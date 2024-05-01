News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Papal visit to reaffirm the true vocation of Timorese people

Pope Francis has a very particular relationship with nations, with peoples, with realities that are still ambiguous
A nun applies ash to a woman's forehead during Ash Wednesday at Motael Church in Dili, Timor-Leste, on Feb. 26, 2020.

A nun applies ash to a woman's forehead during Ash Wednesday at Motael Church in Dili, Timor-Leste, on Feb. 26, 2020. (Photo: AFP)

Venâncio Pereira
Published: May 01, 2024 03:56 AM GMT
Updated: May 01, 2024 04:24 AM GMT

Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Timor Leste in September this year. John Paul II was the first pope to visit this former Portuguese colony in October 1989, when the country was still under Indonesian occupation.

It was a historic moment. The pope celebrated a public Mass in the capital, Dili. The papal visit put the aspirations of the Timorese people on the world map and international agenda. The first and only pope to visit Timor-Leste helped its people find their direction, helping them gain independence in 2002, albeit following a brutal war.

With 98 percent of its people following Catholicism, the Church played a pivotal role in Timor Leste’s struggle for independence and establishing democracy in the new, tiny nation. People hope Pope Francis' Sept. 9-11 visit, 35 years after the first one, will strengthen their faith and help transform a country plagued by various socio-economic setbacks such as poverty, unemployment, lack of healthcare, and economic and political challenges.

The visit comes in a year when Jesuits celebrate 225 years of presence on the island since their arrival during the Portuguese colonial rule. On this special occasion, Jesuit Superior General Father Arturo Sosa visited Timor-Leste. During the visit, he engaged in open dialogue with young people, Church leaders, and political leaders, including Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão. Now, another papal visit will complete Timor's history.

There are striking differences between the two papal visits. When Pope John Paul II visited the Timorese, people were suffering and in a challenging situation. They were like the Israelites who suffered Pharaoh's persecution in the Old Testament. People struggled to have their voices heard and their identity, dignity, and rights recognized.

The reality is different now after the Timorese people have achieved political independence. I believe Pope Francis will, more than anything, help to reaffirm what was proclaimed by Pope John Paul II – Timor-Leste and its people are called to be the true nation of the Rising Sun, the light of the world, and the salt of the earth. The pope will affirm, reaffirm, and confirm this vocation of the Timorese people, inviting them to witness the Gospel.

The challenges the Timorese people face are also different now than they were 35 years ago. They are different not just in an ecclesiastical sense but also in a cultural and political sense.

After achieving freedom, Timor has its own political identity. The Church has three dioceses and an Episcopal Conference. We already have the structural aspects and the bases. Thus, this visit by the Pope has a more pastoral, spiritual aspect.

We have already experienced the most political aspect with Pope John Paul II: he visited our homeland and blessed Timor. He encouraged us to fight as a civilized nation and remain united as one people and one nation.

Pope Francis has a very particular relationship with nations, with peoples, with realities that are still ambiguous. I don't mean to say that Timor is suffering like it was when Pope John Paul II visited us. It is already an independent country, and there have been some advances: it has developed as a nation and an economy, and there has been some development in terms of infrastructure.

However, more studies are needed to understand what the people want more as a nation.

Pope Francis' visit to Timor is expected to transform people's mentality with a new national identity. The issue of mentality is the transformation of attitude towards spiritual life, an important dimension of deepening spirituality and improvement.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

We need a Church that does not stagnate with what we have experienced and what we already have, but a Church that can really go out, to have more dialogue and encounter with an open mind and heart, to continue re-evangelize, re-enculturation the gospel’s values, and to re-educate or re-intellectualize the Timorese people, to live a life with the value of the Gospel, toward a new horizon of civilization as a people of God. 

Venâncio Pereira is a Timorese Jesuit priest. This article is a translated and edited version of a Portuguese-language interview published by Macau’s Catholic weekly, Jornal O-Clarim on April 29, 2024.The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop John Rodrigues of Poona (Pune) , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Henry D'Souza of Bellary , India
Read More...
Bishop
Vicar Apostolic Moises Magpantay Cuevas of Calapan, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Sebastian Tudu of Dinajpur, Bangladesh
Read More...
Latest News
Laity accuses India’s Eastern rite Church's head of conspiracy
Laity accuses India’s Eastern rite Church's head of conspiracy
Cambodia’s searing heat, crowded jails threaten inmates’ health
Cambodia’s searing heat, crowded jails threaten inmates’ health
Nepali men tricked into fighting Russia's Ukraine war
Nepali men tricked into fighting Russia's Ukraine war
Mexican bishop hospitalized after brief abduction
Mexican bishop hospitalized after brief abduction
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.