Papal visit to North Korea can bring peace, say Catholic leaders

A man walks past a television screen at Suseo station in South Korean capital Seoul showing footage of North Korea's latest tactical guided projectile test on March 25. (Photo: AFP)

A papal visit to North Korea can contribute to improving inter-Korean relations and national reconciliation and the peace process on the Korean Peninsula, say prominent Catholic leaders in South Korea.

The Church in South Korea recently launched a prayer movement for a papal visit to North Korea and an end to the stalemate over unification.

The former South Korean ambassador to the Vatican, Lee Min-baek, attended a March 11 meeting of the Korean Bishops’ Committee for the Reconciliation of the Korean People, which promotes peace and unification for the two Koreas.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Lee proposed that a papal trip to North Korea and diplomatic engagement are vital for peace in Northeast Asia.

“If the foreign policy of the pope and the Holy See is combined with the reactivation of the peace process on the Korean Peninsula, it will be of great help in establishing peace in Northeast Asia including the Korean Peninsula,” Lee said.

Click here to read the full article