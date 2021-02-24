X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Papua clashes spark Catholic airlift operation

Aid is being flown in to help refugees as clashes between Indonesian forces, rebels make land-based bid too risky

Konradus Epa

Konradus Epa, Jakarta

Updated: February 24, 2021 08:54 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Pope appoints Filipino cardinal to another key post

Feb 23, 2021
2

Cambodia locks down capital after third Covid outbreak

Feb 21, 2021
3

The free world must match the courage of Myanmar's people

Feb 22, 2021
4

Concerns over Pakistani PM's visit to Sri Lanka

Feb 21, 2021
5

Cambodians urged to adopt three-finger salute

Feb 22, 2021
6

Catholics march for peace as protests intensify in Myanmar

Feb 22, 2021
7

Timor-Leste starts child abuse trial of former US priest

Feb 22, 2021
8

Indian nun charged with trying to convert Hindu teacher

Feb 24, 2021
9

Pope accepts Cardinal Sarah's resignation from Vatican office

Feb 22, 2021
10

Hong Kong and Myanmar: two coups and tyrants without shame

Feb 24, 2021
Support UCA News
Papua clashes spark Catholic airlift operation

Church aid workers hold up a banner that says 'Humanitarian aid for Bilogai' in the hall of St. Michael's Church in Bilogai, Intan Jaya district. (Photo supplied)  

The Indonesian Catholic Church says it has been forced to fly in aid to help more than 1,000 people sheltering in a church compound amid ongoing clashes between security forces and Papuan rebels.

Violence flared in and around the village of Bilogai in Papua’s Intan Jaya district on Feb. 10, forcing more than 6,000 people to flee their homes.

Separatists have been waging a low-level insurgency against Indonesian rule for decades.

At least 1,000 sought shelter at St. Michael's Church in the locality, which comes under Timika Diocese.

Since then at least 17 people — 12 civilians, four soldiers and one policeman — have died in the fighting so far. It is not clear how many have been injured or how many rebel casualties there are.   

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

Thousands of soldiers and police have been sent to the area.

Church officials said the situation has made it difficult for aid to be distributed to those seeking shelter.  

Access by land is difficult at the best of times, but the fighting has made it dangerous for aid workers, Beni Meo, coordinator of the relief effort, said on Feb. 24.

“We have flown in at least 1.2 tonnes of basic necessities to Bilogai after chartering a plane in Timika," he said.

He said the local Church has established three coordination posts — one in the church compound in Bilogai, a church in the nearby town of Nabire and another in Timika.

Related News

"We are distributing food and other basic items," Meo told UCA News. “The humanitarian aid will continue because they will starve if the violence continues as most of the refugees are farmers who cannot tend their fields in these circumstances.”

The aid, he said, came from several parishes in Timika Diocese, nearby Jayapura Diocese, several Catholic groups and the Indonesian Bishops’ Conference.

Saul Wanimbo, chairman of Timika Diocese’s Justice, Peace, and Integrity of Creation Commission, said the fighting has also made it difficult to communicate with people in and around Bilogai.

“The internet and phones can’t be used in Intan Jaya district, so we can’t get accurate information on what is going on there,” he said. “All we know is people are facing a lack of food and are still too afraid to return to their homes.” 

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Blackboard jungle: The plight of Indonesia's honorary teachers
Blackboard jungle: The plight of Indonesia's honorary teachers
ASEAN must stand with Myanmar people's quest for democracy
ASEAN must stand with Myanmar people's quest for democracy
Singapore pastor apologizes for asking women to dress modestly
Singapore pastor apologizes for asking women to dress modestly
Indonesian medical workers charged with washing dead body
Indonesian medical workers charged with washing dead body
Catholic university traces Philippine Christian roots
Catholic university traces Philippine Christian roots
Myanmar protesters urge Indonesia not to support junta
Myanmar protesters urge Indonesia not to support junta

Latest News

Blackboard jungle: The plight of Indonesia's honorary teachers
Feb 24, 2021
ASEAN must stand with Myanmar people's quest for democracy
Feb 24, 2021
Indian nun charged with trying to convert Hindu teacher
Feb 24, 2021
Papua clashes spark Catholic airlift operation
Feb 24, 2021
Singapore pastor apologizes for asking women to dress modestly
Feb 24, 2021
Indonesian medical workers charged with washing dead body
Feb 24, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

ASEAN must stand with Myanmar people's quest for democracy
Feb 24, 2021
Hong Kong and Myanmar: two coups and tyrants without shame
Feb 24, 2021
What can the Indonesian Church do to ease the Papua conflict?
Feb 22, 2021
Malaysia sends Myanmar refugees to an uncertain future
Feb 22, 2021
The free world must match the courage of Myanmar's people
Feb 22, 2021

Features

Blackboard jungle: The plight of Indonesia's honorary teachers
Feb 24, 2021
Christian entrepreneurs come out of the shadows in Pakistan
Feb 24, 2021
Speaking up to save Bangladesh's indigenous languages from dying
Feb 23, 2021
A time to reflect and share with the needy in Indonesia
Feb 19, 2021
A Catholic mother prays for justice in Indonesia
Feb 19, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
German Catholic bishops elect lay woman as conference general secretary

German Catholic bishops elect lay woman as conference general secretary
Meet the Mexican lawyer who defends indigenous peoples

Meet the Mexican lawyer who defends indigenous peoples
Patriarch says papal visit will mark new stage in Iraqs history

Patriarch says papal visit will mark new stage in Iraq’s history
Lenten Vulnerability

Lenten Vulnerability
ASEAN must stand with Myanmar peoples quest for democracy

ASEAN must stand with Myanmar people's quest for democracy
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 23 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 23 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Thursday of the First Week in Lent

Readings of the Day: Thursday of the First Week in Lent
Lord, help me pray with confidence

Lord, help me pray with confidence
May the sacrifice of Blessed Rani Maria liberate

May the sacrifice of Blessed Rani Maria liberate
Blessed Rani Maria Vattalil

Blessed Rani Maria Vattalil

 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.