Papal visit marks rebirth of Mongolian Church 30 years on

Bishop Wenceslao Padilla along with two fellow CICM priests are credited for revival of the Church in central Asian nation

Bishop Wenceslao Padilla (1949 – 2018), the first bishop and one of first missionaries to serve in Mongolia after the return of democracy in the 1990s is seen with Mongolian children. (Photo: Caritas Mongolia)

Pope Francis’ upcoming visit to Mongolia recognizes the contributions of missionaries who worked for the rebirth of the Catholic Church three decades ago, says a missionary priest.

The first papal visit to the central Asian nation from Aug. 31-Sept. 4 comes 31 years after three members of the Congregation of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (CICM) arrived in Mongolia to resume the mission in 1992.

The mission started after the country returned to democracy and restored diplomatic relations with the Vatican on April 4, 1992.

The three CICM priests — Fathers Wenceslao Padilla, Robert Goessens, and Gilbert Sales — arrived two years after the fall of the communists, who ruled the country from 1924 and banned all religions.

Sales spoke to the Vatican’s Fides news agency, recalling their missionary experience, and paid tribute to Padilla, who became the first bishop of Ulaanbaatar.

Padilla, a Filipino, served in Mongolia until his death in 2018 and is hailed for his instrumental in helping the Church grow. Today, the Church has about 1,500 Catholics in eight parishes served by some 77 missionaries.

"He gave everything, gave himself unreservedly to the evangelizing mission in Mongolia"

Padilla gave everything, gave himself unreservedly to the evangelizing mission in Mongolia, always entrusting himself to God and doing his utmost to initiate new pastoral and social works," Fides reported Sales as saying on July 15.

While Goessens and Sales left after some years, Padilla, a Filipino continued. Goessens went back to Japan and Sales, a Filipino like Padilla, became the president of Saint Louis University in Baguio City in the Philippines.

When Padilla arrived in Mongolia in 1992 with two confreres, there were no native Catholics in the country except for a few staff in foreign embassies in the capital Ulaanbaatar.

The missionaries began prayer meetings in private homes and the celebration of Sunday Mass in the homes of the missionaries. As the number of participants grew, they rented a room for Sunday Mass. The brick churches were built years later.

By 1996, there were 150 Catholics in Mongolia who attended the dedication of the first Catholic church in the country.

Despite a host of challenges including poverty and harsh continental weather, the missionaries made their best efforts to solidify the Church presence and evangelized among Mongolia’s nomadic community.

They ensured the “little flock” is strong in faith, close to the poor, committed to education and in dialogue with other cultures and religions, Sales said.

From the beginning, the Catholic community has maintained a respectful attitude towards local cultures, developing good relations with other religions while providing services and social support to many disadvantaged, poor and marginalized people.

Padila invited foreign religious orders from Asia, Africa, Europe and Latin America to serve in Mongolia, which has a population of more than three million.

The missionary groups have launched technical schools, orphanages, retirement homes, clinics, domestic violence shelters and kindergartens.

"The priority is to maintain good relations with all people without discrimination"

The services are mostly concentrated in suburban areas where basic services are lacking, and these centers offer vital support to people and children from poor families.

With the presence of diverse missionary groups, he sought to "give the local Church a plural face with the richness of its various charisms,” Sales said.

In 2002, Padilla was made the first apostolic prefect of Ulaanbaatar covering the entire country. His episcopal ordination was held on Aug. 3, 2003.

He prioritized interfaith dialogue, and it made him a popular religious leader.

"The priority is to maintain good relations with all people without discrimination and to testify to the love of Christ to Buddhists, other Christians, Muslims and all people in Mongolia,” he said during the ordination ceremony.

Bishop Padilla won the hearts of the Mongolian people and was very popular with Russian Orthodox Christians, Buddhists, shamans and members of non-Christian denominations, Sales said.

He also emphasized education from kindergarten to university.

"We supported pupils and students so that they could go abroad and graduate from a foreign university, but I wish that our young people can get a good education here in their own country", he said.

He also encouraged young Mongolian Catholics to enter priestly formation.

The push yielded the first fruit on Aug. 28, 2016, when Padilla ordained Father Joseph Enkh Baatar, 29, the first native priest at Saints Peter and Paul Cathedral in Ulaanbaatar.

"Catholicism is not just a foreign religion but something that is close to their tradition"

"We need more Mongolian priests because they will know how to better apply the teachings of Christ and the Church to our country," the new priest said after the ordination.

"Only then will the Mongols understand that Catholicism is not just a foreign religion but something that is close to their tradition, culture and way of life," he added.

Padilla pushed for establishing various Church-run pastoral, social, educational, charitable and humanitarian organizations over the years, including two houses for street children, a home for the elderly, two Montessori kindergartens, two primary schools, a center for disabled children, a technical school, Fides reported.

Three libraries with study rooms and computers were set up, a dormitory for university students with modern facilities and various centers for youth activities.

The prelate led in establishing two rural farms to support rural communities, a health station, and a clinic.

During his time, Caritas Mongolia, the social service arm of the Church, was founded and it runs water supply programs, building houses for the needy, sustainable agriculture, food security, social empowerment and combating human trafficking.

The early missionaries also found ways to incorporate Mongolian culture and tradition into Church life.

For example, Padilla integrated the Tsagaan Sar (White Moon) festival, the Mongolian Lunar New Year in February. A special Eucharist is celebrated at the beginning of the New Year to entrust the lives of all people to God and pray for the nation.

In 2017, however, the New Year celebrations coincided with the start of Lent and Ash Wednesday, a day of penitence. For this reason, Padilla postponed the imposition of the ashes until the first Sunday of Lent and granted an "extraordinary exemption from fasting and Lenten abstinence" because Mongolian families traditionally consume large amounts of meat during the feast days, Fides reported.

Padilla often spoke of a “rebirth” every time he narrated the history of the Church in Mongolia.

"The cooperation and faith of many Mongolians have helped build a solid Church presence in Mongolia"

"When the three of us arrived here in 1992, we never thought of 'planting the Church' from scratch, but we believed in bringing back the proclamation of Christ to this land, convinced that the Lord has always been close to the Mongolian people, who welcomed the Gospel again with faith and hope,” he once told Fides.

In 2018, the Catholic Church in Mongolia marked the 25th anniversary of its rebirth.

During the jubilee ceremony, Padilla expressed gratitude to the missionaries for their services and said the Church has now found a strong footing in the country.

He said that “the Church in Mongolia is stable, with its presence in different districts, with different parishes, with socio-educational services in society."

"The arrival of missionaries from different religious congregations and nations, the cooperation and faith of many Mongolians have helped build a solid Church presence in Mongolia," he added.

Less than a year later, Padilla died of a heart attack on Sept. 25, 2018, in Ulaanbaatar at the age of 68. He was buried in the city.

The tiny Church entered the global spotlight last year when Pope Francis named Italian missionary Bishop Giorgio Marengo, who succeeded Bishop Padilla, as a cardinal.

Missionaries in Mongolia hailed the appointment and said they love Pope Francis’ thrust to go the peripheries of the Church.

On June 3, Pope Francis announced he will visit Mongolia, a nation bordered by China and Russia.

