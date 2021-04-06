X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

South Korea

Papal visit to North Korea can bring peace, say Catholic leaders

South Korean Church launches prayer movement for a papal visit to improve chances of unification

UCA News reporter, Seoul

UCA News reporter, Seoul

Updated: April 06, 2021 03:08 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Priest slams death of quarantine violator in Philippines

Apr 6, 2021
2

Pope lauds Myanmar youths' commitment to democracy

Apr 5, 2021
3

Myanmar's struggle will not be in vain, says Cardinal Bo

Apr 4, 2021
4

Karen refugees mobilize on Thai border to fight Myanmar army

Apr 5, 2021
5

Indian state brings in anti-conversion law

Apr 5, 2021
6

Sultan gets Brunei's first Covid-19 vaccination jab

Apr 3, 2021
7

Harassment of journalists on the rise in Thailand

Apr 5, 2021
8

Duterte fails to inspire with Easter message

Apr 5, 2021
9

Easter in Lent: a homily for 2021

Apr 4, 2021
10

Sri Lanka mourns a fearless defender of Tamil rights

Apr 5, 2021
Support UCA News
Papal visit to North Korea can bring peace, say Catholic leaders

A man walks past a television screen at Suseo station in South Korean capital Seoul showing footage of North Korea's latest tactical guided projectile test on March 25. (Photo: AFP)

A papal visit to North Korea can contribute to improving inter-Korean relations and national reconciliation and the peace process on the Korean Peninsula, say prominent Catholic leaders in South Korea.

The Church in South Korea recently launched a prayer movement for a papal visit to North Korea and an end to the stalemate over unification.

The former South Korean ambassador to the Vatican, Lee Min-baek, attended a March 11 meeting of the Korean Bishops’ Committee for the Reconciliation of the Korean People, which promotes peace and unification for the two Koreas.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Lee proposed that a papal trip to North Korea and diplomatic engagement are vital for peace in Northeast Asia.

“If the foreign policy of the pope and the Holy See is combined with the reactivation of the peace process on the Korean Peninsula, it will be of great help in establishing peace in Northeast Asia including the Korean Peninsula,” Lee said.

Click here to read the full article

Related News

Also Read

Chinese 'patriots' applaud as Hong Kong court convicts seven democracy advocates
Chinese 'patriots' applaud as Hong Kong court convicts seven democracy advocates
Easter in Lent: a homily for 2021
Easter in Lent: a homily for 2021
Let us not forget the crosses of North Koreans
Let us not forget the crosses of North Koreans
Remembering the Catholic independence hero of Korea
Remembering the Catholic independence hero of Korea
Only 'patriots' can stand in Hong Kong elections
Only 'patriots' can stand in Hong Kong elections
Sumo as a religious rite in Japan
Sumo as a religious rite in Japan

Latest News

Act of heroism inspires Indonesian Catholics
Apr 6, 2021
Malaysian politicians embrace Easter spirit to call for national unity
Apr 6, 2021
Bangladesh bishops urge dialogue to solve Myanmar crisis
Apr 6, 2021
Timor-Leste records first Covid-19 death
Apr 6, 2021
Ugandan archbishop found dead in his room on Holy Saturday
Apr 6, 2021
Pope asks Filipinos to pass on gift of faith
Apr 6, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Malaysian politicians embrace Easter spirit to call for national unity
Apr 6, 2021
Chinese 'patriots' applaud as Hong Kong court convicts seven democracy advocates
Apr 6, 2021
Easter in Lent: a homily for 2021
Apr 4, 2021
Let us not forget the crosses of North Koreans
Apr 1, 2021
The many gifts of Easter
Apr 1, 2021

Features

Act of heroism inspires Indonesian Catholics
Apr 6, 2021
Papal visit to North Korea can bring peace, say Catholic leaders
Apr 6, 2021
Sri Lanka mourns a fearless defender of Tamil rights
Apr 5, 2021
Karen refugees mobilize on Thai border to fight Myanmar army
Apr 5, 2021
Redemptorist priest-lawyer helps poor find justice in Indonesia
Apr 5, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Respect electoral rules say Catholic bishops in Peru

Respect electoral rules, say Catholic bishops in Peru
Christian Tumi the first and only cardinal of Cameroon has died

Christian Tumi, the first and only cardinal of Cameroon, has died
Protect the Armenian churches of NagornoKarabakh

Protect the Armenian churches of Nagorno-Karabakh
Boston College theologian cleared of allegations and reinstated as department chair

Boston College theologian cleared of allegations and reinstated as department chair
Vaccines as universal goods

Vaccines as universal goods
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Tuesday April 6 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Tuesday April 6 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday in the Octave of Easter

Readings of the Day: Wednesday in the Octave of Easter
“Risen Lord, lead and guide us in our lives

“Risen Lord, lead and guide us in our lives
O God, make education systems according to your will

O God, make education systems according to your will
John Baptist de la Salle | Saint of the Day

John Baptist de la Salle | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.