure in disaster-hit areas
Vietnam parishes restore infrastructure in disaster-hit areas

Latest News

Anger in Bangladesh after arrested writer dies in jail
Feb 26, 2021
Religious places can reopen in Vietnamese city
Feb 26, 2021
The long road to justice for Timor-Leste's sex abuse victims
Feb 26, 2021
Catholics ask Indian state to scrap fishing project
Feb 26, 2021
Thai court rejects appeal over Lao dam
Feb 26, 2021
Families in Indonesian rock-throwing case seek protection
Feb 26, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The long road to justice for Timor-Leste's sex abuse victims
Feb 26, 2021
Pray for Pakistani Christians during Lent
Feb 25, 2021
A tragic tale of two girls in the land of Buddha
Feb 25, 2021
ASEAN must stand with Myanmar people's quest for democracy
Feb 24, 2021
Hong Kong and Myanmar: two coups and tyrants without shame
Feb 24, 2021

Features

The tragedy of tribal women in Pakistan
Feb 26, 2021
Vietnam parishes restore infrastructure in disaster-hit areas
Feb 26, 2021
More questions than answers over Sri Lanka terror attack report
Feb 25, 2021
Blackboard jungle: The plight of Indonesia's honorary teachers
Feb 24, 2021
Christian entrepreneurs come out of the shadows in Pakistan
Feb 24, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Going to church on the French Riviera despite the lockdown

Going to church on the French Riviera, despite the lockdown
Nigerias bishops say country is on the brink of collapse

Nigeria’s bishops say country is on the brink of collapse

Will the pope visit the Yazidis when he goes to Iraq

Will the pope visit the Yazidis when he goes to Iraq?
To interpret the mystery of life correctly

To interpret the mystery of life correctly
Armenia in double spotlight

Armenia in double spotlight

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 26 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 26 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the First Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the First Week of Lent
Lord, grant us the grace to be able to forgive

Lord, grant us the grace to be able to forgive
Lord, give us a leader like Moses

Lord, give us a leader like Moses
Saint Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows | Saint of the day

Saint Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows | Saint of the day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.